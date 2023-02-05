After entering the newest exhibit at the Perlman Teaching Museum in the Weitz Center, I was greeted by a variety of art differing vastly in size, medium and subject matter. A towering print of a nurse, a shimmering piece of golden driftwood dominating the floor, an array of ceramic cups fit for the palm of one’s hand. The underlying current connecting them all is not evident by the works alone, but can be found in their creators. Uniting this art, and these artists, is Carleton—the exhibit presents work by Carleton faculty members Kelly Connole, Jade Hoyer ’07, Eleanor Jensen ’01, David Lefkowitz ’85, Stephen Mohring, Danny Saathoff and Xavier Tavera.

NORTHFIELD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO