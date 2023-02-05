ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY

Gonzaga Bulldogs drop to No. 16 in latest AP Poll

SPOKANE, Wash. — In a season of ups and downs, the Gonzaga Bulldogs continue to move up and down the AP Poll. In this week's poll, the Zags come in as the No. 16 team in the country. They dropped four spots from last week's poll after beating Santa Clara on Thursday and losing to Saint Mary's in overtime on Saturday.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

District basketball roundup: Tennessee Rainwater leads Davenport boys to first-round win; Ellie Denny paces Liberty girls in overtime

Roundup of Monday’s District 7 2B basketball tournament first-round action at West Valley High School. Davenport 78, Kettle Falls 56: Tennessee Rainwater scored 36 points with four 3-pointers, and the Gorillas (20-2) beat the Bulldogs (6-14). Brenick Soliday added 18 points for Davenport, which faces Lind-Ritzville/Sprague in a semifinal...
DAVENPORT, WA
610KONA

Another Mystery Explosion Reported in Washington State

Residents of the Spokane area are reporting hearing a pair of explosions around 10 pm on Tuesday night. According to reports, the first explosion was modest in size, though ten minutes later, a more substantial explosion occurred, which some say was big enough to shake the windows in their homes.
WASHINGTON STATE
huckleberrypress.com

Gabe Tesch: Surviving Childhood Cancer With a Drive to Do Something Extraordinary

Article by Jessica Simpkins, MD, photo by Val Mohney. Spokane native Gabe Tesch and his family have been through the ringer. At 11 years old, only two months after his mother finished treatment for breast cancer, Gabe was diagnosed with brain cancer. He underwent surgery, 48 days of radiation, and 48 weeks of chemotherapy.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Spokane Police gives tips on how to avoid online scammers

SPOKANE, Wash. — Online scamming is a complex crime, and knowing how to identify and avoid a scammer is important, especially with modern-day technology. You've probably received a call that was labeled "Scam Likely" on your smartphone, or had an email in your inbox that tries to get you to click a link. These are becoming very frequent, and the best course of action you can do is to avoid them altogether.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Menus released for Inlander Restaurant Week 2023

SPOKANE, Wash. — It's time to start making your reservations as Inlander Restaurant Week has revealed the menus for this year's event. This year's event includes more than 110 restaurants in Spokane, eastern Washington, and north Idaho. Each restaurant is offering special three-course meals with a set price of $25, $35, or $45.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

SR 174 closed due to overturned semi-truck causing fuel spill

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. – SR 174 is closed near milepost 33 due to an overturned semi-truck that caused a fuel spill. According to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT), traffic is currently being detoured through local roads. If possible, you should avoid the area and use other routes. Delays...
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy