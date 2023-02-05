ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender

Isiah Thomas has officially returned to the NBA ranks. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday that the Phoenix Suns and their new owner Mat Ishbia intend to hire the retired Hall of Fame point guard Thomas. Haynes adds that Thomas will have a “prominent” role in the Phoenix front office alongside general manager James Jones.
Nets' Ben Simmons involved in trade talks ahead of deadline

Enigmatic former All-Star Ben Simmons is currently sidelined with a knee injury as his Brooklyn Nets look to navigate the post-Kyrie Irving era. Simmons has sat out each of the past five games and is considered day-to-day. The backdrop here is Thursday’s NBA trade deadline and Brooklyn’s trade of Irving...
Why a Kevin Durant deal to Knicks makes sense

After reports circulated Sunday of the Kyrie Irving-to-Dallas deal, much of the basketball world wondered if superstar Kevin Durant could be dealt next. Durant requested a trade from Brooklyn last summer but backed off, in part, because Irving opted into his player option for the 2022-23 season. Now that Irving is gone, it seems Durant could follow him out of Brooklyn.
Milwaukee Bucks Reacts Survey

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Bucks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys. A quick poll here, but one that should shed some...
This Small Forward Would Make The Cavs Finals Contenders

There's no secret about what the Cavaliers need and are looking to trade for as the NBA Trade Deadline is less than a week away. They need a wing that can play defense and score on a consistent basis. These "three-and-D" players aren't as easy to find as some fans...
How Bucks Could Trade For Suns’ Jae Crowder

The Phoenix Suns have been working for months on finding a trade centered around Jae Crowder. They are running out of time to pull the trigger on a deal with the NBA trade deadline set for February 9th next week. While there wasn’t much progress made for months, a step...
Report: Russell Westbrook, Darvin Ham had heated locker room exchange

Darvin Ham reportedly became frustrated with Russell Westbrook during the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, and the head coach did not hide his emotions. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Ham and Westbrook had a “heated verbal exchange” in the locker room during halftime...
Patrick Mahomes' Tweet To LeBron James Is Going Viral

On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder in California. LeBron James came into the night needing 36 points to pass Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (who scored 38,387 points) on the NBA's all-time scoring list. The four-time NBA Champion finished the game with 38 points,...
2023 NBA Mock Draft February 7

The 2022-2023 NBA season is in full swing. Here is the 2023 NBA Mock Draft February 7. There may not be as hyped of a draft prospect since LeBron James. Wembanyama is over 7-foot, but has the skills of a guard. Whoever is picking first will take him. 2. Detroit...
