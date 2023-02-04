Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
Jerome J. Eberhardt
May 15, 1949 - Feb. 3, 2023. Jerome J. Eberhardt passed away peacefully at home at the age of 73 on Friday, February 3, 2023. Jerome was born on May 15, 1949, to John and Bernice (nee Becker) Eberhardt. Jerome graduated from Slinger High School in 1968. Afterward, Jerome was drafted and served in the United States Army from 1969 to 1971 during the Vietnam War. After his time in the Army, Jerome was employed at Amity Leather Products Company in West Bend until it closed. He then worked at Craft-Cast Company in Jackson until his retirement. He also enjoyed working at Main Street Mobil where, over the years, he made friends with the owners, co-workers, and customers.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Judy E. Justman
Nov. 11, 1947 - Feb. 4, 2023. Judy E. Justman (nee Galabinske), age 75 years, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on February 4, 2023, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital. Judy was born on November 11, 1947, in West Bend to Clarence and Mildred (nee...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Dorothy Mae Weber
May 8, 1942 - February 5, 2023. Dorothy Mae Weber, age 80, of West Bend passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, at her residence. She was born May 8, 1942, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Delores and Donald Brock. Dorothy was born and raised in Jackson. She married Lewis R....
Greater Milwaukee Today
James (Slim) C. Konzal
James (Slim) C. Konzal, 75, of West Bend passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on February 3, 2023. Jim was a loving, compassionate, and seemingly funny husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He enjoyed feeding his birds and squirrels and was able to fix nearly everything. He enjoyed his video slot games and playing cards with his card buddies. Jim would play his guitar every so often and was an awesome cook and a master griller.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Susan ‘Sue’ Krueger (nee Stevenson)
Jan. 11, 1931 - Feb. 4, 2023. Susan “Sue” Krueger (nee Stevenson), age 92, of Waukesha, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023. She was born on January 11, 1931, in Merrill, to Theodore and Grace (nee Maas) Stevenson. Susan attended Cloverbelt School in Irma for grades 1-8,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Robert Rist
Nov. 16, 1942 - Feb. 4, 2023. Robert D. Rist went to his eternal home on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the age of 81 years old. He born in Lawrence, Kansas, to Neal and Edna (nee Pfantz) Rist. Robert was married to the love of his life Mary (nee Van Minsel) Rist for 56 years.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Peggy Jean Wagner, 93
Peggy Jean (nee Paegelow) Wagner of Cedarburg passed away peacefully with family by her side on February 1, 2023, at the age 93. She was the beloved wife of the late Leland “Lee” Wagner; loving mother of Terry (Peggy) and Christi (Michael) Tamsen; proud grandma of three angels, Michelle (Jim) Kutz, Tricia (fiancé, Ernest Ziemer) VanGroll and Tara (Aaron) Wagner-Siekmann; and beloved great-grandma to: Kara, Leah, Liam, Graham, Isabel, Taron and Landon. She was dear sister of Sylvia (the late Jack) Laack & Lois (Donald) Porter. She was preceded in death by siblings Anne Paegelow and Lester “Sonny” Paegelow Jr. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Robert W. ‘Bob’ Kratz
Robert W. “Bob” Kratz passed peacefully on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the age of 93. He was born in Slinger, the son of William and Louise (nee Riesch) Kratz. Bob graduated from Slinger High School, and went on to graduate from what is now Lakeland College. Bob was a proud United States Air Force veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict from 1951-1955.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Janet ‘Jan’ L. Van Pietersom (nee Feldmann), 81
Janet ‘Jan’ L. Van Pietersom (nee Feldmann), 81. Janet “Jan” L. Van Pietersom (nee Feldmann) of Cedarburg, peacefully passed away on January 29, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 30, 1941 to her late parents, William A. Feldmann and Frances (nee Binder). She was united in marriage with W. Jack Van Pietersom on July 27, 1963, and together they were blessed with 3 children: Jodi, Michael, and Kari.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Theodore E. “Ted” Haischer Jr., 84
Ted Haischer Jr. of Cedarburg passed away with family on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the age of 84 years. Ted was born on June 21, 1938, in Houghton, Michigan, the son of the late Theodore E. Haischer Sr. and the late Margaret (nee Eva) Haischer. Ted was united in...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Mary Kay Simonis
May 15, 1951 - Jan. 31, 2023. Mary Kay Simonis, age 71, of Eagle, went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Azura Memory Care in Oconomowoc after a long-fought battle with Alzheimer’s. Mary Kay was born on May 15, 1951 in Milwaukee to Ralph and Beatrice (Krzyzaniak) Ksobiech. Mary Kay married the love of her life, Ron Simonis, on October 16, 1971, in Milwaukee.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Daniel E. Luedtke, 93
Daniel E. Luedtke, 93, of Thiensville was called home on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. He was born the son of Charles and Carrie (Jahn) Luedtke on August 9, 1929 in Milwaukee. Daniel worked at Federal Foods and retired after 35 years of dedicated service. He started off as a bookkeeper and finished his career as the office manager. Daniel was a life member of Gospel Lutheran Church in Milwaukee and the Ozaukee County Historical Society. He devoted 10 years of his time volunteering at the Pabst Mansion as a tour guide and was a previous Village of Thiensville Plan Commission member. Daniel enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and Europe. His hobbies include model trains and growing roses.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Caroline Ann Barr
Caroline Ann Barr (nee Riley), 83, of West Bend passed away unexpectedly on January 27, 2023. Caroline was born March 23, 1939, in West Bend to the late William and Clara (nee Thill) Riley. Caroline was united in marriage to Ben Barr Jr. on December 4, 1971, at St. John of God in Farmington. Ben passed away on February 5, 2021. Caroline’s most precious gift was being a wife, mother, grandma, and great-grandma. She always had a ear to lend, a hand to hold, and baked goods for all.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Priscilla S. Rubenzer
Nov. 30, 1929 - Feb. 3, 2023. Priscilla S. Rubenzer, nee Pontius, of West Bend, passed away on Saturday, February 3, 2023, at the Cottages at Cedar Run. She was born November 30, 1929, in Lafayette, IN, to Byron and Carrie (nee Clifton) Pontius. She married James Rubenzer July 2, 1955, in West Lafayette, IN.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Joan M. Neuser
July 12, 1937 - Jan. 29, 2023. Joan M. Neuser, 85, formerly of Greenfield, passed away peacefully under the loving care of Sharon Reynolds and Promedica Hospice. Joan Marie Neuser was born on July 12, 1937, in Eau Claire, the daughter of Arthur and Marian (Larson) Neuser and was a graduate of Eau Claire High School. She also was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where she received a bachelor’s degree.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Lauren Lee Abplanalp
Jan. 8, 1988 - Feb. 4, 2023. Lauren Lee Abplanalp of Waukesha died surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Froedtert Memorial Hospital in Milwaukee at the age of 35. Lauren was born on January 8, 1988, in Waukesha, the daughter of David and Sherry (nee Simpson) Abplanalp.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Kaye L. Lindberg
July 9, 1946 - Feb. 5, 2023. Kaye L. Lindberg, 76, of Champion, MI, formerly of Campbellsport, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Living Tree Estates in Greenville. Kaye was born on July 9, 1946, in LaMoille, Illinois, the daughter of the late Stuart and Etta Mae (nee Hopps) Althaus. On August 23, 1969, she was united in marriage to Craig Allen Lindberg at Perkins Grove United Methodist Church in LaMoille, Illinois. Craig preceded Kaye in death on July 16, 1998. Kaye had a love of animals, especially horses and dogs. She enjoyed being outdoors, camping, snowmobiling, and boating. Kaye was musically talented, playing the guitar, piano, banjo, and bassoon. She attended Wesleyan University in Illinois, earning her bachelor’s degree in nursing. She was a compassionate nurse for over 30 years. Above all else she loved spending time with her family and planning family events. Kaye was a generous person; if you went anywhere with her, she would refuse to let you pay.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Roland Otto Tonn
May 21, 1941 - Feb. 1, 2023. Roland Otto Tonn, born May 21, 1941, in Lansing, Michigan, passed away peacefully at Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital in Brookfield on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the age of 81. He will be sadly missed by his daughters, Mary Buhl and Carri Tonn;...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Blue Rose Dance Studio coming to Waukesha
WAUKESHA — Local residents Rebecca Enea and Eric Goetsch met in 2019 when they were paired as ballroom dance partners. The two have since embarked on a dance journey together, competing in professional/amateur ballroom dance competitions and now taking on the new adventure of developing a dance studio. The...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Closed-session discussion tonight about selling Samaritan
WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Washington County Board of Supervisors will hold a closed session to discuss the sale of the Samaritan Health Center during their meeting at 6 p.m. tonight. The board will also vote on the modified Washington County Anti-Crime Plan and two general fund transfer resolutions related to the Samaritan Health Center.
