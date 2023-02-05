Read full article on original website
One Person Dead, Four Injured in Colorado ShootingcreteFalcon, CO
CBI seeks possible additional victims of Cripple Creek ex-police officerHeather WillardCripple Creek, CO
4 Amazing Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Men’s Lacrosse: Jack Myers surpasses 200-career points, No. 11 Ohio State defeats Air Force 15-7 in season openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Buckeyes set to begin season against Air Force SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
denverpioneers.com
[18/17] Denver Heads South on I-25 to Take on [RV/-] Air Force
DENVER – The [18/17] University of Denver men's lacrosse program, presented by Your Hometown Toyota Stores, will head south on I-25 to battle the Air Force Falcons on Saturday at 1 p.m. MT. The Pioneers are 24-2 all-time against Air Force, winning each of the last 15 meetings between...
denverpioneers.com
Denver Hosts North Dakota for Unity Game Thursday
DENVER – The University of Denver women's basketball program will look for its fourth-straight win on Thursday, when the Pioneers open their final homestand of the 2022-23 regular season against North Dakota. Tip is set for 6 p.m. MT. The Four W's. Who: Denver (10-14, 6-7 Summit League) vs....
denverpioneers.com
PREVIEW: DU Heads North for Road Contest at UND
DENVER - The University of Denver men's basketball team hits the road for its final road trip of the regular season. The Pioneers take on North Dakota in Grand Forks on Thursday at 6 p.m. MT. About Denver. • The Pioneers average 72.7 points per game this year, fifth in...
denverpioneers.com
DU Gymnastics Maintains No. 8 National Ranking
DENVER – The University of Denver gymnastics team is ranked No. 8 in the Week 5 Road to Nationals rankings, which were released on Monday. Overall: No. 8 (197.155 average) Denver increased its overall season average by nearly a tenth after earning the ninth-highest score in program history (197.500) on February 5 against Pittsburgh, George Washington and Air Force. DU moved up two spots on floor after matching its season's best score of 49.400 while also increasing its vault ranking by one. The team is ranked No. 8 on beam and tied for No. 8 on bars for the second week in a row.
denverpioneers.com
Hutchinson’s Perfect 10 Leads No. 8 DU to Season-High 197.500
DENVER – The No. 8-ranked University of Denver women's gymnastics team earned the ninth-highest score in program history (197.500) on Sunday, buoyed by junior Jessica Hutchinson's perfect 10.0 on floor. Denver defeated visiting Pittsburgh (195.775), George Washington (195.175) and Air Force (192.475). COACH'S NOTES:. From Joy S. Burns Head...
denverpioneers.com
Denver Skiing Prepared For Five Days of Races in Colorado
DENVER – The Denver Pioneers ski team is set for five days of collegiate competition this week in Colorado, including the return of the full DU Invitational at Maloit Park in Minturn and Loveland Ski Area. After being an alpine-only meet last season, the three-day Denver Invitational begins on...
Comparing this year's snow to the last time Colorado was drought-free
DENVER — The spring runoff in 2019 was big. Water even spilled over the top of Strontia Springs Dam in Littleton. That was the last time that happened, and it was also the last time that drought levels in Colorado hit zero. Even though that drought-free stretch only lasted...
Colorado pizza place ranked one of top in US
Whether you are a fan of a thin crust New York-style pizza or a deep dish pie, there are some incredible options across the country for all pizza lovers.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Colorado that are well-known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
What's That?: Grandpa's Burger Haven, a beloved Denver hole-in-the-wall
Seven decades of these massive six-inch burgers. Grandpa's Burger Haven, a Denver staple on South Federal Boulevard, will celebrate its 70th anniversary in 2023.
University of Denver Clarion
Homelessness in Denver: Gentrification or Cannabis
With Denver’s massive population growth since Colorado’s decision to legalize cannabis, a housing crisis has arisen. Though many may believe that the homeless population in Denver are mostly individuals from out of state, a new report shows that this is untrue. This common misconception stems from the belief...
Yay: Dave & Buster’s is Bringing Another Location for Fun to Colorado
For over 40 years, after starting out in Texas, the concept of "fun and food" has succeed across the country. Colorado is set to welcome a third location for the legendary eatery. By having two locations in the state, Coloradans can plan on making a trip without it being overcrowded....
OnlyInYourState
This Floating Restaurant In Colorado Is Such A Unique Place To Dine
Are you looking for a place that not only has stellar food and drinks but a fantastic ambiance to boot? There are plenty of these places here in Colorado, but we happen to be partial to this floating restaurant that may just be one of the most unique places to eat in the state:
gotodestinations.com
The Best Italian Restaurants in Denver: A Foodie’s Guide – (With Photos)
Are you craving Italian food but don’t know the best place to get them? Overwhelmed with all the options and reviews you find online?. We’re here to keep things simple and give you 5 of the best Italian restaurants in Denver. The cream of the crop with a variety of offerings to satisfy whatever you’re looking for.
5 Colorado hotels among nation's 'top 100', says US News & World Report
It's no secret that the tourism economy in Colorado is huge, making it no surprise that several of the country's top hotels are located in the Centennial State. According to US News and World Report, five of the best hotels in the United States are located in Colorado. The top-ranked...
International Space Station: View of Colorado from space
(COLORADO) — A live video showing the International Space Station (ISS) passing through Colorado captures the state, all in white, after recent snowstorms and winter weather on Friday, Feb. 3. The ISS-Above shows the pass track over the City of Denver as well as different northern Colorado cities labeled in a frame grab of the […]
A rare and beautiful bird is turning up all over Denver this winter
Birdwatchers walking along the Highline Canal during an annual bird count last Christmas got a surprise gift when one of them spotted a Bohemian waxwing among the juncos and blue jays. The beautiful bird, so named because of the bright red and yellow waxy secretions that decorate the tips of their wings, was embedded with a flock of its cousins, cedar waxwings, which are much more common in Colorado. It was the first time in 35 years that a Bohemian waxwing had been recorded along...
KDVR.com
New details released in cadet's sudden death
An Air Force Academy cadet died suddenly. His parents say their son's cause of death pointed to a blocked artery in his lungs. An Air Force Academy cadet died suddenly. His parents say their son's cause of death pointed to a blocked artery in his lungs. Donations needed after earthquake...
KDVR.com
Meth found in classroom, teacher arrested
A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. A drama teacher was arrested at school after meth was found in a Colorado Springs classroom at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. Denver weather: Breezy, sunny Sunday before snow …
