lehighsports.com
Lehigh Set for Three More Home Matches This Week
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh men's tennis team will return to action this week, with three matches inside the Lewis Indoor Tennis Center. The Mountain Hawks will kick off the week by hosting Fairleigh Dickinson on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Lehigh will welcome Drexel to Bethlehem on Saturday at 10 a.m. and will close out the weekend with a 10 a.m. match against Howard on Sunday.
lehighsports.com
Season Preview: Different Dynamic, Same High Expectations For Defending Champion Mountain Hawks
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lehigh softball program returned to the top in 2022. The Mountain Hawks continued to grow as the season progressed and were playing their best of softball at the end of the season. In the Patriot League Tournament, Lehigh defeated Boston University twice on the final day to win their league-best 15th title and first since 2017. The Mountain Hawks' run did not stop there. Lehigh battled Pac-12 power Washington twice at the NCAA Seattle Regional and defeated Weber State for its first NCAA tournament win (and the first for any Patriot League team) since 2015.
lehighsports.com
Mountain Hawks Tie For 10th Place at Spring-Opening Tournament
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. – The Lehigh women's golf team saved its best for last at the spring-opening Lady Bison Invitational as the Mountain Hawks shot 319 as a team Tuesday at Bay Point Golf Club. Three Mountain Hawks shot below 80 Tuesday as Lehigh's 319 combined with back-to-back rounds of 323 left the Mountain Hawks with a final total 965, tying Lehigh for 10th in a 15-team field.
lehighsports.com
Mountain Hawks Make the Trip to Hamilton for Midweek Matchup with First-Place Colgate
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lehigh men's basketball team travels to Colgate for a battle of the top two teams in the Patriot League at Cotterell Court on Wednesday evening. Game time is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN+ and Fox Sports Radio 94.7 FM and 1230 AM. Lehigh (14-9,...
lehighsports.com
Lehigh Reflects on Season, Hands Out Awards at Annual Football Banquet
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh football program held its annual end-of-season banquet on Sunday, Feb. 5 in the Wood Dining Room at Iacocca Hall. The team recognized the accomplishments of the 2022 season and the graduating senior class with a gathering that included student-athletes, family members and along with the new coaching staff.
lehighsports.com
Lehigh Remains in 10th Place After Day Two of Lady Bison Invitational
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. – The Lehigh women's golf team matched its opening round score of 323 on day two of the Lady Bison Invitational, Monday at Bay Point Golf Club. First-year Evelyn Wong shot two over par 74 to match classmate Yuki Zhu's Sunday 74 as the low round for the Mountain Hawks through 36 holes of play. Lehigh remains in 10th place out of 15 teams with a score of 646.
lehighsports.com
Hottinger Named Player of the Week
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Senior Frannie Hottinger was named the Patriot League Player of the Week, the league announced Monday afternoon. Hottinger had 28 points, four rebounds and two assists in a 79-48 win over Lafayette on Feb. 4.. She hit a career-high of five made three-pointers and shot 62.5% from the field.
