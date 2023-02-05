Difference makers: Aidan Mahaney delivers late scoring flurry, leads No.18 Saint Mary's to comeback win over No. 12 Gonzaga

SPOKANE, Wash. - One simple error has caused disastrous financial consequences for one local veteran. In October last year, Benny Robinson's wife of nearly 60 years passed away. When he alerted the military of her passing so his military benefits could be adjusted, he says they mistakenly marked Benny himself as deceased. In the days following, when he should have been spent grieving her loss, he's instead been trying to pull himself out of financial ruin.

