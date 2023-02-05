Turns out Sunday’s LSU-South Carolina showdown Sunday will be a No. 1 versus No. 2 matchup after all. A day after LSU remained No. 3 in The Associated Press media poll, the Tigers moved up to No. 2 on Tuesday in the USA Today coaches poll. LSU (23-0, 11-0 Southeastern Conference) is ranked ahead of Indiana (22-1), which vaulted from No. 4 to No. 2 in the AP poll.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO