abc17news.com
High school athletes not required to share menstrual history
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Facing blowback, the director of Florida’s high school sports governing body is backing away from using an eligibility form that requires female athletes to disclose their menstrual history. Instead, the executive director of the Florida High School Athletic Association is recommending that medical histories stay at the doctor’s office and not be stored at school. The association’s board is meeting Thursday to vote on whether to adopt the four-page form which would require student-athletes to submit to their schools only the last page of the form, stating their eligibility to participate in sports.
abc17news.com
Duke tops trio of ranked women’s teams in North Carolina
No. 9 Duke, No. 14 North Carolina and No. 22 North Carolina State are all making things tougher than usual in their part of the state. The Blue Devils’ climb in the AP Top 25 rankings marked only the second time since 2000 that all three of the “Triangle”-region schools have been in the top 10 in the same season. The Blue Devils are leading the Atlantic Coast Conference standings in their third year under Kara Lawson. Both UNC and N.C. State reached as high as No. 6 earlier this season.
abc17news.com
Execution scheduled for Missouri man convicted of killing 4
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to halt the execution of a Missouri man convicted of killing his live-in girlfriend and her three young children nearly two decades ago — apparently clearing the way for the execution to proceed. Attorney Kent Gipson had asked the Supreme Court to grant a stay of execution and appoint a special master to review Raheem Taylor’s case, arguing that his client is innocent and that executing him would be a “constitutionally intolerable event.” Missouri Gov. Mike Parson previously denied a clemency request. Taylor is scheduled to die Tuesday evening at the state prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri.
abc17news.com
Arkansas Gov. Sanders slams Biden for ‘woke fantasies’
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders painted a dystopian portrait of the country in the Republican rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. The former spokeswoman for President Donald Trump leaned heavily into Republican culture war issues and accused Biden of pursuing what she called “woke fantasies.” Sanders warned of a nation whose ideals are under attack and whose citizens are fighting for their freedoms. She didn’t mention Trump by name during Tuesday night’s speech, which embraced conservatives’ fights against the way race is taught in public school. She called Biden’s administration “completely hijacked by the radical left.”
abc17news.com
Officials: Jamaica policeman charged with abduction, rape
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in Jamaica say they have charged a police officer with abducting and raping a woman following a traffic stop. A statement from the Jamaica Constabulary Force Wednesday says it happened in late January. It says the officer allegedly demanded money in exchange for not prosecuting the woman for an unidentified traffic violation. It says the officer then allegedly took the woman to an ATM machine and later raped her. Police said they launched an investigation after the woman reported the officer. The statement didn’t indicate whether the woman is Jamaican or a tourist.
abc17news.com
Missouri man convicted of killing his live-in girlfriend and her three young children has been executed
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — Missouri man convicted of killing his live-in girlfriend and her three young children has been executed.
abc17news.com
Two people dead in house fire in St. Louis County
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Detectives with the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Squad are investigating after a man and woman were found dead in a house fire in south St. Louis County. Police say the fire was reported just before 10 a.m. Wednesday. Arriving officers found the house fully engulfed in flames. The two victims were found in the front part of the home. A cause of the fire has not been determined.
