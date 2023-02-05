Though it had probably been gestating for far longer, it only took a little more than 24 hours for the first major NBA trade domino to fall, and it’s a big one: Kyrie Irving is headed to the Dallas Mavericks. Around 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, The Athletic’s Shams Charania first reported that Irving had requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets; by 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Irving was a Maverick. And so it began.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO