San Diego, CA

Yardbarker

Yankees Mock Trade: Sending Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s $6 million

The New York Yankees are preparing to create a position battle at shortstop during spring training. Veteran Isiah Kiner-Falefa will compete with Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe, who has been given the green light to fight for an opportunity to win the starting job. While Volpe expects to start the...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Yankees have 3 players likely headed to injured list to start season

The New York Yankees are entering spring training relatively healthy, with DJ LeMahieu fending off a toe injury that should not be a problem to start the year. LeMahieu did miss the end of the 2022 campaign, including the playoffs, which was detrimental to the Yankees’ success. However, he should be ready to go, having worked diligently down in Tampa to rehabilitate this winter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees still have a chance to clear over $10 million off the books

If the Yankees want to make any additional moves this off-season, offloading some bad contracts is a priority. It is no secret the general manager Brian Cashman has been trying to offload Josh Donaldson for months now, at the very least saving a portion of his salary and allocating it toward another position.
Yardbarker

Bleacher Report proposes this trade between the Braves and Padres

One of them sees Ian Anderson getting sent to the San Diego Padres for some help at shortstop:. The Proposal: Atlanta gets SS Ha-Seong Kim, LHP Adrian Morejon; San Diego Padres get RHP Ian Anderson. Atlanta is on track to have Vaughn Grissom and Orlando Arcia compete for the club’s...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

2022 Los Angeles Angels Player Reviews: Anthony Rendon

Heading into the fourth year of a seven-year, $245 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels, Anthony Rendon has yet to significantly impact the team anywhere but the payroll. Outside of the 60-game season in 2020, his first year with the Angels, Rendon has played in just 157 of 384...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Sean Newcomb finds a new home in San Francisco

After a blistering start to his major-league career with the Braves, Sean Newcomb fell off a cliff and was eventually traded to the Cubs early last season in exchange for Jesse Chavez. Unfortunately, things didn’t get any better for Newcomb in Chicago. In 17 appearances for the Cubs, Newk recorded an unsightly 9.13 ERA and was eventually designated for assignment. Now, he has a new home, as the San Francisco Giants just signed him to a minor-league deal.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Coining one of the Mets’ most underrated signings this winter

In an off-season filled with thrilling splashes, most of the free-agent signings made by the New York Mets came with little to no surprise. The positions of need at various places across the roster were clear, and the Mets added players who had been linked to the team throughout the free-agency process. Most notably Justin Verlander and Kodai Senga.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

