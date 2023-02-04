Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Man jailed after killing friends in Derby van crash
A man under the influence of drink and drugs killed two friends after he lost control of his speeding van. Darren Burton, 41, gave three people a lift from a Derby pub to watch a boxing match in June. But friends Allan Reeve, 42, and Andrew Calf, 62, died when...
BBC
Bailey Atkinson: Six more arrested on suspicion of murder
Six men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 20-year-old man from Walsall. Bailey Atkinson died after being stabbed multiple times in the town centre in the early hours of 28 January, West Midlands Police said. Two men, aged 19 and 20, were arrested after being stopped in a...
BBC
Two Preston men guilty of stab murder after party fight
Two men have been convicted of murdering a man stabbed to death in the street following a fight at a party. Lee Dawson, 42, had been asked to leave the party after punching Benjamin Bibby in Preston on 17 June, Lancashire Police said. Bibby, 21, and Andrew Wilcock, 29, also...
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
BBC
Epsom College head called relative before she was shot by husband
The head teacher of Epsom College made a distressed call to a relative before she and her daughter were shot dead by her husband, the BBC understands. George Pattison is believed to have killed Emma Pattison and Lettie, seven, at the family home in school grounds before taking his own life.
BBC
Missing 11-year-old girl in Galashiels found safe and well
An 11-year-old girl who went missing in the Scottish Borders has been found safe and well. A community-wide search was launched for the youngster, who was reported missing in Galashiels on Sunday. Officers said they had grown concerned for her safety on Monday afternoon after she had not turned up...
BBC
David Carrick: Officer raped by disgraced PC feared reporting him to bosses
Serial rapist and disgraced former police officer David Carrick will be sentenced this week for his crimes, which spanned 17 years. One of his earliest victims, "Michelle", tells how she feared she would not be believed if she had reported his crime. "Charming, very charming, very jolly, very happy. Initially...
BBC
Man charged after 11-year-old girl's disappearance in Galashiels
A 53-year-old man has been charged following the disappearance of an 11-year-old girl who was later found in the Scottish Borders. The child was reported missing in Galashiels on Sunday but was found in the area at about 21:30 on Monday. A huge search was launched involving specialist divers, a...
BBC
Man caught on Scarborough CCTV throwing seagull into wall
A man who picked up a seagull and threw it into a brick wall has been convicted of animal cruelty. CCTV captured the attack, which happened at 02:20 BST on 13 August 2022, in St Thomas Street, Scarborough. Richard Kitching, 43, admitted animal cruelty and public order offences. On Monday,...
BBC
David Carrick: Serial rapist PC humiliated victims, court hears
A victim of serial rapist David Carrick has spoken of meeting "evil" when she was attacked by the Met Police officer who carried out a "catalogue" of sexual offences. Carrick used his role to intimidate women, threatening one with his baton and sending another a picture of his gun saying "I am the boss".
BBC
Drug dealer caught after using pigeon-fancying terms in Encrochat
A pigeon-fancying drug dealer who was caught after he shared information about his loft in encrypted messages has been jailed. Merseyside Police said Stephen Gildea, of Aintree, admitted being involved in cocaine and heroin trafficking in 2020. The 37-year-old was arrested in April 2022 after his pigeon racing references on...
BBC
Anthony Lowe: New video released in police killing of double amputee
Authorities have released new video and audio captured moments before the death of a double amputee, who was shot by police last month near Los Angeles. Anthony Lowe, 36, who was black, was fatally shot by police after allegedly refusing to drop a butcher's knife. The videos show Mr Lowe...
BBC
Portadown: Arnoldas Navardauskas in court after cannabis factory found
A 31-year-old Lithuanian man has appeared in court after a cannabis factory was found during a house search in Portadown. Arnoldas Navardauskas of Garvaghy Road in the town appeared via video link before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday. He is charged with four offences, including having the class B drug...
BBC
Law-breaking Norfolk police officers to be hunted down - PCC
A chief constable is "hunting" for officers who have broken the law or committed misconduct, according to a police and crime commissioner (PCC). Giles Orpen-Smellie admitted that some of Norfolk's police officers "do get it wrong". Chief Constable Paul Sanford said his force would be "moving them out". It follows...
BBC
David Carrick: Serial rapist Met Police officer in prison at least 30 years
Serial rapist and former Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick will serve a minimum of 30 years in jail. Carrick was told he had taken "monstrous advantage of women" as he was sentenced to 36 life terms. The 48-year-old committed violent and degrading sexual offences against a dozen women over two...
BBC
Derry man jailed after admitting indecent assault of children
A man who admitted the indecent assault of three relatives when they were children has been jailed. The 53-year-old, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victims, was sentenced at Londonderry Crown Court on Tuesday. The man admitted a total of five charges of indecent assault on...
BBC
Rhona Malone: Cover-up concern over police review
A former firearms officer who won a pay-out of almost £1m from Police Scotland claims an external review following her tribunal smacks of a cover-up. Rhona Malone said it lacked independence and depth. The review came after an employment tribunal found she was victimised after raising concerns about a sexist email.
BBC
Man dies after being hit by car while walking dog in Glasgow
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car in the east end of Glasgow. The 64-year-old man and his dog were hit by a red Nissan Micra at about 20:30 on Monday. The man died at the scene of the crash in Bartiebeith Road. Police said the dog...
BBC
Wrexham train fire: Services disrupted after blaze
Services have been disrupted after a fire broke out on a train. Emergency services were called at 06:43 GMT on Wednesday to the train near the A483 in Wrexham. The train caught fire below the A483 northbound stretch, between junction five and junction six. The railway line is blocked and the road is closed in that area.
BBC
Sleeping camper's tent set on fire
Police are appealing for information after a man's tent was set alight while he was sleeping inside it. The tent was pitched at Willsbridge Mill Nature Reserve in Bristol and was set on fire at about 18:30GMT on Saturday. "Thankfully, the man was woken by the smell of smoke," and...
Comments / 0