ksl.com
How Live 911 is saving lives in Weber County
OGDEN — The Weber County Sheriff's Office says it's shortening response times by letting deputies hear 911 calls as they come in. The department says it's the first agency in Utah to start using the new program. Typically, you have operators who talk to the people who need help....
ksl.com
Man arrested after injuring three people in Ogden shooting, police say
OGDEN — A man has been arrested after police say he fired four shots at another vehicle, injuring three people. Marcellino Librado Escobedo McCain, 19, was arrested Jan. 26 on suspicion of four counts of discharging a firearm, first-degree felonies. Police responded about 1:40 a.m. on Jan. 22 to...
ksl.com
Man's arm partially amputated in Weber County farming accident
HUNTSVILLE, Weber County — A man's arm was partially amputated in a crop-harvesting accident Tuesday afternoon. Around 4:43 p.m. a male in his 20s was working on harvesting crops for a company that is leasing former Trappist monastery land near Huntsville in the Ogden Valley for growing crops, Weber fire officials said.
