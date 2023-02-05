Read full article on original website
Non-Verbal Boy Found In Texas Remains Unidentified And Online Sleuths Think He Is Florida's Missing Adji DesirThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMidland, TX
Dollar General to Open a new Store in OklahomaBryan DijkhuizenOklahoma State
Ice Storm To Impact Texas, Including the I-20 Corridor from Dallas to Midland Monday night through WednesdayNational Weather ForceDallas, TX
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Odessa Resident Kenisha Natividad has grown black-owned business in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa resident Kenisha Natividad has created her own business, Apirra Abstract and Title along with her non-profit organization Women in the Basin. She looks to grow Black Business in Odessa and hopes other African Americans in the community are willing to bet and believe in themselves.
One week later: Midland Police still have no answers on unidentified Midland teen
MIDLAND, Texas — It's been more than a week since Midland Police found a teenager in Midland. He can't communicate and still there are not many clues as to who he is or where he came from. There are a lot of people who are concerned about him. They're...
Water main break in Odessa fixed in the area of 22nd and WCR.
ODESSA, Texas — This morning around 7 a.m., Water distribution crews were called and responded to a 6" cast iron water main break in the area of 22nd and WCR. The pipes were repaired by noon. Around 4 p.m. the Water Distribution crews had another call of another leak...
One dead after pedestrian-vehicle crash in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — One person has been killed in a crash on February 7 in Midland. The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. near the 1900 block of E. Interstate 20. Upon their arrival, officers found a white Ford F-150 Pickup Truck parked off the roadway in the grassy shoulder facing westbound.
Midland man sentenced to probation following manslaughter conviction
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After deliberating for two hours, a Lubbock jury sentenced Alexander May to 10 years of probation following his manslaughter conviction. His sentencing comes after the jury deliberated for just 30 minutes before finding him guilty of manslaughter on February 3 for killing Jonathan Pesqueda in a wrong-way crash in 2017.
UPDATE: Two wanted teens arrested in YMCA shooting, one still at large
BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- UPDATE: The Big Spring Police Department said it arrested two wanted teens this afternoon around 3:45 p.m. Jason Diaz and Kerdoby Morin were found hiding inside a home in the 1200 block of E. 17th. They have both been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Dijuan Ausbie is still at […]
Caught on camera: Woman punched outside Midland home
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Caught on camera: A woman in Midland being beaten by two other women after she jumped out of a truck. The video above began circulating Thursday evening when it was caught by a nearby Ring camera and was immediately posted to Facebook. Neighbors who saw the video said they are appalled […]
Sip and Shop Mini Market pops up in Odessa once again
ODESSA, Texas — Today a local business owner took it upon herself with the help of other business owners to start up a little market that happens at least once a month. This is the third time the Sip and Shop Mini Market has been held in Odessa. It's a market where local business owners without a storefront can come share their products with the community and get the word out about their business at the same time.
Woman says dad threatened to ‘slice her to pieces’ amid argument
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after investigators said he allegedly threatened several family members said he was going to cut his daughter “into pieces” with a box cutter. Ramon Garcia, 58, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and one count of Public […]
Man accused of trying to smother woman with pillow in Odessa hotel
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after a disturbance at the Odessa Marriott. Jerome Defatte, 45, has been charged with Assault by Impeding Breath and Unlawful Restraint. According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 2:00 a.m. on January 27, officers responded to the Marriott hotel on E 5th Street after […]
Odessa City Council to consider changing ordinance in support of backyard chickens
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- With the price of eggs still on the rise, people living within Odessa’s city limits are pushing the City Council for a change to an existing ordinance that prevents homeowners from raising hens in their own yards. Now, City Council member Mark Matta said the ordinance and proposed change will be on […]
Trial date set for Odessa company 3 years after couple dies from H₂S gas exposure
MIDLAND, Texas — On Friday, Trent Day, the Vice President of Aghorn, his attorneys and the attorneys representing Aghorn were in the Western District Court of Texas. Aghorn was the company that employed Jacob Dean, the man who died in 2019 after being exposed to Hydrogen Sulfide while responding to a pump house.
Woman said dad assaulted her amid argument about her boyfriend
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last month after investigators said he allegedly admitted to hitting, kicking, and choking his daughter amid an argument. Joaquin DeLara, 41, has been charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Assault by Impeding Breath. According to an affidavit, on January 25, officers with the Odessa Police […]
OPD says this suspect stole more than $4K worth of cigarettes
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested on a warrant late last month after investigators said she was allegedly caught on camera stealing hundreds of packages of cigarettes. Samantha Gonzales, 24, has been charged with Theft of Property. She’s also facing a similar charge out of Ector County. According to an Odessa Police Department […]
