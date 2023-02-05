BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lehigh softball program returned to the top in 2022. The Mountain Hawks continued to grow as the season progressed and were playing their best of softball at the end of the season. In the Patriot League Tournament, Lehigh defeated Boston University twice on the final day to win their league-best 15th title and first since 2017. The Mountain Hawks' run did not stop there. Lehigh battled Pac-12 power Washington twice at the NCAA Seattle Regional and defeated Weber State for its first NCAA tournament win (and the first for any Patriot League team) since 2015.

