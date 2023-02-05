DJ Wagner led the charge against Paulsboro on February 6, scoring a career-high 40 points as his top-seeded Camden High Panthers dominated the Raiders, 114-46, in the Camden County tournament. It was the tenth straight win for the Camden, bringing their record to 20-2 and Wagner 35 points away from the 2,000-point mark. Next up for the Panthers is a February 9 matchup against Camden Catholic at home; after that, the High will play Paul VI in the quarterfinal round of the tournament on February 11 at Sterling High at 10 AM.

PAULSBORO, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO