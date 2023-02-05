PRAIRIE VIEW, TX --The Prairie View A&M men's basketball team shot 50 percent from three-point range on the way to a 75-45 win over the Florida A&M Rattlers at home Monday. The Panthers (9-15, 5-6) had four players score in double figures, led by Will Douglas, who had 19 points. Tekorian Smith tacked on 17 points and Hegel Augustin chipped in as well with 16 points and six rebounds.

