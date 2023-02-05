ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylors, SC

FOX Carolina

Tourism industry impacting Spartanburg

Country music star Darius Rucker will be preforming at a charity concert in Anderson. An Upstate luxury brand company is heading to New York Fashion Week. Big Dave Eats has you covered on tasty places to enjoy for the Super Bowl. Vehicle fire on I-85 in Gaffney. Updated: 5 hours...
SPARTANBURG, SC
livingupstatesc.com

All About Fabrics’ warehouse sales offer wholesale pricing

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. – All About Fabrics announced its 2023 warehouse sale dates! Whether you’re preparing for a large event, enjoy diy projects or just want to freshen up your home décor, you’re sure to find something at one of these monthly sales. With more than 40,000...
WILLIAMSTON, SC
laurenscountyadvertiser.net

Recently discovered Clinton battle site precursor to famed Battle of Cowpens

Clinton, South Carolina – In a wooded area near Greenplain Road outside Clinton, about 40 people, including cyclists on a morning ride and history buffs searching for Revolutionary War stories, came together for an outdoor history lesson. The rural setting is where 150 Loyalist soldiers were either killed or...
CLINTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Healthcare providers in Greenville prescribing exercise to patients

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Doctors prescribe medicine and give advice about how to live a healthy life. But now some doctors and healthcare providers are taking it one step further and also prescribing exercise. Eddy Kicker says he works out a lot more often than he used to. It...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Chick-fil-A offers free chicken sandwiches for Valentine’s Day

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A popular chicken chain is offering guests a free sandwich to celebrate the day of love... Starting next Monday, Chick-fil-A says their Upstate South Carolina and Asheville-area restaurants will offer guests a free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich Entrée through the Chick-fil-A app. The restaurant says...
ASHEVILLE, NC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

Advenir Oakley Capital breaks ground on 296-unit rentable housing development in Greer

Advenir Oakley Capital, a rental housing provider, has broken ground on a $78 million build-to-rent community, LEO Jamestown, in Greer. The 296-unit development will encompass 34.9 acres on the northeast corner of South Main Street and Roscoe Drive and will feature a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom cottages ranging from 882 to 1,510 square feet.
GREER, SC
WYFF4.com

Darius Rucker to headline charity concert in Anderson, South Carolina

ANDERSON, S.C. — Grammy Award-winning singer Darius Rucker is set to headline a charity event in Anderson, South Carolina. Rucker will headline the Southern Fried Circuit charity concert on July 28 at the William A. Floyd Amphitheater at the Civic Center in Anderson. (Video above: Hootie & the Blowfish...
ANDERSON, SC
OnlyInYourState

An Interactive Show With Life-Size Dinosaurs Is Coming To South Carolina Soon

Did you ever wonder while watching the Jurassic movies what it would be like to encounter a dinosaur in person? On the one hand, it would be amazing if it was a calm, sweet-natured dinosaur like a brontosaurus, for example. Did you know its fossil was first discovered in western North America? Can you imagine finding fossils in South Carolina from a dinosaur?! While that may seem like an out-of-reach experience, you can attend a Jurassic World Live Tour in South Carolina! If you’re wondering if you read that right, let us assure you that you did!
GREENVILLE, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

SC population changes impacting income levels

Mike Switzer interviews John Warner, a serial entrepreneur and founder of Innoventure in Greenville, S.C. John talks about state population demographics and their importance to income levels and the state economy and educational attainment. Census data by city and county in SC can be found here: https://www.census.gov/quickfacts/fact/table/SC/DIS010221. After almost 20...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate teen charged in shooting

Bobby Quick was arrested today in Asheville in connection to the death of his mother at Hickory Ridge Apartments in Greenville. If you need Super Bowl restaurant ideas, we've got you covered. Lawyer Lori speaks on judge's decision for jury to hear financial evidence. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Lawyer...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner investigating stabbing in Mauldin

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday morning at an apartment complex. The coroner was called to the Arbors at Brookfield Apartments located off East Butler Road just after 7 a.m. Tony Tolbert, 57, was stabbed in the chest, according to the coroner. His death has been ruled a homicide.
MAULDIN, SC

