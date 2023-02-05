ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

crescentcitysports.com

Cajuns standouts Brock, Roccaforte named To Preseason All-Sun Belt Baseball Team

NEW ORLEANS – Returning All-Sun Belt Conference performers Julian Brock and Carson Roccaforte each earned Preseason All-SBC honors as the league office released its 2023 Preseason Awards and Coaches Poll on Wednesday. Louisiana, which finished 37-23 and captured the Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship, was picked to finish fourth...
LAFAYETTE, LA
FanSided

How the LSU Tigers influenced Alabama’s defensive coordinator hire

Many LSU Tigers fans are aware Alabama has hired their next defensive coordinator. Such move was influenced by LSU’s threat to the SEC West under Brian Kelly. LSU Tigers fans must take great pride in knowing last November’s 32-31 win over Alabama keeps Nick Saban up at night. Of course, Crimson Tide fans will angrily claim Bayou Bengals fans ‘know nothing.’ However, news of Nick Saban’s latest coordinator hire validates what we know about the direction of his program. Saban is throwing it back to an older style of Alabama football. His hiring Kevin Steele to serve as defensive coordinator is another step in such direction.
BATON ROUGE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

No. 3 LSU remains unbeaten at Texas A&M, 72-66

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — No. 3 LSU (23-0, 11-0 SEC) remained undefeated as it took down Texas A&M (6-15, 1-10 SEC) in a 72-66 win on Sunday afternoon inside Reed Arena. “We played three tough teams in seven days and won all three,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “I think for the last two weeks that the opponents are really playing extremely hard. They’re playing with a lot of energy and excitement. I asked the team, why do they think that’s taking place and I said, ‘understand what’s taking place here; You are becoming relevant in women’s basketball.’”
COLLEGE STATION, TX
crescentcitysports.com

Louisiana High School Officials Association elects Ruthie Dugal as next presisdent

Baton Rouge – The Louisiana High School Officials Association (LHSOA) is pleased to announce the election of Ruthie Dugal as its next President. A native of Lafayette, Dugal brings over 30 years of experience as a multi-sport high school official, collegiate referee, and Regional Coordinator of Officials. She is a former LHSAA basketball, softball, and volleyball coach and has served on the LHSOA leadership team since 2010.
LOUISIANA STATE
gueydantoday.com

Engagement Announced for Miss Allaina Mae LeBlanc & Mr. Cameron Everett Etie’

Mr. and Mrs. Marshall and Cheri LeBlanc of Abbeville are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Miss Allaina Mae LeBlanc of Lafayette, to Mr. Cameron Everett Etie’ of Lafayette. Cameron is the son of Cisely Cormier of Lafayette and Kyle Etie’ of Erath. The nuptial wedding ceremony will take place on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Louisiana Cajun Mansion in Youngsville, Louisiana.
ABBEVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Lafayette news anchor Sylvia Masters wins Miss Louisiana USA 2023

LOUISIANA (KLFY) – News 10’s very own Sylvia Masters has been crowned Miss Louisiana USA 2023. Sylvia Masters has been crowned in the 70th Miss Louisiana USA. She competed against 32 other Miss Louisiana USA 2023 candidates at Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie and won the title.
LOUISIANA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Mall of Louisiana | Shopping mall in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

The Mall of Louisiana is a mid-scale shopping mall in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, between I-10 and Bluebonnet Blvd. It is the largest mall in Louisiana and contains the third largest indoor carousel in the world. It is the only regional mall in Baton Rouge. The anchor stores are 2 Dillard's stores, Main Event Entertainment, JCPenney, and Macy's.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY.com

Recording artist Kylie Frey to lead Opelousas Imperial Mardi Gras parade

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – The Opelousas Imperial Mardi Gras Association (OIMGA) has announced that Opelousas native and Nashville recording artist, Kylie Frey, will serve as Grand Marshal for the 2023 Opelousas Mardi Gras parade. Frey was born and raised in Opelousas. OIMGA said that at the early age of...
OPELOUSAS, LA
WTVM

Tuskegee man arrested for Auburn auto burglary and theft

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Auburn and Tuskegee Police Department arrested a 44-year-old man on several warrants, including theft. According to authorities, Christopher Dewayne Rogers of Tuskegee was apprehended from an incident reported on Jan. 26, 2023, near the 1700 block of South College Street. Police say a victim said a suspect illegally entered their automobile and stole their property.
TUSKEGEE, AL
WRBL News 3

15-year-old dies days after Handley Street shooting in LaGrange

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A 15-year-old victim died days after being shot in LaGrange this past weekend. Police responded to the shooting at Handley Street on Feb. 4. The teenage victim was taken to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the back. He was later transported to Grady Hospital in Atlanta. This victim was […]
LAGRANGE, GA

