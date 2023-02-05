The trade deadline is just a few days away — February 9th at 3:00 PM Eastern — and the Hawks are set to be among the most active teams. Over the past few years, they’ve hung onto their core pieces despite a multitude of rumors surrounding nearly every player. I don’t expect that to be the case this time around. The Hawks are at a crossroads and standing pat doesn’t seem like an option. They aren’t going to totally blow things up yet, but moves must be made.

