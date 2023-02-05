ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Watch Tim McGraw Cover One Of Shania Twain's Most Iconic Hits

Tim McGraw paid tribute to another country music giant on Friday (February 3), with a cover of one of the biggest hits of her career. McGraw teamed up with musician Bob Minner to deliver his rendition of Shania Twain's “You’re Still The One.”. McGraw said he and Minner...
101.5 KNUE

Willie Nelson Wins 2023 Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance

Willie Nelson just won his 11th Grammy. The icon took country music's first award at the 2023 Grammys, in a pre-show ceremony held Sunday afternoon. The 89-year-old Nelson was not in attendance to accept the award. He was nominated alongside Kelsea Ballerini's "Heartfirst," Zach Bryan's "Something in the Orange," Miranda Lambert's "In His Arms" and Maren Morris' "Circles Around This Town."
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
The Boot

Carly Pearce to Drop New Live Album, ‘Written in Stone (Live From Music City)’

CMA and ACM-winning country star Carly Pearce has announced a brand new live album, Written in Stone (Live From Music City). The 19-track record will arrive on March 24. Produced by Pearce and David Clauss, the LP was recorded during an April 2022 concert Pearce held at Marathon Music Works in Nashville. The special night also featured special guests Lee Brice (“I Hope You’re Happy Now”), the Isaacs (“Easy Going”), Matthew West (“Truth Be Told”), Jenee Fleenor (“29”) and Ashley McBryde (“Never Wanted to Be That Girl”) — all of whom will be featured on the live album.
NASHVILLE, TN
HollywoodLife

Shania Twain, 57, Slays In Black Leather Jumpsuit For Grammys After-Party

After taking the Grammys by storm, Shania Twain headed to the Grammys after-party where she looked fabulous in a fitted black leather jumpsuit. The 57-year-old rocked the sexy one-piece while her long red hair was down and pin-straight. Shania’s black crushed leather jumpsuit featured silver zippers on the bodice while...
Wide Open Country

Shania Twain Dances to Harry Styles at 2023 Grammy Awards

Shania Twain attended the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5), and she seemed to have a particularly fun time dancing to Harry Styles' performance. In a clip captured by MTV News, the country singer is seen dancing in the audience as Styles performs his song "As It Was," which was nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.
musictimes.com

Franklin Jonas Unveils Debut Song 'Cocaine': Get to Know the Youngest Jonas Brother

Many are highly aware that Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas have a significantly younger brother, Franklin Jonas, who has not been into music-until now. Franklin began his career as a child actor and was generally simply known as the "Bonus Jonas" by fans since he never really participated in or with the group.

Comments / 0

Community Policy