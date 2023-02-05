Just 33 games remain in the 2022-23 regular season for the Pittsburgh Penguins, each one important as the Penguins return to action tonight against the Colorado Avalanche clinging to the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. This will be the Penguins first game since their long bye week/All-Star break and their final home game until Febraury 18th as they are set to embark on a four game road trip starting Friday.

1 DAY AGO