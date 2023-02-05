Read full article on original website
MJF comes to the defense of a former WWE star that was fired in 2022
As previously noted, Nash Carter (now wrestling as Zachary Wentz) of MSK was released by WWE just days after him and Wes Lee regained the NXT tag team titles at the 2022 Stand and Deliver PLE. Carter, who was released shortly after a photo was published by his wife of him dressed up as Adolf Hitler, issued a statement regarding the matter.
Jerry Lawler reportedly hospitalized after having a “serious medical episode”
According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler suffered a “serious medical episode” at his condo on Monday afternoon. Johnson noted the following…. “The story that has made the rounds is that Lawler had been out for lunch with friends...
If I Were In Charge – Episode 11 (Rumble Fallout and The Road To Mania)
I have to say that since Royal Rumble, WWE has been firing on all cylinders. The Royal Rumble itself was a fantastic PLE and RAW has actually been quite watchable ever since (shocking, I know). The landscape looks a little different heading into WrestleMania, with rumors being killed and other matches coming together before our eyes. In fact, so many potential fantastic matches came out of Royal Rumble, I’m more excited to see how they’ll get the feuds molded into existence. Lots of great things happening or potentially happening, so why not chat about them?
What’s being said about Cody Rhodes’ drawing power heading into WWE Wrestlemania 39
During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed Cody Rhodes’ drawing power heading into WWE Wrestlemania 39…. “It’s all been successful. You know we talk about nobody being a draw, blah, blah. It’s the brand that draws. Well, he’s a draw. I mean Sami [Zayn] is a draw, obviously these SmackDown ratings, but Cody is a draw. The weekend at house shows in Columbus and Pensacola. The advances were the same, 2000 – 2500 that they do everywhere else. It was lower than usual. They weren’t bad….they were normal advances. Cody wins the Rumble, and then they announce that Cody is working those two shows, and they did the all-time record gates in both cities – Columbus and Pensacola.”
Sammy Guevara Needs to Leave the JAS
Sammy Guevara desperately needs to leave the Jericho Appreciation Society. I could just leave the article as that and move on. Tonight is Dynamite, after all. It’s a good night to put your feet up and enjoy the best damn two hours of pure pro wresting on television. But instead, I’m going to state a likely unpopular opinion.
WWE star says Montez Ford “has all the tools” and is “charismatic as hell”
During an appearance on WWE’s The Bump, Big E gave his thoughts on Montez Ford…. “It’s hard not to be a Montez guy. You talk about someone who has all the tools, charismatic as hell, absurdly athletic. He has everything, so it’s about time for Montez to get his. I’m excited to see his rise and see his run. Talk about a star. Guy has screamed ‘star’ for a long time, so it’s time to get Montez cooking.” (quote courtesy of Colin Tessier)
Cody Rhodes comments on an AEW star being backstage at the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE
During an interview with Inside The Ropes, Cody Rhodes addressed a viral photo of AEW star Ricky Starks backstage with him at the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE…. “Yeah. What an idiot, though, right? Listen, it’s one of those things where the locker rooms have crossover. People are married to other people from other locker rooms. People are friends. This is a kid I started on his journey at my former home, and obviously, I want to follow and see his journey, but I will say it’s probably best that none of my friends come and visit me at the shows anymore. We don’t need security cam footage of that. Poor dude. I hope he didn’t get in any trouble. I don’t think he did. He was there to support a friend who had been absolutely down and out with a pec injury.”
The reason why Rikishi wasn’t able to appear on WWE RAW’s 30th anniversary special
During an appearance on The Two-Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Samu of The Headshrinkers commented on the scheduled Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony being dropped from WWE RAW’s 30th anniversary special. Samu explained why him, Rikishi, and The Wild Samoans (Afa and Sika) didn’t appear on the show…. “It...
Seth Rollins asked about a potential reality television show with Becky Lynch
During an interview Pro Wrestling Illustrated, Seth Rollins asked about a potential reality television show with Becky Lynch and here was his response…. “No man, that’s not for me. That’s not for me. I like to do the scripted stuff or the improvisational stuff. I don’t know about the reality, I feel like having a camera follow me around all the time would just drive me insane. I couldn’t handle it.”
Impact Wrestling and NJPW announce joint show for Wrestlemania 39 week
The following announcement was made regarding an Impact Wrestling and NJPW joint show for Wrestlemania 39 week in Los Angeles…. IMPACT Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling will co-produce a major live pro wrestling show on Thursday night, March 30, at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles with megastars from both promotions in-action and numerous first-ever dream matches confirmed.
News regarding the Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman segment from 2/6/23 edition of RAW
As seen during the February 6th 2023 edition of WWE RAW, there was a promo segment between Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman. Dusty Rhodes’ name was brought up and Heyman said the following…. “I can’t convey in words how much I loved your father. And I can tell you...
Seth Rollins on Logan Paul: “He doesn’t care about nothing but himself”
During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Seth Rollins continued to build up his WWE storyline with Logan Paul commented on why he doesn’t like Logan…. “He doesn’t care about nothing but himself. I can respect the hustle, alright, I really do because it takes hustle to get to where he is at and to get the opportunities he’s got, but at the end of the day, it’s about passion. No one is going to suit up and play in the NFL football because they’re a social media superstar, right? They’re going to get creamed. He’s going to step into my world, and he’s going to get creamed. If you want to contribute and give back to our industry…you’re a fan of it, and you love it, right Pat? You’re a fan of it, you love it, you give back to it, you talk about it any chance you get, and you put it over. That’s not him, dude. That’s not him. He’s in it for himself. He’s in it for his own gain. So, I don’t want you in my business if you’re going to leech off it and you’re going to take from it. Great if you’re going to help out and you’re going to make everything as good as you can, but if you’re going to come and do it for you…look I can only judge what he’s done in the past. His own history, that’s foretelling for the future, and that’s why I don’t like the guy. That’s why I don’t dig the guy and he’s going to go rub it in on social media. He’s going to talk his talk, but he don’t want to say nothing to my face.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
Video: Lita makes return to WWE television during the 2/6/23 edition of RAW
For the main event of WWE RAW on February 6th 2023, Becky Lynch faced Bayley in a steel cage match. Becky was on the verge of winning when Io Sky and Dakota Kai interfered. Lita ended up making her surprise return to television and evened the odds. Lita gave Io a twist of fate on the floor and then slammed the cage door into Bayley’s face. Becky pinned Bayley with the manhandle slam and then hugged Lita after the match.
Former WWE star’s advice to Tony Khan and AEW: “You have too many people”
During a Q&A with AdFreeShows.com, former WWE star Al Snow commented on what advice he would give to Tony Khan and AEW…. “You have too many people. Understand that every one of those people that’s under contract is an investment. You can’t market and properly commercialize all of those people because you just don’t have enough television real estate to go around. When you have the television real estate, you can only sell one product. The more you broaden the spotlight the dimmer it gets. Keep that depth that you’ve got enough that when you need to build somebody you have somebody significant.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingInc.com)
If Gorilla Monsoon had a podcast [PARODY]
Joe Marotta, host of the OVP – Retro Wrestling Podcast, shared a parody of the late WWE Hall of Famer Gorilla Monsoon with Twitter followers. Here is what the Monsoon might sound like if he had a podcast…
Alexa Bliss addresses internet rumor about her status with WWE following the 2023 Royal Rumble
A rumor has been circulating around the internet that Alexa Bliss is taking time off from WWE following her loss to Bianca Belair at the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE. It was claimed that the hiatus is not due to an injury. Alexa was quick to address the rumor as she...
Throwback to vintage Shawn Michaels angle takes place during the 2/7/23 edition of WWE NXT
The February 7th 2023 edition of WWE NXT ended with Bayley’s “Ding Dong Hello” promo segment and Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne were the guests coming off their loss at the NXT Vengeance Day PLE. Toxic Attraction appeared to be united and Jacy raised Gigi’s hand. However, Jacy ended up hitting Gigi with a superkick and then threw her into the door from the set.
WWE act has reportedly switched brands following the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE
As seen during the January 30th 2023 edition of WWE RAW, the Maximum Male Models were seen in a backstage segment with Alpha Academy. It has since been confirmed by Fightful.com that the trio (Mace, Mansoor, and Maxxine Dupri) have switched from the Smackdown brand to the RAW brand. The team’s final Smackdown appearance was on January 20th in a losing effort to Legado Del Fantasma.
WWE NXT star says that he “did not expect to make it past 24” years of age
During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, WWE NXT North American Champion Wes Lee talked about breaking into the wrestling business…. “I did not expect to make it past 24. I had no outlook, no plan, no vision. I joined the military at 18 and I got out at 23 and did not know what the hell I was going to be doing with myself. During that time period, I did start to train and kind of get my feet wet with professional wrestling, but nothing had really taken off and I did not feel like this was going to be a path that I was going to be able to do until I truly dedicated myself to it. Even then, you never really know what’s going to come out of it. So the karma within this business blessed me in a way with opportunities that I was able to step up and knock it out of the park, and I just continued to have those opportunities. Now I have a purpose. I didn’t know how I was going to impact the world, but I had a feeling that it was going to end up happening in some way. With it being on this path, I know that I’m only scratching the surface of my potential. I know that there are more areas that I’m going to be able to pull from and new plateaus that I’m going to reach and break through. I’m just having fun. I am having a lot of fun right now figuring this out, because I’m still figuring it out. This is the constant, ever evolving process. If you feel like you’ve figured everything out, you’re wrong. There’s always something to learn and there’s always something to get better at.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
Official update on Jerry Lawler’s condition following stroke along with photos
As previously noted, Jerry “The King” Lawler was hospitalized after having a “serious medical episode” and it was later revealed to have been a stroke. On Wednesday afternoon, the official Instagram account of Jerry Lawler issued the following statement along with photos…. “Update on Jerry: Jerry...
