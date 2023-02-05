Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Man imprisoned in connection with the Dallas monkey case claims he would repeat it.GodwinDallas, TX
Get Ready for More H-E-B In North Texas! Exciting Expansion Plans ContinueAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
New Walmart Distribution Center in Dallas County Brings Jobs and Opportunities with Up to $34 per Hour PayAsh JurbergDallas County, TX
Kyrie Irving feels "really wanted" by new team following first practiceHamilton NeillDallas, TX
Related
Bleacher Report
Knicks Trade Rumors: Blazers' Josh Hart Among Targets Before NBA Deadline
The New York Knicks have been a middling team this season, but it appears that they're trying to make moves ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline in the hope of turning a corner. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Knicks "have expressed interest in trading for Portland Trail Blazers...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Russell Westbrook, Darvin Ham Had 'Heated' Exchange in Locker Room
Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook and head coach Darvin Ham engaged in a "brief, heated verbal exchange" during halftime of the team's 133-130 defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Per Wojnarowski, Ham had taken issue with how Westbrook "lingered on the playing...
Bleacher Report
76ers Trade Predictions Ahead of Thursday's Deadline
The Philadelphia 76ers may not have much up their sleeve ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline. They have cemented themselves among the top teams in the Eastern Conference and shown the kind of two-way dominance typically only seen in heavyweight contenders. That doesn't mean the Sixers will stay silent during...
Bleacher Report
Pelicans' Zion Williamson Will Miss 2023 NBA All-Star Game with Hamstring Injury
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson will remain out through the 2023 All-Star break because of his right hamstring injury. Per ESPN's Andrew Lopez, Pelicans head coach Willie Green said Williamson will be sidelined for the next three games and won't appear in the All-Star Game, for which he was voted a starter for the first time in his career.
Bleacher Report
Knicks Rumors: Report of O.G. Anunoby Trade Offer Including 3 1st-Round Picks Refuted
The New York Knicks may have interest in trading for O.G. Anunoby but not at the reported asking price. Sam Amick of The Athletic reported Wednesday that the Knicks are not planning to offer three first-round picks for Anunoby in talks with the Toronto Raptors despite a report from Sportsnet's Michael Grange stating otherwise. The disappointing Raptors are expected to consider major moves ahead of the trade deadline as they look at a potential rebuild.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Raptors Seeking Donovan Mitchell-Like Package for O.G. Anunoby
If O.G. Anunoby ultimately gets traded before the Feb. 9 deadline, the Toronto Raptors are going to ensure they get a massive haul in return. According to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, "Anunoby is one of the big fish in this year's trade market. Executives who have spoken to Toronto say the Raptors are looking for a Donovan Mitchell-level package for Anunoby—and are under no pressure to trade him at all."
Bleacher Report
Mavericks' Updated Roster, Starting Lineup, Salary Cap After Kyrie Irving Trade
The Dallas Mavericks just shook up the landscape of the NBA by acquiring point guard Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Dallas sent point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, forward Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to Brooklyn in the deal. The Nets also reportedly sent veteran power forward Markieff Morris to Dallas.
Bleacher Report
Lakers Trade Rumors: 'Nets Didn't Have Interest in' Russell Westbrook in Kyrie Deal
The Brooklyn Nets "didn't have interest in taking back" Russell Westbrook in a potential trade with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic. Los Angeles had been heavily linked to Kyrie Irving after he requested a trade last week, but the All-Star point guard was instead dealt to the Dallas Mavericks, as reported by Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.
Bleacher Report
Stephen A. Smith: Kevin Durant Could Be Traded by Nets; Celtics' Jaylen Brown Linked
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown might be shaking his head once again. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith reported Monday on First Take that the Celtics could once again launch a pursuit of Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. Per Smith, Brown could be part of Boston's outgoing package. Kyrie Irving's reported trade...
Bleacher Report
Report: Lakers Talking Russell Westbrook, D'Angelo Russell Trade with T-Wolves, Jazz
Russell Westbrook's time with the Los Angeles Lakers may be coming to an end, and a familiar face may be back on his way to the Purple and Gold. Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic reported Wednesday that the Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz "are in discussions on a three-team deal" that would see Westbrook and draft compensation end up in Utah, Mike Conley Jr. go to the Timberwolves and D'Angelo Russell sent to Los Angeles.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Teams Want Clarity on Kevin Durant Before Pursuing 'Big Moves'
Kevin Durant's status with the Brooklyn Nets is hovering over the remaining hours before Thursday's trade deadline. Per SNY.tv's Ian Begley, several teams are waiting to see if Durant will be made available in trades before pursuing any "big moves" that could be out there. Durant's status has been a...
Bleacher Report
Final Trade Target Lists for Every NBA Team
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is almost here, and all eyes are on the Toronto Raptors. Or maybe the Utah Jazz. Or the Los Angeles Lakers, since all eyes are kind of always on them, anyway. Or (at least) a dozen other teams who could shake things up and reshape the basketball landscape.
Bleacher Report
Kyrie Irving Rumors: Mavs Think Their Culture, Environment Will Be 'Ideal Fit' for PG
After acquiring star point guard Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, the Dallas Mavericks appear to be confident that he is a strong addition for the franchise and that he will pair well alongside young phenom Luka Dončić. "Dallas has been coveting an elite talent to...
Bleacher Report
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to Attend Lakers-Thunder as LeBron James Pursues Scoring Record
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is expected to attend Tuesday night's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder, with LeBron James trailing Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record of 38,387 points by just 35 points. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is expected to be at the game as well, as the NBA's guest. LeBron's former...
Bleacher Report
Clippers Criticized by Fans in Tight Win over Nets After Failed Kyrie Trade Pursuit
It was anything but pretty, but the Los Angeles Clippers managed to escape Barclays Center with a 124-116 victory over the significantly shorthanded Brooklyn Nets on Monday. Los Angeles ended its six-game road trip against Eastern Conference foes with a 4-2 record and improved to 31-26 on the season behind 29 points from Paul George, 24 points from Kawhi Leonard and a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds from Ivica Zubac.
Bleacher Report
Deandre Ayton Wows Fans with Dominance in Devin Booker's Return as Suns Beat Nets
Deandre Ayton posted another big game on Tuesday as the Phoenix Suns center dropped 35 points on 14-of-18 shooting and 15 rebounds in a 116-112 road win over the Brooklyn Nets. Following his performance, Ayton is averaging 33.0 points on 81.8 percent shooting and 15.5 rebounds in his last two...
Bleacher Report
Heat Rumors: Miami Open to Kyle Lowry Trade as PG Draws Interest Ahead of Deadline
If the Miami Heat make some changes before Thursday's trade deadline, don't be surprised if veteran point guard Kyle Lowry is on the move. According to Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, the Heat have "been receiving inquiries" regarding Lowry and he's "now among several Heat players in play" on the trade market.
Bleacher Report
Report: WNBA Investigating Las Vegas Aces for Potentially Circumventing Salary Cap
The WNBA is investigating the Las Vegas Aces for allegedly circumventing the league's salary cap, according to The Next's Howard Megdal. Megdal provided details on Las Vegas' alleged scheme:. "According to those familiar with the allegations, the pattern alleged that the team followed typically involved a high-level member of the...
Comments / 0