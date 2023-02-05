Read full article on original website
inforney.com
Could UNT's time in a conference with SMU be over practically before it begins?
One of the big draws for North Texas when it joined five other schools in jumping from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference is that it would finally be in the same league as longtime rival SMU. That period might not last very long. Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff is...
inforney.com
Who's the best short guard in country? UNT's Perry, UAB's Walker to make their cases Thursday
Tylor Perry emerged as something of a college basketball unicorn in his debut season at North Texas last fall. The junior college transfer didn’t look like much walking on to the court for his first game with the Mean Green, standing just 5-foot-11, but proceeded to make one big shot after another. He drilled a game-winning 3 against Louisiana Tech and another against UAB — over the Blazers 6-foot-11 center Trey Jemison — no less.
inforney.com
North Texas enters Thursday showdown with UAB looking to extend winning streak
North Texas women’s basketball coach Jalie Mitchell has said all along this season that the Mean Green would hit their groove at some point. UNT’s freshmen point guards would settle in, key transfer Jaaucklyn Moore would adjust to playing with the Mean Green, and the chemistry would come along.
inforney.com
UNT ranks among national leaders in returning production, but will it translate to wins?
Former Louisiana-Monroe quarterback Chandler Rogers took a long, hard look at North Texas’ roster before he decided to continue his career with the Mean Green. Rogers was one of the hot commodities on the transfer market and had plenty of options. “UNT has everyone coming back,” Rogers said shortly...
inforney.com
Hole-in-one highlights memorable day for UNT women's golf
The North Texas women's golf team has enjoyed several memorable moments since Michael Akers took over as the program's coach back in 2016. The Mean Green never had a day quite like Monday, though. Sakura Sugiyama recorded a hole-in-one and UNT set a program record for a single-round score at...
inforney.com
Housing inventory up 71% in Denton, report finds
Thanks in part to rising mortgage interest rates slowing the market, home inventories in Denton have begun to recover from their once rock-bottom levels, according to a report from Construction Coverage. The report examined year-over-year inventory between the third quarter of 2021 and 2022, finding that nationwide housing inventory is...
inforney.com
Courthouse on the Square to receive $2.4 million HVAC upgrade
Denton County commissioners unanimously voted to accept bids for replacing and renovating heating, ventilation and air conditioning for the Courthouse on the Square on Tuesday. According to a memo from purchasing director Scott Arledge, the estimated cost will be about $2.4 million. The county plans to pay for the new...
inforney.com
Denton County residents feel pinch of higher prices, curb spending to cope
Consumers are feeling less confident about the economy and more anxiety about the year ahead amid continued inflationary pressure. With prices up at the grocery checkout, gas again over $3 per gallon and higher interest rates on loans and credit cards, many shoppers are skeptical about their economic outlook, according to new data from research firm Ipsos.
inforney.com
What’s being considered so far for Denton’s first climate action plan
Denton’s first climate action plan is quickly becoming a reality for the Denton City Council to approve in June and to push the city another step closer to its net-zero emissions goal by 2050. Sustainable Denton, the city’s group leading the climate action effort, is turning to residents for...
