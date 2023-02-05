ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Odessa Resident Kenisha Natividad has grown black-owned business in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa resident Kenisha Natividad has created her own business, Apirra Abstract and Title along with her non-profit organization Women in the Basin. She looks to grow Black Business in Odessa and hopes other African Americans in the community are willing to bet and believe in themselves.
One dead after pedestrian-vehicle crash in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — One person has been killed in a crash on February 7 in Midland. The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. near the 1900 block of E. Interstate 20. Upon their arrival, officers found a white Ford F-150 Pickup Truck parked off the roadway in the grassy shoulder facing westbound.
Midland man sentenced to probation following manslaughter conviction

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After deliberating for two hours, a Lubbock jury sentenced Alexander May to 10 years of probation following his manslaughter conviction. His sentencing comes after the jury deliberated for just 30 minutes before finding him guilty of manslaughter on February 3 for killing Jonathan Pesqueda in a wrong-way crash in 2017.
Caught on camera: Woman punched outside Midland home

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Caught on camera: A woman in Midland being beaten by two other women after she jumped out of a truck. The video above began circulating Thursday evening when it was caught by a nearby Ring camera and was immediately posted to Facebook. Neighbors who saw the video said they are appalled […]
Sip and Shop Mini Market pops up in Odessa once again

ODESSA, Texas — Today a local business owner took it upon herself with the help of other business owners to start up a little market that happens at least once a month. This is the third time the Sip and Shop Mini Market has been held in Odessa. It's a market where local business owners without a storefront can come share their products with the community and get the word out about their business at the same time.
Woman says dad threatened to ‘slice her to pieces’ amid argument

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after investigators said he allegedly threatened several family members said he was going to cut his daughter “into pieces” with a box cutter. Ramon Garcia, 58, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and one count of Public […]
Man accused of trying to smother woman with pillow in Odessa hotel

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after a disturbance at the Odessa Marriott. Jerome Defatte, 45, has been charged with Assault by Impeding Breath and Unlawful Restraint.  According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 2:00 a.m. on January 27, officers responded to the Marriott hotel on E 5th Street after […]
Woman said dad assaulted her amid argument about her boyfriend

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after investigators said he allegedly admitted to hitting, kicking, and choking his daughter amid an argument. Joaquin DeLara, 41, has been charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Assault by Impeding Breath.  According to an affidavit, on January 25, officers with the Odessa Police […]
OPD says this suspect stole more than $4K worth of cigarettes

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested on a warrant late last month after investigators said she was allegedly caught on camera stealing hundreds of packages of cigarettes. Samantha Gonzales, 24, has been charged with Theft of Property. She’s also facing a similar charge out of Ector County.  According to an Odessa Police Department […]
