The reason why Rikishi wasn’t able to appear on WWE RAW’s 30th anniversary special
During an appearance on The Two-Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Samu of The Headshrinkers commented on the scheduled Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony being dropped from WWE RAW’s 30th anniversary special. Samu explained why him, Rikishi, and The Wild Samoans (Afa and Sika) didn’t appear on the show…. “It...
Video: Lita makes return to WWE television during the 2/6/23 edition of RAW
For the main event of WWE RAW on February 6th 2023, Becky Lynch faced Bayley in a steel cage match. Becky was on the verge of winning when Io Sky and Dakota Kai interfered. Lita ended up making her surprise return to television and evened the odds. Lita gave Io a twist of fate on the floor and then slammed the cage door into Bayley’s face. Becky pinned Bayley with the manhandle slam and then hugged Lita after the match.
Alexa Bliss addresses internet rumor about her status with WWE following the 2023 Royal Rumble
A rumor has been circulating around the internet that Alexa Bliss is taking time off from WWE following her loss to Bianca Belair at the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE. It was claimed that the hiatus is not due to an injury. Alexa was quick to address the rumor as she...
What’s being said about Cody Rhodes’ drawing power heading into WWE Wrestlemania 39
During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed Cody Rhodes’ drawing power heading into WWE Wrestlemania 39…. “It’s all been successful. You know we talk about nobody being a draw, blah, blah. It’s the brand that draws. Well, he’s a draw. I mean Sami [Zayn] is a draw, obviously these SmackDown ratings, but Cody is a draw. The weekend at house shows in Columbus and Pensacola. The advances were the same, 2000 – 2500 that they do everywhere else. It was lower than usual. They weren’t bad….they were normal advances. Cody wins the Rumble, and then they announce that Cody is working those two shows, and they did the all-time record gates in both cities – Columbus and Pensacola.”
Ryback looking to make his wrestling comeback and has interest in working with an AEW star
During an interview with MuscleMan Malcolm, former WWE star Ryback commented on his status in the wrestling business and a potential comeback…. “Yeah, [getting back to the ring is] the goal. I finally won my Ryback trademark for everything. We’re just waiting for the official documentation, which might be a few more months, but once that documentation is in my hands, we will be able to move forward and do business. I’m finally healthy. I’m back and this is the year.”
Seth Rollins asked about a potential reality television show with Becky Lynch
During an interview Pro Wrestling Illustrated, Seth Rollins asked about a potential reality television show with Becky Lynch and here was his response…. “No man, that’s not for me. That’s not for me. I like to do the scripted stuff or the improvisational stuff. I don’t know about the reality, I feel like having a camera follow me around all the time would just drive me insane. I couldn’t handle it.”
MJF comes to the defense of a former WWE star that was fired in 2022
As previously noted, Nash Carter (now wrestling as Zachary Wentz) of MSK was released by WWE just days after him and Wes Lee regained the NXT tag team titles at the 2022 Stand and Deliver PLE. Carter, who was released shortly after a photo was published by his wife of him dressed up as Adolf Hitler, issued a statement regarding the matter.
Cody Rhodes doesn’t think The Rock needs to return for WWE Wrestlemania 39
While speaking to Alex McCarthy of The Daily Mail, Cody Rhodes commented on the WWE storylines with himself and The Bloodline heading into Wrestlemania 39…. “I love that you bring it up that these stories are running parallel, I think sometimes wrestling fans think it’s got to one or it’s got to me the other, whereas I subscribe – and I’m not in charge – I subscribe to give them everything. That’s where it really takes smart planners and creative individuals on how you layer it, but it’s very important and this is something I learned when I was away, is that if someone’s doing great, and they are entertaining and helping move that ship forward – and I would say Seth Rollins is another example on Raw was another when I was gone who’s really changed and continued to carry Raw on his back. I was fully expecting these things to converge, and I’m still expecting them to converge just because we have these wonderful options.”
Impact Wrestling and NJPW announce joint show for Wrestlemania 39 week
The following announcement was made regarding an Impact Wrestling and NJPW joint show for Wrestlemania 39 week in Los Angeles…. IMPACT Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling will co-produce a major live pro wrestling show on Thursday night, March 30, at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles with megastars from both promotions in-action and numerous first-ever dream matches confirmed.
Former WWE star’s advice to Tony Khan and AEW: “You have too many people”
During a Q&A with AdFreeShows.com, former WWE star Al Snow commented on what advice he would give to Tony Khan and AEW…. “You have too many people. Understand that every one of those people that’s under contract is an investment. You can’t market and properly commercialize all of those people because you just don’t have enough television real estate to go around. When you have the television real estate, you can only sell one product. The more you broaden the spotlight the dimmer it gets. Keep that depth that you’ve got enough that when you need to build somebody you have somebody significant.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingInc.com)
“Big increases” expected for AEW’s media rights
During an interview with Uproxx.com, AEW President Tony Khan addressed the company’s upcoming media rights negotiations which is rumored for the end of 2023. Khan said that he expected “big increases in the rights for the AEW programs and we’re on a good pace to make a very lucrative deal for the AEW media rights going forward.”
Throwback to vintage Shawn Michaels angle takes place during the 2/7/23 edition of WWE NXT
The February 7th 2023 edition of WWE NXT ended with Bayley’s “Ding Dong Hello” promo segment and Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne were the guests coming off their loss at the NXT Vengeance Day PLE. Toxic Attraction appeared to be united and Jacy raised Gigi’s hand. However, Jacy ended up hitting Gigi with a superkick and then threw her into the door from the set.
Sammy Guevara Needs to Leave the JAS
Sammy Guevara desperately needs to leave the Jericho Appreciation Society. I could just leave the article as that and move on. Tonight is Dynamite, after all. It’s a good night to put your feet up and enjoy the best damn two hours of pure pro wresting on television. But instead, I’m going to state a likely unpopular opinion.
WWE NXT star says that he “did not expect to make it past 24” years of age
During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, WWE NXT North American Champion Wes Lee talked about breaking into the wrestling business…. “I did not expect to make it past 24. I had no outlook, no plan, no vision. I joined the military at 18 and I got out at 23 and did not know what the hell I was going to be doing with myself. During that time period, I did start to train and kind of get my feet wet with professional wrestling, but nothing had really taken off and I did not feel like this was going to be a path that I was going to be able to do until I truly dedicated myself to it. Even then, you never really know what’s going to come out of it. So the karma within this business blessed me in a way with opportunities that I was able to step up and knock it out of the park, and I just continued to have those opportunities. Now I have a purpose. I didn’t know how I was going to impact the world, but I had a feeling that it was going to end up happening in some way. With it being on this path, I know that I’m only scratching the surface of my potential. I know that there are more areas that I’m going to be able to pull from and new plateaus that I’m going to reach and break through. I’m just having fun. I am having a lot of fun right now figuring this out, because I’m still figuring it out. This is the constant, ever evolving process. If you feel like you’ve figured everything out, you’re wrong. There’s always something to learn and there’s always something to get better at.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
