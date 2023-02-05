Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in NebraskaEast Coast TravelerOmaha, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Police reacting to an AR-15-style rifle shooting man inside Target fatally shoot him.Sherif SaadOmaha, NE
Nebraska's highest earning YouTube has over 2.5 billion viewsTed RiversOmaha, NE
Armed Man Fatally Shot by Police at Target Store in Omaha, NebraskaVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinOmaha, NE
Related
Camden High Overwhelms Paulsboro, 114-46
DJ Wagner led the charge against Paulsboro on February 6, scoring a career-high 40 points as his top-seeded Camden High Panthers dominated the Raiders, 114-46, in the Camden County tournament. It was the tenth straight win for the Camden, bringing their record to 20-2 and Wagner 35 points away from the 2,000-point mark. Next up for the Panthers is a February 9 matchup against Camden Catholic at home; after that, the High will play Paul VI in the quarterfinal round of the tournament on February 11 at Sterling High at 10 AM.
Camden High Overwhelms Winslow, 114-46
DJ Wagner led the charge against Winslow High School on February 6, scoring a career-high 40 points as his top-seeded Camden High Panthers dominated, 114-46, in the second round of the Camden County boys basketball tournament. It was the 10th straight win for Camden, bringing its record to 20-2 and Wagner 35 points from the 2,000 career-points mark. Next up for the Panthers is a February 9 matchup against Camden Catholic at home. After that, Camden will play Paul VI in the quarterfinal round of the tournament on February 11 at Sterling High at 10 a.m.
Camden High Recruiting Allegation Saga Continues in Appeals Court
CAMDEN, NJ – A state appellate court judge on Monday gave the Camden City School District until Friday to file a motion to postpone a state athletic association's hearing on alleged recruiting violations regarding the Camden High School basketball team. If the school district files the motion, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) will have until February 16 to respond to the district's motion, state Appellate Division Judge Clarkson S. Fisher Jr. wrote in his order on Monday. "Whether there should be a stay pending the completion of the appeal will be determined by this court and only if Camden moves...
Have a Hot Dog and Pretzel As You Rally for the Eagles on Friday
CAMDEN, NJ – A midday rally and lunch to support the Philadelphia Eagles' visit to Super Bowl LVII is scheduled at City Hall on Friday. The Camden County Board of Commissioners, Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen and the Camden County Police Department are sponsoring the event, which features hot dogs, soft pretzels, hot chocolate and Eagles swag. A DJ will entertain. The lunch is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The rally, which is open to the public, begins at noon. Philadelphia takes on the Kansas City Chiefs at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, in the Super Bowl.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Dec. 26, 2022-Jan. 1, 2023
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth and Salem counties for Dec. 26, 2022-Jan. 1, 2023. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Philadelphia’s CBS 3 Morning Meteorologist — Llarisa Abreu — Announces Departure
The hits keep on coming to the Philadelphia TV landscape. Yet again, we just earned that ANOTHER face that we’ve loved watching on Philadelphia TV will be saying goodbye to Philadelphia soon. The latest hit comes to the weather team at CBS 3 Philadelphia. Meteorologist Llarisa Abreu just revealed...
Our 5 Favorite Pizza Shops in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Where Are The Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia - Whether you're looking for a slice of the good stuff or an entire pie, Philadelphia has several great pizza shops to choose from. From Angelo's Pizzeria to Pizza Shackamaxon to Tacconelli's, you'll find what you're craving at a great price.
Philadelphia Magazine Crowns New Montgomery County Hoagie Champ, Vaunting an Eagles-Style Underdog
Just in time for Super Bowl 2023 nourishment, Philadelphia Magazine has cited some of the best hoagies in the area. The assessment took three culinary experts from its staff to determine: Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo. What’s surprising about the list is there is one — and...
Phillymag.com
Secrets to the Perfect Hoagie Roll
Hoagies are perfect when the bread is perfect. In Philly, that perfection is achieved via a few dedicated families. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. As I’ve come to understand it, the English language has few redeemable qualities. It’s difficult to...
USA’s Top 3 Casual Steakhouses Are In Mays Landing and EHT, NJ
Ah, a big slab of meat, the follow-up to a breaded onion appetizer thingy!. That's a sampling of what you'll find in chain steakhouses located across the country. While some will argue against chain restaurants, the Greater Atlantic City area is home to three of the "Top 5 Best Casual Steakhouses." These are the "Top 5 Budget-Friendly Chains Most Recommended By Experts."
Vineland, NJ, Lottery Player at Wawa Buys $2 Ticket, Gets 1,180,550% Return
Wouldn't it be great if you could get a one million percent increase on an investment?. Think about that the next time you earn a few pennies on your savings account or look at your 401k statement (have you checked your 401k lately!?). However, for one lottery player in Cumberland...
A $100,000 Powerball Ticket Sold In Burlington County, NJ
The Powerball Jackpot has been spiking over the last few drawings, but after last night, there was 1 lucky winner in Washington State who won the $754.6 Million jackpot. The big winner won a cash value of $407.2 million. Although that winner is far away, someone right in Burlington County was pretty excited after last night’s drawing. A ticket that was sold at a Wawa in Burlington made one New Jersey resident a whole lot richer.
tourcounsel.com
Cumberland Mall | Shopping mall in Vineland, New Jersey
Cumberland Mall is a shopping mall located in Vineland, New Jersey, located on Route 47 (Delsea Drive) at Route 55 (exit 27). Cumberland Mall is strategically positioned 25 miles (40 km) away from its nearest competitor, 45 miles (72 km) south of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and on route to the Southern New Jersey Shore Points.
South Jersey Fire: Flames damage home under construction in Cinnaminson
Fire crews arrived to find heavy fire on the second floor of the two-story single-family home.
Firefighters Battle Massive Brush Fire In South Jersey
Firefighters from the National Park Fire Department and local fire departments managed to contain a huge suspicious brush fire in Gloucester County. The fire consumed 25 to 30 acres of land and took about three hours to bring under control, the National Park Fire Department said. National Park and Westville...
Flipped Tractor-Trailer Closes Route 130 In Florence
An overturned tractor-trailer and fuel spill closed Route 130 in Burlington County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8 near the New Jersey Turnpike Pennsylvania extension in Florence township, according to the NJ Department of Transportation. Southbound traffic was using the right shoulder, 511nj.org...
Bowlero to Acquire Cherry Hill Entertainment Facility, The Big Event, Next Month
The Big Event Entertainment Experience took to social media to announce its acquisition, along with Erlton Social Craft Bar and Kitchen.
Driver killed when vehicles collide at N.J. intersection
A motorist was killed and another seriously injured when two vehicles collided at a Salem County intersection last week. Daniel Lehner, 57, of Newfield, was driving a van west on Route 40 in Pilesgrove Township around 6:30 a.m. Feb. 2 when the vehicle collided with an SUV traveling north on Route 646/Pointers Auburn Road, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
fox29.com
Man shot in Mayfair attempted robbery being held by police, officials say
MAYFAIR - An attempted robbery quickly turned into a shooting late Saturday night in Philadelphia's Mayfair section. Police say a home on 2900 block of McKinley Street was the target of the attempted robbery just before midnight. A 31-year-old man was shot one time in the arm, and transported to...
Comments / 0