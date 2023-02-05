ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClutchPoints

Suns center Deandre Ayton matches monster Wilt Chamberlain record with latest feat

There has been considerable uncertainty surrounding the Phoenix Suns in recent weeks. They almost pulled off a blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving, and they are one of the most notable teams that have thrown their hat into the ring for a potential Kevin Durant trade. Even then, Suns players who could be on their way out, such as Deandre Ayton, have remained focused on the task at hand.
PHOENIX, AZ
MLive.com

NBA trade rumors: Pistons’ Nerlens Noel eyed by multiple teams

With Thursday’s NBA trade deadline approaching, teams across the league -- especially contenders -- are preparing to make last ditch efforts to improve their rosters. One player whom several teams are eyeing is Detroit Pistons center Nerlens Noel. James Edwards of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the Sacramento...
DETROIT, MI
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Isiah Thomas won't join Phoenix Suns front office contrary to report, Mat Ishbia spokesperson says

BROOKLYN – New Phoenix Suns majority owner Mat Ishbia and Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas are friends. Thomas led Ishbia’s hometown Detroit Pistons to back-to-back NBA titles. They’ve known each other for some time and Thomas was in Phoenix during Ishbia’s visit last month that including him attending two Suns games at Footprint Center.
PHOENIX, AZ
MLive

How to get tickets for the San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons on Friday

After a quick trip to Ohio on Wednesday, the Detroit Pistons return home on Friday night, looking to take advantage of another struggling team, the San Antonio Spurs. Both teams are around the same boat. The Pistons are battling it out with the Charlotte Hornets for last place in the Eastern Conference, while the Spurs are trying to say out of the cellar in the West, as they have a slim lead on the Houston Rockets.
DETROIT, MI
TheAtlantaVoice

Brandon Ingram scores 30, New Orleans Pelicans beat the Atlanta Hawks

NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Ingram scored 30 points, CJ McCollum added 21 and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Atlanta Hawks 116-107 on Tuesday night for their third straight victory. For Atlanta, they finished their road trip with a 2-3 record. Given the fact this five game road trip had the team playing in Portland, […] The post Brandon Ingram scores 30, New Orleans Pelicans beat the Atlanta Hawks appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

