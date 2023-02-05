ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

denverpioneers.com

[18/17] Denver Heads South on I-25 to Take on [RV/-] Air Force

DENVER – The [18/17] University of Denver men's lacrosse program, presented by Your Hometown Toyota Stores, will head south on I-25 to battle the Air Force Falcons on Saturday at 1 p.m. MT. The Pioneers are 24-2 all-time against Air Force, winning each of the last 15 meetings between...
DENVER, CO
denverpioneers.com

Denver Hosts North Dakota for Unity Game Thursday

DENVER – The University of Denver women's basketball program will look for its fourth-straight win on Thursday, when the Pioneers open their final homestand of the 2022-23 regular season against North Dakota. Tip is set for 6 p.m. MT. The Four W's. Who: Denver (10-14, 6-7 Summit League) vs....
DENVER, CO
denverpioneers.com

PREVIEW: DU Heads North for Road Contest at UND

DENVER - The University of Denver men's basketball team hits the road for its final road trip of the regular season. The Pioneers take on North Dakota in Grand Forks on Thursday at 6 p.m. MT. About Denver. • The Pioneers average 72.7 points per game this year, fifth in...
DENVER, CO
denverpioneers.com

DU Gymnastics Maintains No. 8 National Ranking

DENVER – The University of Denver gymnastics team is ranked No. 8 in the Week 5 Road to Nationals rankings, which were released on Monday. Overall: No. 8 (197.155 average) Denver increased its overall season average by nearly a tenth after earning the ninth-highest score in program history (197.500) on February 5 against Pittsburgh, George Washington and Air Force. DU moved up two spots on floor after matching its season's best score of 49.400 while also increasing its vault ranking by one. The team is ranked No. 8 on beam and tied for No. 8 on bars for the second week in a row.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
denverpioneers.com

Hutchinson’s Perfect 10 Leads No. 8 DU to Season-High 197.500

DENVER – The No. 8-ranked University of Denver women's gymnastics team earned the ninth-highest score in program history (197.500) on Sunday, buoyed by junior Jessica Hutchinson's perfect 10.0 on floor. Denver defeated visiting Pittsburgh (195.775), George Washington (195.175) and Air Force (192.475). COACH'S NOTES:. From Joy S. Burns Head...
GEORGIA STATE
denverpioneers.com

Denver Skiing Prepared For Five Days of Races in Colorado

DENVER – The Denver Pioneers ski team is set for five days of collegiate competition this week in Colorado, including the return of the full DU Invitational at Maloit Park in Minturn and Loveland Ski Area. After being an alpine-only meet last season, the three-day Denver Invitational begins on...
DENVER, CO
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Colorado that are well-known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
COLORADO STATE
University of Denver Clarion

Homelessness in Denver: Gentrification or Cannabis

With Denver’s massive population growth since Colorado’s decision to legalize cannabis, a housing crisis has arisen. Though many may believe that the homeless population in Denver are mostly individuals from out of state, a new report shows that this is untrue. This common misconception stems from the belief...
DENVER, CO
gotodestinations.com

The Best Italian Restaurants in Denver: A Foodie’s Guide – (With Photos)

Are you craving Italian food but don’t know the best place to get them? Overwhelmed with all the options and reviews you find online?. We’re here to keep things simple and give you 5 of the best Italian restaurants in Denver. The cream of the crop with a variety of offerings to satisfy whatever you’re looking for.
DENVER, CO
KXRM

International Space Station: View of Colorado from space

(COLORADO) — A live video showing the International Space Station (ISS) passing through Colorado captures the state, all in white, after recent snowstorms and winter weather on Friday, Feb. 3. The ISS-Above shows the pass track over the City of Denver as well as different northern Colorado cities labeled in a frame grab of the […]
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

A rare and beautiful bird is turning up all over Denver this winter

Birdwatchers walking along the Highline Canal during an annual bird count last Christmas got a surprise gift when one of them spotted a Bohemian waxwing among the juncos and blue jays. The beautiful bird, so named because of the bright red and yellow waxy secretions that decorate the tips of their wings, was embedded with a flock of its cousins, cedar waxwings, which are much more common in Colorado. It was the first time in 35 years that a Bohemian waxwing had been recorded along...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

New details released in cadet's sudden death

An Air Force Academy cadet died suddenly. His parents say their son's cause of death pointed to a blocked artery in his lungs. An Air Force Academy cadet died suddenly. His parents say their son's cause of death pointed to a blocked artery in his lungs. Donations needed after earthquake...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Meth found in classroom, teacher arrested

A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. Denver weather: Breezy, sunny Sunday before snow …
DENVER, CO

