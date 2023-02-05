SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in Jamaica say they have charged a police officer with abducting and raping a woman following a traffic stop. A statement from the Jamaica Constabulary Force Wednesday says it happened in late January. It says the officer allegedly demanded money in exchange for not prosecuting the woman for an unidentified traffic violation. It says the officer then allegedly took the woman to an ATM machine and later raped her. Police said they launched an investigation after the woman reported the officer. The statement didn’t indicate whether the woman is Jamaican or a tourist.

4 HOURS AGO