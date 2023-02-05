After a blistering start to his major-league career with the Braves, Sean Newcomb fell off a cliff and was eventually traded to the Cubs early last season in exchange for Jesse Chavez. Unfortunately, things didn’t get any better for Newcomb in Chicago. In 17 appearances for the Cubs, Newk recorded an unsightly 9.13 ERA and was eventually designated for assignment. Now, he has a new home, as the San Francisco Giants just signed him to a minor-league deal.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO