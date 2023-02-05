Read full article on original website
Kelsea Ballerini Reportedly Spotted With Chase Stokes In Nashville
Ballerini has recently said that she doesn't intend to clear up any rumors about her any time soon.
ETOnline.com
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Share Airport Hug Amid Romance Rumors
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are not shying away from showing each other some love. In new photos taken of the pair Saturday, Ballerini and Stokes were seen sharing a hug at LAX, where they were catching a flight. Ballerini wrapped her arms around Stokes' neck as they shared a...
Here Are Some Facts About Trisha Yearwood, Country Music’s Leading Lady
In 1991, Trisha Yearwood arrived in country stardom with a bang! Her debut single, “She’s in Love With the Boy,” landed on the top spot of the country charts. Since then, she has become one of the genre’s leading ladies, logging in five No. 1s while winning multiple awards from the Academy Of Country Music, the Country Music Association, and the Grammys.
iheart.com
Watch Tim McGraw Cover One Of Shania Twain's Most Iconic Hits
Tim McGraw paid tribute to another country music giant on Friday (February 3), with a cover of one of the biggest hits of her career. McGraw teamed up with musician Bob Minner to deliver his rendition of Shania Twain's “You’re Still The One.”. McGraw said he and Minner...
Willie Nelson Wins 2023 Grammy for Best Country Solo Performance
Willie Nelson just won his 11th Grammy. The icon took country music's first award at the 2023 Grammys, in a pre-show ceremony held Sunday afternoon. The 89-year-old Nelson was not in attendance to accept the award. He was nominated alongside Kelsea Ballerini's "Heartfirst," Zach Bryan's "Something in the Orange," Miranda Lambert's "In His Arms" and Maren Morris' "Circles Around This Town."
thesource.com
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Garth Brooks And Trisha Yearwood: Country Music Royalty
What do you get when you put two of country music's most beloved and respected artists together? You get a storybook love-story. Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are country music royalty and their relationship has endured for almost twenty five years.
Daddy Still Is Remembered in Chris Stapleton’s “Daddy Doesn’t Pray Anymore”
Losing a family member may be one of the hardest things to get through in life, especially if it is someone you were close with. Chris Stapleton’s “Daddy Doesn’t Pray Anymore” is a heartbreaking song that talks about the life of a father and what he goes through every day before passing away. It is […]
Carly Pearce to Drop New Live Album, ‘Written in Stone (Live From Music City)’
CMA and ACM-winning country star Carly Pearce has announced a brand new live album, Written in Stone (Live From Music City). The 19-track record will arrive on March 24. Produced by Pearce and David Clauss, the LP was recorded during an April 2022 concert Pearce held at Marathon Music Works in Nashville. The special night also featured special guests Lee Brice (“I Hope You’re Happy Now”), the Isaacs (“Easy Going”), Matthew West (“Truth Be Told”), Jenee Fleenor (“29”) and Ashley McBryde (“Never Wanted to Be That Girl”) — all of whom will be featured on the live album.
Kacey Musgraves’ 2023 Grammys Tribute to Loretta Lynn Was Stone-Cold Country
Kacey Musgraves took the stage at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5) for a touching, and fittingly traditional, tribute to a country music great who died in 2022: Loretta Lynn. Musgraves performed "Coal Miner's Daughter," one of the most impactful and memorable songs of Lynn's career. She sat...
Chris Stapleton Did It Again! Grammy Performance With Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson Has Everyone Dancing
Chris Stapleton came late, but he came hard at the 2023 Grammy Awards. His performance with Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson on Sunday night (Feb. 5) was country music's biggest moment of the night (so far). A quick, incomplete list of legends seen smiling, laughing, dancing and jumping around as...
Shania Twain, 57, Slays In Black Leather Jumpsuit For Grammys After-Party
After taking the Grammys by storm, Shania Twain headed to the Grammys after-party where she looked fabulous in a fitted black leather jumpsuit. The 57-year-old rocked the sexy one-piece while her long red hair was down and pin-straight. Shania’s black crushed leather jumpsuit featured silver zippers on the bodice while...
LOOK: Kelsea Ballerini Posts Incredible BTS Shots of Her Performance With Wynonna Judd
Following her performance alongside Wynonna Judd on Saturday (February 5th), country music hitmaker Kelsea Ballerini took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes snapshots of the exciting event. Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows. “A weekend with Wynonna Judd,” Ballerini declared in the caption....
musictimes.com
Bonnie Raitt Song of the Year 'Just Like That' Win Stuns Audience, Including Herself [WATCH]
Perhaps one of the biggest shockers at the 2023 Grammy Awards was Bonnie Raitt's Song of the Year "Just Like That" win. Many people have expressed shock over Bonnie Raitt's Song of the Year win because of how far the results were from the predictions that many music publications have projected in the past few months.
Shania Twain Is No Longer Afraid of Criticism: ‘I’m Not Going to Be Perfect’
Shania Twain says she is feeling more confident than ever. She is not afraid of criticism and she's ready to live life on her terms. Here's what Twain said about her newfound freedom.
Watch Kelsea Ballerini's Cryptic TikTok Response Amid Chase Stokes Rumors
Some eagle-eyed fans are searching to clues in this TikTok to figure out whether Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are really dating.
Shania Twain Dances to Harry Styles at 2023 Grammy Awards
Shania Twain attended the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5), and she seemed to have a particularly fun time dancing to Harry Styles' performance. In a clip captured by MTV News, the country singer is seen dancing in the audience as Styles performs his song "As It Was," which was nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.
musictimes.com
Franklin Jonas Unveils Debut Song 'Cocaine': Get to Know the Youngest Jonas Brother
Many are highly aware that Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas have a significantly younger brother, Franklin Jonas, who has not been into music-until now. Franklin began his career as a child actor and was generally simply known as the "Bonus Jonas" by fans since he never really participated in or with the group.
musictimes.com
Will Smith Almost Appeared at the Grammys: Questlove Reveals Why Actor/Rapper Didn’t Attend
Will Smith may be known as an award-winning actor in recent decades, but he was one of the pillars of hip-hop music in the 90s after his appearance on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." More recently, it was revealed that the artist was supposed to attend this year's Grammy Awards but had to tap out; what was the reason for his absence?
