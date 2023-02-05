Read full article on original website
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyDetroit, MI
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
Highly anticipated restaurant re-opening in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersMichigan State
Small soul food catering business makes an impact in the Detroit communityJulian Stainback IIIDetroit, MI
Here's how this man won over $100,000 overnight in the lotteryUSA DiarioAnn Arbor, MI
Suns center Deandre Ayton matches monster Wilt Chamberlain record with latest feat
There has been considerable uncertainty surrounding the Phoenix Suns in recent weeks. They almost pulled off a blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving, and they are one of the most notable teams that have thrown their hat into the ring for a potential Kevin Durant trade. Even then, Suns players who could be on their way out, such as Deandre Ayton, have remained focused on the task at hand.
How Bucks Could Trade For Suns’ Jae Crowder
The Phoenix Suns have been working for months on finding a trade centered around Jae Crowder. They are running out of time to pull the trigger on a deal with the NBA trade deadline set for February 9th next week. While there wasn’t much progress made for months, a step...
Suns Could Make Bold Trade For Knicks’ Cam Reddish
The Phoenix Suns are a team that will assuredly look to make some moves ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline. They have managed to stay afloat without Devin Booker in the lineup, but even when he was healthy, this team could use a few upgrades to continue looking like a contender.
Suns update: Devin Booker out Thursday at Hawks under groin injury management
ATLANTA – Devin Booker’s smile is officially back. The Phoenix Suns All-Star made his return Tuesday at Brooklyn after missing 21 games with a left groin strain. He scored 19 points in the 116-112 victory. The Suns (30-26) have won nine of their last 11 games. “It feels...
MLive.com
NBA trade rumors: Pistons’ Nerlens Noel eyed by multiple teams
With Thursday’s NBA trade deadline approaching, teams across the league -- especially contenders -- are preparing to make last ditch efforts to improve their rosters. One player whom several teams are eyeing is Detroit Pistons center Nerlens Noel. James Edwards of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the Sacramento...
numberfire.com
Raul Neto starting for Cleveland on Wednesday in place of injured Darius Garland (thumb)
Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Raul Neto is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Neto will enter the starting lineup on Wednesday with Darius Garland sidelined with a thumb injury. Donovan Mitchell (groin) has also been ruled out, and Caris LeVert is expected to start in his place.
'I'm excited': Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker set to return Tuesday at Brooklyn Nets
BROOKLYN – Devin Booker is finally ready to return. The Phoenix Suns All-Star guard is preparing to play in Tuesday’s game at Brooklyn on TNT after missing 21 games with a left groin strain. He's officially listed as probable. "Looking forward to it a lot, man," Booker said...
Suns face the Hawks, look for 4th straight victory
Phoenix heads into a matchup with Atlanta as winners of three consecutive games. The teams meet Thursday for the second time this season. Atlanta is 13-11 at home, and Phoenix is 11-17 on the road.
Isiah Thomas won't join Phoenix Suns front office contrary to report, Mat Ishbia spokesperson says
BROOKLYN – New Phoenix Suns majority owner Mat Ishbia and Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas are friends. Thomas led Ishbia’s hometown Detroit Pistons to back-to-back NBA titles. They’ve known each other for some time and Thomas was in Phoenix during Ishbia’s visit last month that including him attending two Suns games at Footprint Center.
DeMar DeRozan-Less Bulls Post Worst Offensive Game in Loss to Memphis
DeRozan's absence leads to Bulls' worst offensive game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the fourth time this season, the Chicago Bulls failed to extend a three-game win streak. Playing without DeMar DeRozan, the Bulls bookended their 104-89 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies with season-low, 14-point quarters in the...
How to get tickets for the San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons on Friday
After a quick trip to Ohio on Wednesday, the Detroit Pistons return home on Friday night, looking to take advantage of another struggling team, the San Antonio Spurs. Both teams are around the same boat. The Pistons are battling it out with the Charlotte Hornets for last place in the Eastern Conference, while the Spurs are trying to say out of the cellar in the West, as they have a slim lead on the Houston Rockets.
Brandon Ingram scores 30, New Orleans Pelicans beat the Atlanta Hawks
NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Ingram scored 30 points, CJ McCollum added 21 and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Atlanta Hawks 116-107 on Tuesday night for their third straight victory. For Atlanta, they finished their road trip with a 2-3 record. Given the fact this five game road trip had the team playing in Portland, […] The post Brandon Ingram scores 30, New Orleans Pelicans beat the Atlanta Hawks appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
