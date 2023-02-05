ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Bluff, AR

salineriverchronicle.com

Lumberjack Maddox Lassiter signs to play football for Arkansas

Maddox “Maddog” Lassiter signed a letter of intent Tuesday to play football for the Arkansas Razorbacks. He played football and baseball for the Warren Lumberjacks. His brother, Hayden, also played football for the Lumberjacks and Ouachita Baptist University. Shown, from left, seated, are his mother, Heidi Lassiter; Maddox Lassiter; his father, Shannon Lassiter; back row, Hayden Lassiter and Hayden’s wife, Hannah Lassiter.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arkansas

ARKANSAS - If you're looking for a great hot dog, you've come to the right place. Here, you'll find recommendations for hot dog joints across the state. You can try the Original ScoopDog in North Little Rock or Yancey's Dickson Street Dogs in Fayetteville. For a tasty treat, you can also try Hammontree's Grilled Cheese in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Last stop on the Love Train rolls into Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - People all over the world, and especially in Arkansas, will want to join hands for one last ride on the Love Train. The O’Jays will be singing their classic hit and many more when they appear April 8 at the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Police search for missing Little Rock teen

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked the public for help locating a missing teenager. 17-year-old Tony Vansandt was last seen on December 28, 2022, in Little Rock. Officials believe he may still be in the local area. He is described as a white male...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

Former Ark. Senator sentenced for bribery, tax fraud

WASHINGTON — A former Arkansas State Senator was sentenced Friday to 46 months in prison in the Eastern District of Arkansas for accepting multiple bribes and tax fraud in connection with a multi-district investigation spanning the Eastern and Western Districts of Arkansas and the Western District of Missouri. Pursuant...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Police investigating Little Rock shooting that left one dead

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened in the area of 27th street and Scott just after 3:00 p.m. According to reports, when officers arrived they found a black male victim with several gunshot wounds, and he was taken to the hospital. He later died due to his injuries.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

How to keep your food safe during a power outage

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Food safety is on the minds of many Arkansans this week, with over 72,000 customers losing power during the icy weather. The food safety clock is ticking on their food in fridges and freezers. For many, it may already be too late to save. Perishable foods with temperatures above 40 degrees or below 140 degrees are in what food scientists call the “danger zone,” where pathogens like Listeria and Staphylococcus multiply rapidly.
ARKANSAS STATE

Community Policy