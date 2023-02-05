Read full article on original website
Related
Can Auburn land the state’s No. 1 RB for the second year in a row?
J’Marion Burnette stood underneath Jordan-Hare Stadium, a few steps from the Auburn football locker room, and scanned his surroundings. His Andalusia Bulldogs had just won its first state title in over 40 years and Burnette’s running ability was a large reason why. In the championship on Dec. 2 though, Burnette was sidelined with a concussion suffered in the third round of the playoffs. He felt proud with his teammates, saying it’s “something that we did and it can’t be taken away,” but it was also important that Burnette retain his senior year to defend it on the field.
Alabama State pulls off upset, takes down SWAC leading Southern
The Hornets get a signature win against league's best Southern Jaguars. The post Alabama State pulls off upset, takes down SWAC leading Southern appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
tdalabamamag.com
Trinity Presbyterian freshman RB Ja’Michael Jones becoming national recruit
Trinity Presbyterian School’s running back, Ja’Michael Jones’ offer list is starting to resemble the list of some of the nation’s top prospects, and he is only a freshman. Jones currently holds 11 D1 offers, including offers from Auburn, Georgia, USC and Texas A&M after an impressive...
Saban talks challenge of Alabama coordinator hires, adding ‘new energy’
The second annual Nick Saban Legacy Award show honored two lifers Tuesday night in Birmingham. Both honorees, Bill Snyder and Vince Dooley, spent their entire college head coaching careers at a single stop. Snyder famously built Kansas State from the worst major college program to a powerhouse while Dooley won the 1980 national title during his 25-year reign at Georgia.
riverregionsports.com
Former Pike Road HS coach Browning leaves Greenville for ASU gig
Greenville High football coach Patrick Browning announced his resignation from the position on Friday morning, accepting a position at Alabama State University as a passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Hornets. Browning had served as the Pike Road football coach since its inception before leaving last season for...
chatsports.com
Women’s Golf Wins Texas State Invitational; Mattingly Palmer Wins Individual Title
KYLE, Texas – Texas State women's golf captured its first team championship of the season with a 34-stroke lead and sophomore Mattingly Palmer earned her first individual championship with a comeback win at the Texas State Invitational Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Plum Creek Golf Club. "This was a great...
wtvy.com
5 Wolves sign to play at the next level
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Five Dothan High baseball students have signed to continue their playing career at the collegiate level. Brody Lindsey and Brooks Olive will play baseball at Southern Union State Community College. Carter Davis and Blake Wynn will continue their careers at Wallace-Dothan Community College. Ethan Johnston is...
Alabama (AHSAA) high school basketball playoff brackets: 2023 area tournament matchups, game times
The 2023 Alabama (AHSAA) high school boys and girls basketball playoffs start this week with area tournament game across the state. The area semifinals are scheduled for Feb. 6-8, with the area championship games scheduled for Feb. 9-10. Teams that advance to the area championship game ...
Auburn Police: Tuskegee man arrested on breaking and entering, theft of property charges
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — On Monday, the Auburn Police Department, along with the Tuskegee Police Department, arrested Christopher Dewayne Rodgers, 44, from Tuskegee, Alabama, on warrants charging him with unlawfully breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and theft of property (4th degree). According to the Auburn Police Department, the arrest resulted from an auto […]
wvasfm.org
Shooting in Montgomery
Law enforcement in Montgomery are investigating a shooting that took place over the weekend. Officers and fire medics responded to a call on Saturday around 3 p.m. to the 4300 block of Woodley Square on a person shot. There, they found an adult female suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot...
altoday.com
Thomas Govan announces candidacy for the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals
Montgomery attorney, career prosecutor, and Air Force officer Thomas Govan announced today that he will seek the Republican Party nomination for an open seat on the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals in the March 2024 primary. Govan has spent his entire career in public service as a prosecutor. He currently...
alreporter.com
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.
Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
WSFA
Bed, Bath & Beyond to close Montgomery, Opelika stores
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bed, Bath & Beyond will close its stores in Montgomery and Opelika as the embattled home-goods retailer weighs filing for bankruptcy. Store closing signs were posted to the doors of both locations on Saturday. These locations were not on the list of 87 store closures the...
wvasfm.org
Montgomery Homicide Investigation
A homicide investigation is being conducted in Montgomery. Montgomery Police report the body of 25-year-old Akhil Sai Mahankali was found on Sunday around 9:30 p.m. MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 3200 block of Eastern Boulevard in reference to a subject shot. Officials report Mahankali was found with a...
WSFA
‘Caught in the crossfire’: Montgomery family seeks answers in 2018 murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Latricia McDade’s mother and sister heard gunshots that night in September 2018. They had no idea, at the time, that their loved one LaTricia McDade, had been shot, caught in the deadly crossfire. “I heard the shooting and saw the train stopped on the track,”...
WSFA
Montgomery seeking to revamp aging community centers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Newtown Community Center is a popular place for kids to play and churches to host events, but it is also aging. In fact, only five of the city’s 23 community centers are in “good or fair” condition. “None of them were in...
WSFA
Traffic shift set to begin on Northern Boulevard starting Feb. 7
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If your morning commute has you traveling along Montgomery’s Northern Boulevard, you’ll need to be aware of a traffic shift starting Tuesday. The Alabama Department of Transportation says, starting after the morning rush hours, ALDOT crews will shift traffic on the boulevard and Jackson Ferry Road as part of an intersection improvement project.
wdhn.com
Capital murder suspect who was out on bond arrested and charged with robbery
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On Sunday morning, Dothan Police arrested a capital murder suspect who was out on bond and charged him with robbery. Police arrested Jamie Townes, who is accused of killing Breunia Jennings in March of 2018. According to jail records, police charged Townes with third-degree robbery....
elmoreautauganews.com
Three Stolen Vehicles recovered in Autauga County
On Wednesday, February 1,2023, Investigator Porath was contacted by Prattville Police Department regarding three stolen vehicles that may be in the county. On Saturday, February 4,2023, Porath followed a lead as to the possible location of the stolen vehicles. After further investigation, Investigator Porath, along with Cpl. Hill, went into the woods and discovered three vehicles matching the description of the stolen vehicles. All three vehicles were then confirmed to be stolen from the City of Prattville and recovered at that time. The matter remains under investigation.
WSFA
Montgomery County DA warns residents of jury duty scam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office is warning of an old scam that’s resurfaced to target residents. According to Montgomery DA Daryl Bailey, the scammers call and tell the victim they are with an official agency, like the DA’s office, sheriff’s office, or police department. To further convince you the scam is legitimate, the scammer’s number will show up as being from an official agency.
Comments / 0