WYFF4.com
Mak & Cheesecakes will have grand opening at storefront in Simpsonville this week
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — What was once only a mobile cheesecake business is about to get its own storefront in Simpsonville, South Carolina. Lisa Forbes, co-owner of Mak & Cheesecakes, joined WYFF News 4's Destiny Chance for a live interview Monday at noon, previewing the grand opening of their storefront this week.
FOX Carolina
Tourism industry impacting Spartanburg
Country music star Darius Rucker will be preforming at a charity concert in Anderson. An Upstate luxury brand company is heading to New York Fashion Week. Big Dave Eats has you covered on tasty places to enjoy for the Super Bowl. Vehicle fire on I-85 in Gaffney. Updated: 5 hours...
WYFF4.com
Loud boom scares some in Abbeville area of Upstate, shakes buildings, witnesses say
Folks in part of the Upstate made calls and sent emails to the WYF News 4 newsroom Monday about a "scary" loud boom. WYFF News 4 found out it's probably not the last time our area will hear the startling noises. Above video was published on Jan. 26. MORE HEADLINES:
livingupstatesc.com
All About Fabrics’ warehouse sales offer wholesale pricing
WILLIAMSTON, S.C. – All About Fabrics announced its 2023 warehouse sale dates! Whether you’re preparing for a large event, enjoy diy projects or just want to freshen up your home décor, you’re sure to find something at one of these monthly sales. With more than 40,000...
laurenscountyadvertiser.net
Recently discovered Clinton battle site precursor to famed Battle of Cowpens
Clinton, South Carolina – In a wooded area near Greenplain Road outside Clinton, about 40 people, including cyclists on a morning ride and history buffs searching for Revolutionary War stories, came together for an outdoor history lesson. The rural setting is where 150 Loyalist soldiers were either killed or...
FOX Carolina
Healthcare providers in Greenville prescribing exercise to patients
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Doctors prescribe medicine and give advice about how to live a healthy life. But now some doctors and healthcare providers are taking it one step further and also prescribing exercise. Eddy Kicker says he works out a lot more often than he used to. It...
FOX Carolina
Chick-fil-A offers free chicken sandwiches for Valentine’s Day
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A popular chicken chain is offering guests a free sandwich to celebrate the day of love... Starting next Monday, Chick-fil-A says their Upstate South Carolina and Asheville-area restaurants will offer guests a free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich Entrée through the Chick-fil-A app. The restaurant says...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Canal’s move to 101 N. Main building exemplifies shifting trends in office needs
With Canal Insurance Co.’s move to Greenville’s 101 N. Main building, the company and the building have become emblematic of a broader shift in the calculus companies use to determine where to locate and how building owners are responding to meet those needs. At the heart of things.
WYFF4.com
Take a short drive from Greenville to Carol's Cottage for a relaxing getaway
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Who can resist a cozy yet luxurious getaway that gives an escape from reality but is just a short drive from your front door?. That, in a nutshell, is what gives Carol's Cottage its charm. Just under a two-hour drive from Greenville, this is Rock...
FOX Carolina
Neighbors at odds, as committee recommends denial of south Greenville housing proposal
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A proposal for a 53 acre project in south Greenville has neighbors split. The proposal is for an area of land near Woodmont High School. It’ll include 40 single family homes and 26,000 square feet of commercial space. Monday night, the county planning and...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Advenir Oakley Capital breaks ground on 296-unit rentable housing development in Greer
Advenir Oakley Capital, a rental housing provider, has broken ground on a $78 million build-to-rent community, LEO Jamestown, in Greer. The 296-unit development will encompass 34.9 acres on the northeast corner of South Main Street and Roscoe Drive and will feature a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom cottages ranging from 882 to 1,510 square feet.
WYFF4.com
Darius Rucker to headline charity concert in Anderson, South Carolina
ANDERSON, S.C. — Grammy Award-winning singer Darius Rucker is set to headline a charity event in Anderson, South Carolina. Rucker will headline the Southern Fried Circuit charity concert on July 28 at the William A. Floyd Amphitheater at the Civic Center in Anderson. (Video above: Hootie & the Blowfish...
OnlyInYourState
An Interactive Show With Life-Size Dinosaurs Is Coming To South Carolina Soon
Did you ever wonder while watching the Jurassic movies what it would be like to encounter a dinosaur in person? On the one hand, it would be amazing if it was a calm, sweet-natured dinosaur like a brontosaurus, for example. Did you know its fossil was first discovered in western North America? Can you imagine finding fossils in South Carolina from a dinosaur?! While that may seem like an out-of-reach experience, you can attend a Jurassic World Live Tour in South Carolina! If you’re wondering if you read that right, let us assure you that you did!
southcarolinapublicradio.org
SC population changes impacting income levels
Mike Switzer interviews John Warner, a serial entrepreneur and founder of Innoventure in Greenville, S.C. John talks about state population demographics and their importance to income levels and the state economy and educational attainment. Census data by city and county in SC can be found here: https://www.census.gov/quickfacts/fact/table/SC/DIS010221. After almost 20...
FOX Carolina
Work underway to find solution to Upstate dam older than its intended lifespan
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The race is on to ease concerns about the Lake Conestee Dam, which is decades older than its original intended lifespan. People from Greenville to Greenwood say if the dam breaks, it could lead to an environmental disaster. “This is a disaster that South Carolina...
FOX Carolina
Upstate teen charged in shooting
Bobby Quick was arrested today in Asheville in connection to the death of his mother at Hickory Ridge Apartments in Greenville. If you need Super Bowl restaurant ideas, we've got you covered. Lawyer Lori speaks on judge's decision for jury to hear financial evidence. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Lawyer...
FOX Carolina
Coroner investigating stabbing in Mauldin
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday morning at an apartment complex. The coroner was called to the Arbors at Brookfield Apartments located off East Butler Road just after 7 a.m. Tony Tolbert, 57, was stabbed in the chest, according to the coroner. His death has been ruled a homicide.
WYFF4.com
Beloved, longtime Asheville restaurant employee shot in bed, with 6 children in home, friends say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man described as a "longtime employee" of a popular Asheville restaurant was shot while sleeping in his home with his six children inside, officials said. Buncombe County deputies said they were called just after midnight Friday to a home on Black Locust Drive about gunshots...
FOX Carolina
Power mostly restored after 7,000 customers were affected by outages in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says power is now mostly restored after more than 7,000 customers were affected by outages in Anderson County. According to the power company, 7,068 customers were without power this afternoon. As of around 3 p.m. - There are 244 customers without power. Duke...
Upstate county among deadliest in state for 2022 traffic accidents
Preliminary data gathered by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety revealed some good news for the state in 2022, with an exception for one Upstate county.
