Holland, MI

hope.edu

Lindsey Root Luna Elected Midwestern Psychological Association Fellow

Dr. Lindsey Root Luna, who is an associate professor of psychology and department chair at Hope College, has been recognized as a Fellow by the Midwestern Psychological Association (MPA). To be named an MPA Fellow is the highest honor that the association can bestow on a member. Selection requires evidence...
HOLLAND, MI
hope.edu

Adjusting to City Life

Hi again! Welcome to week two of Chicago adventures with me! This week was not as crazy as the previous one, but I feel I got to know people much better, which was definitely a highlight. To kick off the week, I had my first official class for both my...
HOLLAND, MI
hope.edu

Musical Showcase Photo Gallery

The 34th annual Hope College Musical Showcase was on Friday, Feb. 3. The concert featured more than 200 Hope College students performing in the Department of Music’s major instrumental and vocal ensembles and as soloists.

