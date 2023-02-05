ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Searcy, AR

Comments / 0

Related
hardingsports.com

Women’s Tennis Drops Doubleheader to UCA

The Harding women's tennis team opened the Spring season on Sunday in Conway falling to Central Arkansas in back-to-back matches. Harding fell 5-2 in the first match before getting swept 7-0. Harding is now 0-2 on the year. UCA moved to 2-3 on the season. The Lady Bisons won the...
CONWAY, AR
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi police, SWAT team serve search warrant at southside home

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Uniformed and undercover law enforcement officers descended on a southside Corpus Christi home early Tuesday morning to serve a search warrant. The Corpus Christi Police Department SWAT Team helped serve the warrant just after 6 a.m. on the 5800 block of Loire Blvd., near Yorktown and Staples, according to officials on scene. We currently do not know what the warrant was for or what, if anything, was found in the home.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

CCPD ask public to keep a lookout for wanted man

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are asking that residents keep an eye out for a man wanted on an outstanding warrant. Jason Lazo is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Lazo is described as a 42-year-old man with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy