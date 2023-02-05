The New York Knicks may have interest in trading for O.G. Anunoby but not at the reported asking price. Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Wednesday that the Knicks are not planning to offer three first-round picks for Anunoby in talks with the Toronto Raptors despite a report from Sportsnet's Michael Grange stating otherwise. The disappointing Raptors are expected to consider major moves ahead of the trade deadline as they look at a potential rebuild.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO