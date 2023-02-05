ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Scores: Knicks stun Sixers on day dominated by Kyrie

Though it had probably been gestating for far longer, it only took a little more than 24 hours for the first major NBA trade domino to fall, and it’s a big one: Kyrie Irving is headed to the Dallas Mavericks. Around 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, The Athletic’s Shams Charania first reported that Irving had requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets; by 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Irving was a Maverick. And so it began.
Pelicans News Around the Web 2/6/23

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on February 6, 2023. New Orleans has been without Zion Williamson for a month and found out Sunday afternoon that Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas wouldn’t play vs. Sacramento. Trey Murphy...
