Did you ever wonder while watching the Jurassic movies what it would be like to encounter a dinosaur in person? On the one hand, it would be amazing if it was a calm, sweet-natured dinosaur like a brontosaurus, for example. Did you know its fossil was first discovered in western North America? Can you imagine finding fossils in South Carolina from a dinosaur?! While that may seem like an out-of-reach experience, you can attend a Jurassic World Live Tour in South Carolina! If you’re wondering if you read that right, let us assure you that you did!

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 6 DAYS AGO