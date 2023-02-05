During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, WWE NXT North American Champion Wes Lee talked about breaking into the wrestling business…. “I did not expect to make it past 24. I had no outlook, no plan, no vision. I joined the military at 18 and I got out at 23 and did not know what the hell I was going to be doing with myself. During that time period, I did start to train and kind of get my feet wet with professional wrestling, but nothing had really taken off and I did not feel like this was going to be a path that I was going to be able to do until I truly dedicated myself to it. Even then, you never really know what’s going to come out of it. So the karma within this business blessed me in a way with opportunities that I was able to step up and knock it out of the park, and I just continued to have those opportunities. Now I have a purpose. I didn’t know how I was going to impact the world, but I had a feeling that it was going to end up happening in some way. With it being on this path, I know that I’m only scratching the surface of my potential. I know that there are more areas that I’m going to be able to pull from and new plateaus that I’m going to reach and break through. I’m just having fun. I am having a lot of fun right now figuring this out, because I’m still figuring it out. This is the constant, ever evolving process. If you feel like you’ve figured everything out, you’re wrong. There’s always something to learn and there’s always something to get better at.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)

1 DAY AGO