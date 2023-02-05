ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inforney.com

Who's the best short guard in country? UNT's Perry, UAB's Walker to make their cases Thursday

Tylor Perry emerged as something of a college basketball unicorn in his debut season at North Texas last fall. The junior college transfer didn’t look like much walking on to the court for his first game with the Mean Green, standing just 5-foot-11, but proceeded to make one big shot after another. He drilled a game-winning 3 against Louisiana Tech and another against UAB — over the Blazers 6-foot-11 center Trey Jemison — no less.
DENTON, TX
inforney.com

Hole-in-one highlights memorable day for UNT women's golf

The North Texas women's golf team has enjoyed several memorable moments since Michael Akers took over as the program's coach back in 2016. The Mean Green never had a day quite like Monday, though. Sakura Sugiyama recorded a hole-in-one and UNT set a program record for a single-round score at...
DENTON, TX
inforney.com

Housing inventory up 71% in Denton, report finds

Thanks in part to rising mortgage interest rates slowing the market, home inventories in Denton have begun to recover from their once rock-bottom levels, according to a report from Construction Coverage. The report examined year-over-year inventory between the third quarter of 2021 and 2022, finding that nationwide housing inventory is...
DENTON, TX
inforney.com

Courthouse on the Square to receive $2.4 million HVAC upgrade

Denton County commissioners unanimously voted to accept bids for replacing and renovating heating, ventilation and air conditioning for the Courthouse on the Square on Tuesday. According to a memo from purchasing director Scott Arledge, the estimated cost will be about $2.4 million. The county plans to pay for the new...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Denton County residents feel pinch of higher prices, curb spending to cope

Consumers are feeling less confident about the economy and more anxiety about the year ahead amid continued inflationary pressure. With prices up at the grocery checkout, gas again over $3 per gallon and higher interest rates on loans and credit cards, many shoppers are skeptical about their economic outlook, according to new data from research firm Ipsos.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

What’s being considered so far for Denton’s first climate action plan

Denton’s first climate action plan is quickly becoming a reality for the Denton City Council to approve in June and to push the city another step closer to its net-zero emissions goal by 2050. Sustainable Denton, the city’s group leading the climate action effort, is turning to residents for...
DENTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy