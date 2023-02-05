Trojans rally past Monroeville for FC win

MONROEVILLE — The South Central girls basketball team overcame a deficit through three quarters to outscore visiting Monroeville by seven in the final quarter of Saturday’s 42-36 win in Firelands Conference play.

With the win, the Trojans improved to 9-11 overall and 7-6 in the FC. South Central trailed 10-7 after one quarter, 18-17 at halftime, and 29-28 through three quarters.

Grace Lamoreaux paced the Trojans with 15 points, with Kendyl Beverly adding 10 and Angela Williams adding eight points.

South Central hosts Hillsdale on Tuesday before ending the regular season on Friday at New London.

For Monroeville (6-14, 3-10), Grace Stieber and Ava Krueger each scored 13 points. The Eagles are at Colonel Crawford on Tuesday and close out the regular season on Friday at home vs. rival St. Paul.

SOUTH CENTRAL (9-11, 7-6)

Bailey Swander 1-0—2; Kendyl Beverly 2-6—10; Angela Williams 2-4—8; Hannah Ayers 1-1—3; Grace Lamoreaux 6-2—15; Kaili Ingram 1-0—2; Karlee McAvoy 1-0—2. TOTALS 14-13—42.

MONROEVILLE (6-14, 3-10)

Grace Stieber 5-0—13; Julia White 1-0—2; Mallory Roeder 1-0—3; Ava Krueger 6-1—13; Taryn Tyler 2-0—5. TOTALS 16-1—36.

So. Central 7 10 11 14 — 42

Monroeville 10 8 11 7 — 36

3-point FGs: (SC) Lamoreaux; (M) Stieber, Roeder, Tyler.

Tiffin Calvert 44, St. Paul 32

NORWALK — The Flyers didn’t get out of an early 14-7 deficit in Saturday’s 12-point non-league loss to the Senecas.

St. Paul (2-18) trailed just 27-23 through three quarters, but the Senecas (7-12) responded with a 17-11 scoring advantage over the game’s final eight minutes.

Kristin Matlack scored 15 points for the Flyers, followed by Chloe Smith with seven.

St. Paul entertains Plymouth on Tuesday in Firelands Conference play.

TIFFIN CALVERT (7-12)

Cayleigh Concepcion 0-1—1; Josie Kancler 4-2—12; Carleigh Meier 3-0—6; Mikenna Kander 1-0—3; Alyssa Rishty 7-1—16; Allison Ott 3-0—6. TOTALS 18-4—44.

ST PAUL (2-18)

Sydney Englert 0-1—1; Chloe Smith 2-3—7; Grace Kluding 1-0—2; Kristin Matlack 7-1—15; Megan Lesch 1-0—2; Molly Ridge 1-3—5. TOTALS 12-8—32.

Calvert 14 7 6 17 — 44

St. Paul 7 8 8 11 — 32

3-point FGs: (TC) J. Kancler 2, M. Kancler, Rishty.

Willard 48, Edison 38

WILLARD — Willard held leads after every quarter of play to defeat the Chargers on Saturday in SBC Bay Division play.

With the win, the Crimson Flashes improved to 8-11 overall and 5-4 in the Bay, while Edison fell to 7-13 overall and 3-6 in the league.

Monroeville 49, Seneca East 46

ATTICA — Grace Stieber made three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to lead the Eagles to a non-league win over the Tigers on Thursday.

Stieber finished with a team-high 13 points. Ava Krueger added 10 for Monroeville, and three players had eight points each in Julia White, Mallory Roeder and Allie Wilhelm.

MONROEVILLE (6-13)

Grace Stieber 4 1—13, Alexa Adams 1 0—2, Julia White 3 0—8, Mallory Roeder 2 3—8, Ava Krueger 3 4—10, Allie Wilhelm 4 0—8. TOTALS 17-8—49.

SENECA EAST (1-18)

Saige Miller 1 1—4, Cami Lahtz 1 0—2, Leah Drown 3 0—7, Alexa Snay 3 11—17, Izzy Stockmaster 1 5—7, Livy Kaiser 0 1—1, Caroline Kagy 2 1—6, Meghan Hahler 1 0—2. TOTALS 12-19—46.

Monroeville 10 7 19 17 — 49

Seneca East 13 8 15 10 — 46

3-point FGs: (M) Stieber 4, White 2, Roeder; (SE) Miller, Drown, Kagy.

JUNIOR HIGH

NMS girls wrap up regular season; advance in tournament

CLYDE — The Norwalk Middle School eighth-grade girls basketball team closed out the regular season with a 35-32 win over Clyde on Feb. 2.

With the win, Norwalk improved to 12-3 overall and 10-2 SBC Lake.

In the win over the Fliers, Cailyn Tusing led the Truckers with 10 points, while Alyssa Gruhlke and Emma Gebhardt each had nine points. Bella Hernandez also scored five points and Madison Hessemer added two points.

On Saturday, the Truckers cruised past Vermilion by a 40-7 score in the first round of the league tournament at Sandusky.

Gruhlke scored 14 points, followed by Tusing with 12. Also for the Truckers, who face Perkins on Tuesday back at Sandusky in the second round, Emma Gebhardt and Roxy Clifton each scored four points. Ivy Nardecchia, Hernandez and Hessemer each had two points.

The seventh-grade team finished the regular season at 9-6 overall and 7-5 in the Lake with a 32-24 win over Clyde.

Ainslee King led the team with 13 points and Maddie Gamble had 11. Kenadee Lesch scored five points and Scarlet Schneider added three.

On Saturday, the team earned win No. 10 with a 45-21 win over Sandusky in the league tournament at Perkins.

Gamble and King each had 11 points. Lesch added nine points, followed by Libby Lark with six and Saige Konik with three points.

Alexis Dellisanti and Schneider had two points each, and Payton Preston added one.

Norwalk will face Bellevue on Tuesday back at Perkins in second-round action.