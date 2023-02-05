After a quick trip to Ohio on Wednesday, the Detroit Pistons return home on Friday night, looking to take advantage of another struggling team, the San Antonio Spurs. Both teams are around the same boat. The Pistons are battling it out with the Charlotte Hornets for last place in the Eastern Conference, while the Spurs are trying to say out of the cellar in the West, as they have a slim lead on the Houston Rockets.

DETROIT, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO