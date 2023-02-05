ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

Knicks Trade Rumors: Blazers' Josh Hart Among Targets Before NBA Deadline

The New York Knicks have been a middling team this season, but it appears that they're trying to make moves ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline in the hope of turning a corner. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Knicks "have expressed interest in trading for Portland Trail Blazers...
PORTLAND, OR
Bleacher Report

76ers Trade Predictions Ahead of Thursday's Deadline

The Philadelphia 76ers may not have much up their sleeve ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline. They have cemented themselves among the top teams in the Eastern Conference and shown the kind of two-way dominance typically only seen in heavyweight contenders. That doesn't mean the Sixers will stay silent during...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Pelicans' Zion Williamson Will Miss 2023 NBA All-Star Game with Hamstring Injury

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson will remain out through the 2023 All-Star break because of his right hamstring injury. Per ESPN's Andrew Lopez, Pelicans head coach Willie Green said Williamson will be sidelined for the next three games and won't appear in the All-Star Game, for which he was voted a starter for the first time in his career.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bleacher Report

Knicks Rumors: Report of O.G. Anunoby Trade Offer Including 3 1st-Round Picks Refuted

The New York Knicks may have interest in trading for O.G. Anunoby but not at the reported asking price. Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Wednesday that the Knicks are not planning to offer three first-round picks for Anunoby in talks with the Toronto Raptors despite a report from Sportsnet's Michael Grange stating otherwise. The disappointing Raptors are expected to consider major moves ahead of the trade deadline as they look at a potential rebuild.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Raptors Seeking Donovan Mitchell-Like Package for O.G. Anunoby

If O.G. Anunoby ultimately gets traded before the Feb. 9 deadline, the Toronto Raptors are going to ensure they get a massive haul in return. According to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, "Anunoby is one of the big fish in this year's trade market. Executives who have spoken to Toronto say the Raptors are looking for a Donovan Mitchell-level package for Anunoby—and are under no pressure to trade him at all."
Bleacher Report

Mavericks' Updated Roster, Starting Lineup, Salary Cap After Kyrie Irving Trade

The Dallas Mavericks just shook up the landscape of the NBA by acquiring point guard Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Dallas sent point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, forward Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to Brooklyn in the deal. The Nets also reportedly sent veteran power forward Markieff Morris to Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Lakers Trade Rumors: 'Nets Didn't Have Interest in' Russell Westbrook in Kyrie Deal

The Brooklyn Nets "didn't have interest in taking back" Russell Westbrook in a potential trade with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic. Los Angeles had been heavily linked to Kyrie Irving after he requested a trade last week, but the All-Star point guard was instead dealt to the Dallas Mavericks, as reported by Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Report: Lakers Talking Russell Westbrook, D'Angelo Russell Trade with T-Wolves, Jazz

Russell Westbrook's time with the Los Angeles Lakers may be coming to an end, and a familiar face may be back on his way to the Purple and Gold. Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic reported Wednesday that the Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz "are in discussions on a three-team deal" that would see Westbrook and draft compensation end up in Utah, Mike Conley Jr. go to the Timberwolves and D'Angelo Russell sent to Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Final Trade Target Lists for Every NBA Team

The 2023 NBA trade deadline is almost here, and all eyes are on the Toronto Raptors. Or maybe the Utah Jazz. Or the Los Angeles Lakers, since all eyes are kind of always on them, anyway. Or (at least) a dozen other teams who could shake things up and reshape the basketball landscape.
Bleacher Report

Clippers Criticized by Fans in Tight Win over Nets After Failed Kyrie Trade Pursuit

It was anything but pretty, but the Los Angeles Clippers managed to escape Barclays Center with a 124-116 victory over the significantly shorthanded Brooklyn Nets on Monday. Los Angeles ended its six-game road trip against Eastern Conference foes with a 4-2 record and improved to 31-26 on the season behind 29 points from Paul George, 24 points from Kawhi Leonard and a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds from Ivica Zubac.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Heat Rumors: Miami Open to Kyle Lowry Trade as PG Draws Interest Ahead of Deadline

If the Miami Heat make some changes before Thursday's trade deadline, don't be surprised if veteran point guard Kyle Lowry is on the move. According to Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, the Heat have "been receiving inquiries" regarding Lowry and he's "now among several Heat players in play" on the trade market.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy