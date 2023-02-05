ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Swimming Hosts Ohio State Winter Invite This Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 5 men’s and women’s swimming teams host their final regular-season event of the season at McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion this weekend; the Buckeyes will host the Ohio State Winter Invite Friday, Feb. 10-Sunday, Feb. 12. Meet Info. In addition to Ohio State, student-athletes...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

James Laurinaitis Eager to Make an Impact Recruiting Linebackers to Ohio State, Edwin Spillman to Visit Columbus This Spring

Of the coaches who spoke with the Ohio State media contingent on Wednesday, you’d be hard-pressed to find one with a bigger smile than James Laurinaitis. The former Ohio State linebacker joined the Buckeyes’ coaching staff as a graduate assistant at the end of January, and has already set a goal for himself of being “the best linebacker coach in the country.”
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Blanchard, Myers Named B1G Players of the Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State men’s lacrosse players Drew Blanchard and Jack Myers were named Big Ten players of the week, the conference announced Tuesday. Blanchard earns the league’s Specialist of the Week award for the first time in his career and Myers is tabbed the Offensive Player of the Week for the fifth time in his career.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Halliday Selected Big Ten Third Star of the Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Forward Stephen Halliday of the No. 7-ranked Ohio State men’s hockey team has been named Big Ten Third Star of the Week after leading the Buckeyes with five assists and points in a split with then-No. 9 Penn State last weekend. This is the second B1G weekly honor of the campaign.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State basketball’s failed season can just be a blip by fixing the offseason approach

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- This Ohio State’s men’s basketball season is a failure, and there’s no nice way to dress that up. Until now there had been reason to have optimism about where the program was going under Chris Holtmann even if it would annually have an anticlimactic finish to seasons. A top-10 recruiting class was supposed to finally provide that jump that fans had waited five years to see.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Buckeyes Fire a 4694, Place 5th at the PRC Championships

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State rifle team fired a team score of 4694 to place fifth at the 2023 PRC Championships. TCU (4750) took top honors while host Alaska, Fairbanks (4749) finished second. Nebraska (4724), Air Force (4708), and UTEP (4567) rounded out the field. On Saturday the...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State basketball: Buckeye fans are being sold a bunch of lies

The Ohio State basketball program is in disarray following its latest loss to Michigan over the weekend. Buckeye fans are being lied to. The Ohio State basketball program is not what it used to be. Once a proud program, now Chris Holtman has the team floundering in the abyss of a not-so-great Big Ten conference. In fact, the Buckeye program is only one of eight schools that have ten plus final four appearances. With unlimited resources and great facilities, an 11-12 record isn’t good enough.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Buckeye Spotlight – Feb. 7

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Week in and week out, Buckeye student-athletes raise the standard of excellence set at Ohio State, whether that be in competition, in the classroom, or in the community. ‘Buckeye Spotlight’ recognizes student-athletes who had noteworthy accomplishments both in contests and beyond the box score.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Buckeyes’ 2023 TV Schedule Announced

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s lacrosse team will play six games on national television during the 2023 regular season. The Buckeyes will be featured on Big Ten Network, ACC Network and ESPNU during the 2023 regular season. The Buckeyes’ TV slate begins March 11 at Notre...
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

This Week in Buckeye Athletics: Jan. 30 – Feb. 5

Big time action in Buckeye Land this past week! Check out some of the top moments …. Men’s lacrosse opened our wonderful new stadium Saturday with a 15-7 win over Air Force in front of 1,168 fans. Our women’s team will play their first game in their new home Friday at 3 p.m. vs. Robert Morris.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Ohio State Hosts Minnesota For Black History Month Game

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 13/10 Ohio State women’s basketball team (20-4, 9-4 B1G) hosts Minnesota (9-14, 2-10 B1G) on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. ET tip. The game will be broadcast live on B1G+ and AM1460. The Buckeyes will be honoring Black History Month and also the...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Hickey: Ohio State is done this season. Should Chris Holtmann be too?

It was perfectly appropriate that Ohio State’s Sunday afternoon game at Michigan was a brunchtime affair. For the puns, you see. You can stick a fork in the Buckeyes. It’ll take more than a few mimosas to make the rest of this Ohio State basketball season watchable, because it feels as good as done at this point.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Mikesell Named to 2023 Naismith Women’s Player of the Year Midseason Team

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Atlanta Tipoff Club released the 2023 Naismith Women’s Player of the Year Midseason Team on Tuesday. Senior guard Taylor Mikesell made the list. Mikesell has also been named to the Wooden Award midseason top-25 watch list and to the midseason top-10 for the Ann Meyers-Drysdale Award. She appeared on the preseason watch lists for the Ann Meyers-Drysdale Award, Naismith Women’s Player of the Year and Wooden Award. Mikesell was also selected to the Preseason All-Big Ten team by both the coaches (unanimous) and the media. She earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors on Jan. 9 and was on the weekly honor roll on Dec. 5.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Wilcox Earns his Black Shirt

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Junior Isaac Wilcox is the 14th Buckeye all-time and the 10th on the 2022-23 roster to earn Black Shirt status, Tom Ryan, head coach of the Ohio State wrestling Buckeyes, announced Tuesday. Wilcox, who has wrestled at three weight classes this season with wins in each,...
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Ohio State Falls to No. 8/9 Maryland on Road

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – The No. 10/10 Ohio State Buckeyes (20-4, 9-4 B1G) fell to No. 8/9 Maryland (19-5, 10-3 B1G) on Sunday afternoon by a 90-54 margin. Maryland scored the final 12 points of the first quarter to lead 19-7 after 10 minutes. Both teams scored 23 points in the second quarter as the Buckeyes trailed 42-30 going into the locker room. The Terrapins pulled away with the 27-14 advantage in the third quarter to lead 69-44 after 30 minutes. Maryland had the advantage in the fourth quarter as well.
COLUMBUS, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Buckeyes Defeat North Dakota State, 6729-5996

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Katelyn Abeln took first place overall and top honors in the air pistol and sport pistol as Ohio State defeated North Dakota State over the weekend in Fargo, ND. The Buckeyes had a final team score of 6729 while North Dakota State fired a 5996. Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy