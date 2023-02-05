ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

ABC30 Fresno

Stars pay tribute to LeBron James for securing NBA's all-time points record

LeBron James has done it. With a contested fadeaway jumper in the third quarter of Tuesday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Los Angeles Lakers forward became the all-time leading scorer in NBA history, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for that singular honor. James managed the feat in 150 fewer games than Abdul-Jabbar, and considering the season he has been having at age 38 -- averaging 30 points per game -- it doesn't seem like he'll be letting up anytime soon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Sources: Lakers coach, Russell Westbrook had heated exchange

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook and coach Darvin Ham had a brief, heated verbal exchange in the locker room during halftime of Tuesday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, sources told ESPN. Ham expressed frustration with how Westbrook lingered on the playing floor after getting subbed out of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC30 Fresno

The highest-scoring games in LeBron James' NBA career

As LeBron James chases down Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record for the most points scored in the regular season, he has already accomplished a scoring milestone that Abdul-Jabbar never did -- scoring 50 points in a game with the Los Angeles Lakers. Abdul-Jabbar, who finished his career with 38,387 points in the...
ABC30 Fresno

LeBron James breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA scoring record

LOS ANGELES -- Long after he buried a historic 14-foot fadeaway jumper that put him alone atop the NBA's all-time scoring list and celebrated by raising his arms high toward the ceiling of Crypto.com Arena, LeBron James got to relive his immortal moment through his son's eyes. As the Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Kraken add 'depth to our defensive group,' deal for Sharks' Megna

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Kraken acquired defenseman Jaycob Megna from the San Jose Sharks on Sunday in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick. Megna is in the midst of his best season with 12 points in 48 games for the Sharks while averaging more than 19 minutes per game.
SEATTLE, WA
ABC30 Fresno

Sources: 49ers hiring ex-Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks as DC

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- One week after defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans departed to become the Houston Texans' head coach, the San Francisco 49ers have his replacement. The Niners are hiring Steve Wilks, who was most recently the interim head coach of the Carolina Panthers, as their next defensive coordinator, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday. Wilks' hiring comes a day after his formal interview with the team.
SANTA CLARA, CA
ABC30 Fresno

MLB spring training 2023: Schedule, highlights, updates and more

It's that time of year -- baseball is back! Spring training is upon us, and MLB teams will start reporting to their camps in Arizona and Florida as early as Monday. The fun officially begins on Feb. 24 with a pair of Cactus League matchups:Texas Rangers vs. Kansas City Royals and Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres. The following day, all 30 clubs will face off in Cactus and Grapefruit League games.
ARIZONA STATE

