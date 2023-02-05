COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Atlanta Tipoff Club released the 2023 Naismith Women’s Player of the Year Midseason Team on Tuesday. Senior guard Taylor Mikesell made the list. Mikesell has also been named to the Wooden Award midseason top-25 watch list and to the midseason top-10 for the Ann Meyers-Drysdale Award. She appeared on the preseason watch lists for the Ann Meyers-Drysdale Award, Naismith Women’s Player of the Year and Wooden Award. Mikesell was also selected to the Preseason All-Big Ten team by both the coaches (unanimous) and the media. She earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors on Jan. 9 and was on the weekly honor roll on Dec. 5.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO