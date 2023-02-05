ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

Knights absorb first loss, fall 5-4 at No. 34 UW-Whitewater

Box Score LAKE GENEVA, Wis. – Despite wins by Ozzie Viswanathan (Sr./Lincolnshire, Ill./Adlai E. Stevenson) in both singles and doubles, the Carleton College men's tennis team absorbed its first setback of the season, dropping a tight 5-4 match against No. 34-ranked University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Carleton (5-1) fell behind during...
Aldo Polanco ’23 publishes opinion piece in Star Tribune

Aldo Polanco ’23, editor-in-chief of the Carletonian, published an opinion piece titled “Hamline’s Oracle shows us the crisis of student journalism” as part of the New Voices collection in the Star Tribune. Read the full piece.
New artwork by Carleton faculty on display at Perlman Teaching Museum

After entering the newest exhibit at the Perlman Teaching Museum in the Weitz Center, I was greeted by a variety of art differing vastly in size, medium and subject matter. A towering print of a nurse, a shimmering piece of golden driftwood dominating the floor, an array of ceramic cups fit for the palm of one’s hand. The underlying current connecting them all is not evident by the works alone, but can be found in their creators. Uniting this art, and these artists, is Carleton—the exhibit presents work by Carleton faculty members Kelly Connole, Jade Hoyer ’07, Eleanor Jensen ’01, David Lefkowitz ’85, Stephen Mohring, Danny Saathoff and Xavier Tavera.
Work by Professor Juliane Shibata ’01 featured in Generations exhibit

In Boliou East Gallery from Sept. 26 through Oct. 28, the Carleton community appreciated the exhibition “Generations.” The exhibition featured Linda Christianson, a Minnesota-based woodfire potter and ceramic artist; Juliane Shibata ’01, visiting assistant professor of art at Carleton and local ceramic artist; and Gavin Young ’21, a studio art alum and the current educational associate for the studio art department. This piece will focus on Shibata’s contributions.
Center for Community and Civic Engagement establishes new endowed fund for experiential learning

Carleton’s Center for Community and Civic Engagement (CCCE) has established a new endowed fund, named the Eric ’66 and Mimi ’66 Carlson Endowed Fund for Community and Civic Engagement. Intended to support experiential learning opportunities for students participating in community initiatives through the CCCE, the fund was created through a gift from Eric and Marilyn “Mimi” Carlson, both class of ’66 and parents of a ’97 Carleton graduate, who have been generous and enthusiastic supporters of Carleton for many years.
