Washington Mystics acquire center Amanda Zahui B. from Las VegasHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in MarylandEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Washington residents see Social Security income going upR.A. HeimWashington, DC
Will the Washington Commanders be lured to Virginia?Cheryl E PrestonWashington, DC
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
chatsports.com
Official: Washington Spirit announce signing of Inès Jaurena
After a bit of a false start last week when Olympique Lyonnais tweeted, then deleted, the move, the Washington Spirit have now made it official! Inès Jaurena will head from France to Washington, DC to join the Spirit ahead of the 2023 season. In 2021/22 Jaurena started 21 matches,...
chatsports.com
Tuesday Caps Clips: Ice, Ice Baby
Brian MacLellan took care of some key business this weekend, but many more pending UFAs remain - so who should be next? [Rink]. Hanging on to Dylan Strome and Sonny Milano ensures an infusion of youth into an increasingly old roster. [NBCSW]. Grading the Caps’ performance leading up to the...
chatsports.com
Pens Points: And We’re Back
Just 33 games remain in the 2022-23 regular season for the Pittsburgh Penguins, each one important as the Penguins return to action tonight against the Colorado Avalanche clinging to the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. This will be the Penguins first game since their long bye week/All-Star break and their final home game until Febraury 18th as they are set to embark on a four game road trip starting Friday.
chatsports.com
Cam York uncorked
There have been a couple of positives to take away from what feels like a go-nowhere season. Selfishly, it’s a lot easier to get really good seats and not regret it when I tap MAC. I went to the Kings game a couple weeks ago and sat 12 rows...
chatsports.com
Flyers and John Tortorella speak directly to fans
This afternoon the Flyers sent a letter, apparently penned by Head Coach John Tortorella, to season ticket holders and members of their “Inside Edge” program, that would appear to attempt to spell out the direction of the franchise for fans. This isn’t the first time Torts has spoken...
chatsports.com
Nuggets Reacts Survey: who should Denver target in a trade?
Denver, Denver Nuggets, Jaden McDaniels, National Basketball Association (NBA), Saddiq Bey, Alex Caruso, Nah'Shon Hyland, Minnesota Timberwolves. As the NBA trade deadline approaches on Thursday, the Denver Nuggets seem poised to make a deal as talented second year guard Bones Hyland appears to be available. With that being said, who should the Nuggets target in a deal if they decide to trade Hyland?
chatsports.com
Ian Kinsler named special assistant to GM
Longtime Texas Rangers second baseman Ian Kinsler is rejoining the club, the team announced today. Kinsler, who retired following the 2019 season, has been named special assistant to general manager Chris Young. Kinsler finished his playing career with the San Diego Padres, and joined the Padres front office in an...
chatsports.com
The time is now to trade Alex Caruso
It’s trade deadline week, and though the front office has changed the general Bulls-ness remains: use every opportunity to needlessly piss off their fans by projecting extremely little action and initiative. It’s possible that the Bulls are telegraphing what they’re doing, and we just don’t want to hear it:...
chatsports.com
Mariners announce affiliate coaching staffs for 2023
The Mariners have now announced their full coaching staffs for the 2023 season, from the major-league coaching staff with the addition of Stephen Vogt, to the Player Development and High Performance Staffs, to the affiliate coaching staffs. Here are the coaches who will be working with players at every affiliate in the organization; a star (*) indicates a person new to the organization.
chatsports.com
Justin Fields is number 1 in Wisconsin
From a marketing standpoint, Justin Fields has been one of the more popular players in the NFL since he was drafted in 2021. The Chicago Bears started that offseason with a social media proclamation that Andy Dalton was their QB1, but fans knew. Everyone knew. The league sold a ton...
