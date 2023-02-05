Read full article on original website
Related
Powerball: Check your numbers, one winner claims Monday’s $747 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! One winning ticket purchased in Washington came away with Monday night’s $747 million jackpot. Someone in Texas won $2 million by matching five numbers and the power play while someone in Minnesota and New York won $1 million by matching five numbers.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
82K+
Followers
32K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0