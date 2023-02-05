Read full article on original website
hardingsports.com
Women’s Tennis Drops Doubleheader to UCA
The Harding women's tennis team opened the Spring season on Sunday in Conway falling to Central Arkansas in back-to-back matches. Harding fell 5-2 in the first match before getting swept 7-0. Harding is now 0-2 on the year. UCA moved to 2-3 on the season. The Lady Bisons won the...
The USS Lexington in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Visiting The USS Lexington in Corpus Christi is one of the best attractions in the city. This aircraft carrier was built during World War II for the United States Navy. Now, it serves as a naval aviation museum.
Corpus Christi police, SWAT team serve search warrant at southside home
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Uniformed and undercover law enforcement officers descended on a southside Corpus Christi home early Tuesday morning to serve a search warrant. The Corpus Christi Police Department SWAT Team helped serve the warrant just after 6 a.m. on the 5800 block of Loire Blvd., near Yorktown and Staples, according to officials on scene. We currently do not know what the warrant was for or what, if anything, was found in the home.
Gov. Abbott Sparks Controversy with Push for Universal School Vouchers in Texas
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appeared at the Annapolis Christian Academy in Corpus Christi on Tuesday night for a "Parent Empowerment Night." He used the forum to push his strategy for education in Texas, particularly the use of education savings accounts.
Multiple people shot, one killed on Persimmon St. in Corpus Christi, police say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Multiple people were shot and at least one person is dead after a disturbance on Persimmon St. overnight in Corpus Christi, according to officials from the Corpus Christi Police Department. Corpus Christi police officers were called to the 2700 block of Persimmon early Monday morning...
CCPD ask public to keep a lookout for wanted man
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are asking that residents keep an eye out for a man wanted on an outstanding warrant. Jason Lazo is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Lazo is described as a 42-year-old man with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands...
South Texas teacher arrested on 5 felony counts after improper relationship with student, officials say
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Bishop Consolidated Independent School District teacher who resigned mid-January after allegations of an improper relationship with a student has been arrested, Bishop Police Department officials said. Andrea Peña, 28, is charged with having an improper relationship with a student, indecency with a child, sexual...
