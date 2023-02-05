Read full article on original website
LSUSports.net
Two Time All-American Alexis Guillory Signs With Track & Field
BATON ROUGE, La. – Javelin thrower Alexis Guillory signed a national-letter-of-intent with the LSU women’s track and field program, coach Dennis Shaver announced. Guillory, a product of Alexandria, La., will enroll at LSU in 2023 and will be eligible to compete with the Tigers during the 2023-24 season.
LSUSports.net
Track & Field’s Favour Ofili Garners SEC Recognition
BATON ROUGE, La. – The conference office announced that junior Favour Ofili has been named the SEC Women’s Track Athlete of the Week on Tuesday afternoon. This is Ofili’s first weekly-conference honor of the 2023 season. Ofili started her weekend off running a time of 22.55 seconds...
LSUSports.net
Distance Runner Trenton Sandler Signs With the LSU T&F Program
BATON ROUGE, La. – Distance runner Trenton Sandler signed a national-letter-of-intent with the LSU men’s track and field program, coach Dennis Shaver announced. Sandler, a product of Leawood, Kansas, will enroll at LSU in 2023 and will be eligible to compete with the Tigers during the 2023-24 season.
theadvocate.com
LSU women's basketball moves up to No. 2 in coaches' poll; NCAA top 16 reveal set
Turns out Sunday’s LSU-South Carolina showdown Sunday will be a No. 1 versus No. 2 matchup after all. A day after LSU remained No. 3 in The Associated Press media poll, the Tigers moved up to No. 2 on Tuesday in the USA Today coaches poll. LSU (23-0, 11-0 Southeastern Conference) is ranked ahead of Indiana (22-1), which vaulted from No. 4 to No. 2 in the AP poll.
LSUSports.net
USTFCCCA Rankings – February 6, 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. – The U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association released their third list of national rankings for the 2023 indoor season on Monday. The LSU women’s squad jumped up four spots to No. 7, while the men dropped two spots to No. 27 after a weekend that saw a less than usual amount of student-athletes competing.
LSUSports.net
Black Her-Story: LSU Softball Stories, Trena Peel – The First to Do It
BATON ROUGE, La. – For Black History Month, LSU softball will honor its five African American All-American student-athletes. Every week, the program will not only reflect on the accomplishments these women made while apart of the program, but furthermore recognize where they are today and their continued contribution to the sport of softball.
brproud.com
Former Southern University athletic director Floyd Kerr dies at 76
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University is mourning the loss of one of the university’s former athletic directors, Floyd Kerr, who passed away Saturday, Feb. 4. Kerr served as director from 2000 to 2005 and played a key role in expanding Southern’s A.W. Mumford Stadium and athletics fundraising initiatives. He’s also credited with spearheading the first Jag-A-Thon.
LSUSports.net
Gymnastics Placed Ninth In Week Five Rankings
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Gymnastics team placed in the ninth spot to remain in the top-10 in the week 5 Road To Nationals rankings. This marks the fifth-consecutive week LSU has ranked among the top-10 teams in the nation. The Tigers defeated No. 17 Georgia with a season-high...
LSUSports.net
Beach Volleyball Announces 2023 Match-By-Match Schedule
Baton Rouge — With the season set to begin the final weekend of February, LSU Beach Volleyball Head Coach Russell Brock announced the tournament match-by-match schedule for the Tigers in their upcoming season. LSU will open its season in New Orleans at the Tulane Invitational. The Tigers will face...
LSUSports.net
Morris and Reese Named on Naismith Player of the Year Midseason Team
BATON ROUGE – No. 3 LSU’s Alexis Morris and Angel Reese were both included on Tuesday’s Naismith Player of the Year Midseason Team that includes 30 of the top players from around the country. Morris and Reese have led LSU to its best start in program history...
LSUSports.net
This Weekend's Baseball Scrimmage Schedule Features Autograph Session on Sunday
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Baseball preseason intra-squad scrimmages are scheduled this week at 5 p.m. CT Friday, 1:30 p.m. CT Saturday and 12:30 p.m. CT Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. LSU players will be available to fans after Sunday’s scrimmage to sign autographs, as free...
LSUSports.net
Tigers Back On Road Again Wednesday To Starkville
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers, continuing to improve offensively and defensively, looks to continue to improve Wednesday night when they take on Mississippi State at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi. The contest is the late SEC Network game at 8 p.m. with Dave Neal and Joe Kleine on...
Getting to know: Ashley Williams
247Sports Composite ranking: No. 47 defensive edge nationally, No. 19 prospect in Louisiana. Scholarship offers: Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Minnesota, Nebraska, Auburn, Charlotte, Colorado, Florida State, Houston, Incarnate Word, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, Memphis, Michigan State, Missouri, Nicholls State, Norfolk State, Northwestern State, SMU, Southern Miss, Texas, Tulane, UTSA, Washington. Favorite...
LSUSports.net
Tigers Fall in Close Contest at No. 21 UCF, 4-3
Orlando, Fla. – The LSU women’s tennis team (4-1) suffered its first defeat of the dual season as they were defeated by the No. 21-ranked UCF Knights (3-1) by a score of 4-3 on Sunday afternoon at the USTA National Campus. Taylor’s Thoughts. “Great effort from the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Blue-chip 2024 wideout says LSU commitment isn't set in stone
LSU has one of the top wideouts in the 2024 cycle currently committed to its class, but that commitment appears to be more of a placeholder. Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes wideout Joseph Stone told On3’s Jeremy Johnson he has not shut down his recruitment. “My recruitment is not closed....
LSUSports.net
February 2023 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes (CCACSA) recognizes student-athletes for their scholastic and community achievements each month. Student-athletes are chosen based on their commitment to academic success and for their devotion to volunteerism and service to the community. Here are the February 2023 CCACSA’s...
LSUSports.net
Baseball TV/Online Schedule Features Coverage of All LSU Games
BATON ROUGE, La. – For the ninth consecutive year, all of LSU’s baseball games may be viewed live via television or online as the Tigers will enjoy tremendous exposure during the 2023 season. See the 2023 schedule with TV/online listings here: 2023 LSU Baseball Schedule. LSU is scheduled...
LSUSports.net
LSU Remains At No. 3 In AP Poll To Set Up Top Three Matchup
BATON ROUGE – LSU stayed steady at No. 3 in Monday’s AP Poll, setting up a top three matchup between the nation’s only two unbeaten teams when the Tigers travel to take on No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday on ESPN. After winning three games in six...
LSU's Angel Reese Uses NIL Deal To Show Appreciation For Teammates
The superstar forward continues to win over the Baton Rouge community, this time using an NIL deal to give back.
brproud.com
Joe Burrow wants his money to help ‘Do Good’ in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow continues to do good on and off the field. The latest example of that are the “Do Good” grants through the Joe Burrow Foundation. The grants are tackling the issues of mental health and food insecurity. Fixing...
