Difference makers: Aidan Mahaney delivers late scoring flurry, leads No.18 Saint Mary's to comeback win over No. 12 Gonzaga

Gonzaga forward Yvonne Ejim on Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award semifinal list
Gonzaga junior forward Yvonne Ejim is one of 10 semifinalists for the 2023 Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award, organizers announced Wednesday. This year’s semifinalists include representatives from 10 schools and eight conferences. Ejim leads the Zags in scoring at 16.9 points a game and has recorded...
Transition game: Former Gonzaga great Przemek Karnowski shifts from player to coach after reuniting with Tommy Lloyd at Arizona
Przemek Karnowski has been on the sidelines way more than he’d planned on since helping Gonzaga reach the 2017 national championship game. His pro career became a constant cycle of injuries and lengthy rehabilitation around short stints of the court – the last a nine-game stretch nearly a year ago for Twarde Pierniki in his native Poland.
District basketball roundup: Tennessee Rainwater leads Davenport boys to first-round win; Ellie Denny paces Liberty girls in overtime
Roundup of Monday’s District 7 2B basketball tournament first-round action at West Valley High School. Davenport 78, Kettle Falls 56: Tennessee Rainwater scored 36 points with four 3-pointers, and the Gorillas (20-2) beat the Bulldogs (6-14). Brenick Soliday added 18 points for Davenport, which faces Lind-Ritzville/Sprague in a semifinal...
Darian Herring leads No. 6 Deer Park girls, undefeated in league play, into district tournament
There’s something exciting going on within the Deer Park girls basketball program. It hasn’t exactly been an overnight success story – more like a multiyear project. But the Stags are poised make some noise, starting with the District 7 1A tournament this week and, if things go well, at the state tournament.
Whitman men stifle Whitworth 85-67
Whitworth men's basketball struggled on the offensive end and lost to Whitman 85-67. The Pirates (14-7) were held to 24 points in the first half. The Blues (17-4) were led by Walter Lum's 20 points. Jake Holtz scored 17 points for the Pirates. Whitworth women's basketball lost to Whitman 67-48.
I-90 overnight closure scheduled Feb. 11 for removal of Magnolia Street overpass
SPOKANE, Wash. - A closure is scheduled for I-90 east of downtown Spokane on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. until 8 a.m. on Feb. 12 while crews remove the Magnolia Street pedestrian bridge. The overpass was put on emergency contract for removal following a January evaluation. The examination showed...
Veteran wrongfully declared dead after wife passed struggles to reclaim benefits
SPOKANE, Wash. - One simple error has caused disastrous financial consequences for one local veteran. In October last year, Benny Robinson's wife of nearly 60 years passed away. When he alerted the military of her passing so his military benefits could be adjusted, he says they mistakenly marked Benny himself as deceased. In the days following, when he should have been spent grieving her loss, he's instead been trying to pull himself out of financial ruin.
Family of woman killed in Spokane Valley hit-and-run crash seeking answers
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The family of a woman killed in a hit-and-run, vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Spokane Valley late last month is still searching for answers surrounding her death. Court documents identified the victim as 57-year-old Kimberly Allen. She was crossing Sprague Ave. between Pines Rd. and McDonald...
Spokane Police investigate shooting threats inside Spokane Library
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is holding an investigation after responding reports of a man believed to be having a mental heath crisis at the Spokane Library Tuesday evening. According to SPD, the suspect said he had weapons and was threatening to fight people and open fire...
45 dogs ready for adoption after being saved from euthanasia in Texas
SPOKANE, Wash. - Earlier this year, members of the Path of Hope rescue drove from Spokane to Texas to rescue 47 dogs from euthanasia. Now, the rescue says those pups are ready for adoption. Path of Hope is a Spokane-based nonprofit dedicated to rescuing pregnant dogs and puppies from euthanasia...
2 suspects detained in Kootenai County, shelter-in-place warning lifted
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - A shelter-in-place warning for Kootenai County residents in the Latour Creek and Buckner Road area was lifted Wednesday afternoon. The warning was issued by Shoshone County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) after two suspects fled from pursuit by Kootenai County deputies. The details leading up to the pursuit...
Local restaurant gets broken into overnight
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Supper Club was broken into early Tuesday morning, as an unknown suspect appeared to have smashed the front glass window with a rock. “Damn it. Just God damn it,” the official Facebook page said in a post announcing the news. “I would like just one single moment where things go right and I don’t have to fight so freaking hard to stay standing.”
Suspect eludes deputies in Athol, investigators attempt to identify witness
ATHOL, Idaho - Investigators at Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) are requesting help identifying a woman who may have information regarding an incident in Athol on Monday. The details of the information were not shared, however KCSO did state it involved a suspect eluding deputies. The woman appears to be...
