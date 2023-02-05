DENVER – The University of Denver gymnastics team is ranked No. 8 in the Week 5 Road to Nationals rankings, which were released on Monday. Overall: No. 8 (197.155 average) Denver increased its overall season average by nearly a tenth after earning the ninth-highest score in program history (197.500) on February 5 against Pittsburgh, George Washington and Air Force. DU moved up two spots on floor after matching its season's best score of 49.400 while also increasing its vault ranking by one. The team is ranked No. 8 on beam and tied for No. 8 on bars for the second week in a row.

