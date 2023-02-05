Read full article on original website
Jackson State continues to dominate, beats Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Daphane White played big for the Lady Tigers to extend the led and grab the victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff The post Jackson State continues to dominate, beats Arkansas-Pine Bluff appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
salineriverchronicle.com
Lumberjack Maddox Lassiter signs to play football for Arkansas
Maddox “Maddog” Lassiter signed a letter of intent Tuesday to play football for the Arkansas Razorbacks. He played football and baseball for the Warren Lumberjacks. His brother, Hayden, also played football for the Lumberjacks and Ouachita Baptist University. Shown, from left, seated, are his mother, Heidi Lassiter; Maddox Lassiter; his father, Shannon Lassiter; back row, Hayden Lassiter and Hayden’s wife, Hannah Lassiter.
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arkansas
ARKANSAS - If you're looking for a great hot dog, you've come to the right place. Here, you'll find recommendations for hot dog joints across the state. You can try the Original ScoopDog in North Little Rock or Yancey's Dickson Street Dogs in Fayetteville. For a tasty treat, you can also try Hammontree's Grilled Cheese in Fayetteville.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Heavy mid-week rain will make for a wet Wednesday
Heavy rain is expected to bring several inches of rain to much of Arkansas.
Kait 8
Last stop on the Love Train rolls into Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - People all over the world, and especially in Arkansas, will want to join hands for one last ride on the Love Train. The O’Jays will be singing their classic hit and many more when they appear April 8 at the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.
Arkansas Woman Wins a Whopping $50,000 in Powerball Drawing
Arkansas has another big-money winner in Saturday's Powerball drawing. No, it wasn't one million dollars like a Conway woman won last month with the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery but it was cool $50,000. The winning ticket was sold in Beebe at a local tobacco shop and the woman's name has remained anonymous.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Meteor caught on camera Monday evening in Arkansas
A bright meteor passed through the night sky around 7pm in Arkansas. Multiple reports came in about a bright flash and loud noise across central Arkansas February 6, 2023.
KATV
Black History in Arkansas: Shorter College alumni who created an imprint in history
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Founded in 1886, Shorter College is a private, faith-based, two-year liberal arts college located in North Little Rock. A product of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, Shorter College is one of the nation’s 110 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and the only private, two-year HBCU in the nation.
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to unveil omnibus Arkansas LEARNS education bill on Wednesday
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will present her promised Arkansas education omnibus bill on Wednesday.
The O’Jays to bring final tour to Simmons Bank Arena
R&B group The O’Jays will bring their final tour to the Little Rock metro this April.
KATV
Drew County judge says multiple power lines, tree limbs down due to ice storm
Monticello (KATV) — The ice storm hovered over many southern Arkansas counties causing damage to homes, downed power lines, and tree limbs. On Friday night a majority of the lights in Monticello came back on, but some people in Drew County have been without power for days. Gerald Ironn...
Whataburger to open Maumelle Blvd. location
Whataburger is continuing its expanse across central Arkansas with a third location soon to open.
Police search for missing Little Rock teen
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked the public for help locating a missing teenager. 17-year-old Tony Vansandt was last seen on December 28, 2022, in Little Rock. Officials believe he may still be in the local area. He is described as a white male...
Little Rock police investigating homicide on 27th Street
Little Rock police are investigating a homicide Tuesday.
KTLO
Former Ark. Senator sentenced for bribery, tax fraud
WASHINGTON — A former Arkansas State Senator was sentenced Friday to 46 months in prison in the Eastern District of Arkansas for accepting multiple bribes and tax fraud in connection with a multi-district investigation spanning the Eastern and Western Districts of Arkansas and the Western District of Missouri. Pursuant...
Police investigating Little Rock shooting that left one dead
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened in the area of 27th street and Scott just after 3:00 p.m. According to reports, when officers arrived they found a black male victim with several gunshot wounds, and he was taken to the hospital. He later died due to his injuries.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
How to keep your food safe during a power outage
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Food safety is on the minds of many Arkansans this week, with over 72,000 customers losing power during the icy weather. The food safety clock is ticking on their food in fridges and freezers. For many, it may already be too late to save. Perishable foods with temperatures above 40 degrees or below 140 degrees are in what food scientists call the “danger zone,” where pathogens like Listeria and Staphylococcus multiply rapidly.
Power Women: Celebrating African American Power Women
February is Black History month, with a focus on celebrating not just the accomplishments of African American women nationally, but also celebrating more locally.
Little Rock Resident Back in Hopkins County Jail
February 6, 2023 – 22 year-old Kimira Lashae Wallace was arrested at the Pulaski County Jail in Arkansas and returned to Hopkins County Jail. She is facing a charge of Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution a Felony 3. This is not the first time Kimira Lashae Wallace has been in...
