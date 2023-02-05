Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Hornbeck and Penthouse Theater of Shawnee Okla. is MissedLarry E LambertShawnee, OK
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
Related
News On 6
No. 16 Oklahoma Women Take 1st Lead In OT, Rally Past Baylor
Ana Llanusa and Skylar Vann each scored 20 points and No. 16 Oklahoma took its first lead of the game in overtime before rallying past Baylor 98-92 on Tuesday night. The Sooners trailed for 39 minutes in regulation and were down 75-63 with 5:19 left in regulation. Baylor turned it...
News On 6
Weatherford Basketball Beats Anadarko 4-2 In 'Offensive Shootout'
In a nail-biting finish, the Weatherford Eagles were able to come out on top over the Anadarko Warriors in Tuesday night's game. Anadarko had attempted to hold onto the ball for the majority of the game, as there was no shot-clock preventing them from doing so, and attempted to score in the game's final seconds, missing a critical three-point shot.
News On 6
Sooners Basketball Breakdown Versus Mountaineers
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb breakdown the Sooners loss to West Virginia in Morgantown on Saturday. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
News On 6
Watch: News On 6 Political Analyst Scott Mitchell Discusses The 2023 Legislative Session
State Senators and Representatives will gather at the Capitol in Oklahoma City on Monday morning to kick off the 2023 Legislative Session. In Oklahoma, the session usually only lasts until May, so there are a lot of decisions to make in the next few months. News On 6 Political Analyst...
News On 6
OKC Metro Health Expert Explains Causes, Relief For 'Tech Neck'
Health officials are worried that spending all day looking at phones is not just causing eye problems, but problems in people's necks as well. A condition known as "tech neck" is the stressing of the muscles while looking down at items such as phones or computers for long periods of time.
News On 6
OKC VA Healthcare System Hosting Career Fair
The Oklahoma City VA Healthcare System is holding a Winter Career Fair today from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. The group is looking to fill several positions, including Ddental hygienists, food service workers, housekeepers and more.
News On 6
Remembering Leslie Filson, One Of OKC’s First Black Police Detectives
Leslie Filson lived in northeast Oklahoma City in the 1940s. His daughter, Carolyn Filson said he didn't just live there, he worked there too and had a goal to help his community thrive. A proud daughter is sharing her father's story. “This is my dad and his patrol partner, and...
News On 6
1 Injured In Logan County Rollover Crash
One person is in the hospital after a crash that happened at around 12:30 a.m. Monday on southbound I-35 in Guthrie. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Bradley R. Hocker, 24, fell asleep and departed the roadway to the right, striking an embankment causing Hoccker's vehicle to roll over. OHP said...
News On 6
Vehicle Crashes Into House In NE OKC
Oklahoma City firefighters were on the scene Tuesday morning after a vehicle crashed into a building. The crash happened near Northeast 50th Street and North Kelley Avenue. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said they helped secure the structure by installing shoring material. The driver of the vehicle was transported to...
News On 6
State Transportation Commission Meeting To Discuss Highway Conversion
The Oklahoma Transportation Commission is meeting Monday at the Oklahoma Department of Transportation headquarters. On the agenda is an update on plans to convert State Highway 4 into a four-lane divided highway from the H.E. Bailey Turnpike North to State Highway 37 east of Tuttle. Commissioners are also set to...
News On 6
1 Dead After Shooting In SW OKC; No Arrests Made
One person is dead after a shooting early Wednesday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department. Police said the shooting happened at around 3:06 a.m. near the intersection of Interstate 40 and South MacArthur Boulevard. A security guard at a hotel in the area called...
News On 6
Death Row Inmate's Attorneys File Motions Hoping to Exonerate Client
The attorneys for an Oklahoma man set to be executed this year filed documents in hopes of presenting evidence that they said would exonerate their client, Anthony Sanchez. Sanchez was convicted in 2006 of raping and killing Juli Busken. The University of Oklahoma ballerina vanished Dec. 20, 1996 from her apartment in Norman. Her body was found hours later on the shores of Lake Stanley Draper. Sanchez was scheduled to be executed on Sept. 21, 2023.
News On 6
Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found Safe
UPDATE| Missing 14-year-old girl, Lazaria Edwards, has been found safely, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is looking for a missing 14-year-old-girl last seen in northwest Oklahoma City. Lazaria Edwards was last seen near Northwest 102nd and Military Avenue around 4:45 p.m., according to troopers. Edwards...
News On 6
East OKC Pursuit Ends In Crash, Police Searching For Suspect
Oklahoma City Police were involved in a pursuit early Wednesday morning that ended in a crash near Southeast 111th Court and South Sunnylane Road. Police said after the crash, the suspect then ran away. Police searched the area, but at the moment, the suspect is still on the run. This...
News On 6
Toddler Found Abandoned In SW OKC Apartment, Child's Mother Passed Out In Truck
A citizen dialed 911 after making a shocking discovery on Monday at a southwest Oklahoma City apartment complex. Police found an abandoned toddler just after midnight and the child’s mother passed out in a parked truck. Police said 21-year-old Stephanie Young appeared to have overdosed on a drug and later told hospital staff and officers that she took Xanax.
News On 6
Dumpster Full Of Firearms Found At Midwest City Business, Authorities Investigating
The federal bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms is investigating a dumpster full of guns at a business in Midwest City. ATF agents said the weapons found at International Firearm Corporation were cut but still functional. A federal search warrant filed in an Oklahoma City court said a person with...
News On 6
Oklahoma Co. Detention Center Inmate Pleads Guilty In Cellmate's Murder
An inmate at the Oklahoma County Detention Center has pleaded guilty to the 2021 murder of their cellmate, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. The suspect, Shaquile Brown, 29, was sentenced to life in prison with the first 30 years to be served and the rest suspended. At...
News On 6
Oklahoma County Commissioners Expected To Discuss New Jail Funding Monday
Commissioners are expected to vote on beginning to sell bonds to buy land for the new jail Monday morning at 9. District 2 Commissioner Brian Maughan said this part of the process is expected to take a few months,. "Both the money to buy the land and the proposals to...
News On 6
City Of Newcastle Breaks Ground On New Fire Station
The City of Newcastle is breaking ground on a new fire station. It will be off Highway 62 near Southeast 5th, just down the street from the animal hospital. This will replace the current fire station near the police department and elementary. The new station will feature individual sleeping quarters...
Comments / 0