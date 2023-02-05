Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KREM
After defeating Gonzaga, Saint Mary's proves they are the real deal | Locked on College Basketball
MORAGA, Calif. — For the first 35 minutes of gameplay between the No. 12 Gonzaga Bulldogs and No. 18 Saint Mary's Gaels on Saturday, it looked like Gonzaga was once again going to send a message to their 'little brother' in the WCC: this is still our conference. However,...
KXLY
Gonzaga Bulldogs drop to No. 16 in latest AP Poll
SPOKANE, Wash. — In a season of ups and downs, the Gonzaga Bulldogs continue to move up and down the AP Poll. In this week's poll, the Zags come in as the No. 16 team in the country. They dropped four spots from last week's poll after beating Santa Clara on Thursday and losing to Saint Mary's in overtime on Saturday.
KHQ Right Now
Prep roundup: Central Valley girls lock top seed at 4A district tournament; Mt. Spokane boys cruise to end undefeated league season
Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League. Mt. Spokane 79, Ridgeline 55: Maverick Sanders scored 18 points, and the visiting Wildcats (19-1, 9-0) beat the Falcons (8-12, 2-7). Clay Olson scored 13 points for Ridgeline. Ryan Lafferty added 14 for Mt. Spokane. North Central...
KHQ Right Now
District basketball roundup: Tennessee Rainwater leads Davenport boys to first-round win; Ellie Denny paces Liberty girls in overtime
Roundup of Monday’s District 7 2B basketball tournament first-round action at West Valley High School. Davenport 78, Kettle Falls 56: Tennessee Rainwater scored 36 points with four 3-pointers, and the Gorillas (20-2) beat the Bulldogs (6-14). Brenick Soliday added 18 points for Davenport, which faces Lind-Ritzville/Sprague in a semifinal...
KHQ Right Now
Darian Herring leads No. 6 Deer Park girls, undefeated in league play, into district tournament
There’s something exciting going on within the Deer Park girls basketball program. It hasn’t exactly been an overnight success story – more like a multiyear project. But the Stags are poised make some noise, starting with the District 7 1A tournament this week and, if things go well, at the state tournament.
FOX 28 Spokane
‘My uncle calls me ‘coyote girl’: Woman survives coyote attack on Schweitzer, sees it as an unforgettable story
SANDPOINT, Idaho. – After surviving a coyote attack on Schweitzer Mountain, Sophia Montalbano’s family and friends have dubbed her the “coyote girl.”. “My uncle calls me ‘coyote girl’ and everyone’s been telling me I need to get a coyote tattoo,” Sophia Mantalbano said.
KXLY
I-90 closing between Division and Freya in Spokane to remove the Magnolia Pedestrian Bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you plan on driving on I-90 between Division and Freya this weekend, you will need to make changes to your commute. WSDOT says they will be closing I-90 in both directions between Division and Freya in order to remove the Magnolia Pedestrian Bridge in Spokane.
This Idaho Ski Resort May be One of America's Last Hidden Mountain Gems
And it comes with a fantastic view, too.
Bronze U.S. Army Soldier statue to find a home in downtown Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — These boots were made for standing, and that’s just what they’ll do. Artist Terry Lee’s latest creation, a 6-foot-4-inch statue depicting a U.S. soldier, is expected to find a home in downtown Coeur d’Alene later this year, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
610KONA
Another Mystery Explosion Reported in Washington State
Residents of the Spokane area are reporting hearing a pair of explosions around 10 pm on Tuesday night. According to reports, the first explosion was modest in size, though ten minutes later, a more substantial explosion occurred, which some say was big enough to shake the windows in their homes.
huckleberrypress.com
Gabe Tesch: Surviving Childhood Cancer With a Drive to Do Something Extraordinary
Article by Jessica Simpkins, MD, photo by Val Mohney. Spokane native Gabe Tesch and his family have been through the ringer. At 11 years old, only two months after his mother finished treatment for breast cancer, Gabe was diagnosed with brain cancer. He underwent surgery, 48 days of radiation, and 48 weeks of chemotherapy.
KPVI Newschannel 6
A forever bond: Mogen family gets tattoos to remember and honor Maddie
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.— Ben Mogen walked into his friend’s tattoo shop with a grin on his face. He was getting his first tattoo, something his daughter, Maddie Mogen, had done just a couple of short years before. Maddie Mogen, her roommates Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle, and Kernodle’s...
KXLY
Teenager hit by car in Spokane Valley suffers life-threatening injuries
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash - A 17-year-old girl hit by a car in Spokane Valley Monday night remains in critical condition. Spokane County Sheriff's deputies say she was hit by another teenager, but the sheriff's office has not yet said if the driver will face any criminal charges.
KXLY
Spokane Police gives tips on how to avoid online scammers
SPOKANE, Wash. — Online scamming is a complex crime, and knowing how to identify and avoid a scammer is important, especially with modern-day technology. You've probably received a call that was labeled "Scam Likely" on your smartphone, or had an email in your inbox that tries to get you to click a link. These are becoming very frequent, and the best course of action you can do is to avoid them altogether.
KXLY
'I'm really worried': Spokane woman with ties to Turkey reacts to devastating earthquake
'I'm really worried': Spokane woman with ties to Turkey reacts to devastating earthquake. Rezvan Mohammadi works at World Relief. She has ties to Turkey, as her family lives close to the cities hit by the earthquake.
KXLY
Man hospitalized with significant injuries from South Hill stabbing
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department says a man was stabbed on the South Hill Sunday night. SPD says they responded to a man suffering "apparent stab wounds" near 44th Avenue and Regal Street just before 11 p.m.
KHQ Right Now
45 dogs ready for adoption after being saved from euthanasia in Texas
On Jan. 20, members of the Spokane-based nonprofit, Path of Hope, drove from Spokane to Texas to rescue 47 dogs from euthanasia. Now, the rescue says they are starting to adopt out the pups.
Menus released for Inlander Restaurant Week 2023
SPOKANE, Wash. — It's time to start making your reservations as Inlander Restaurant Week has revealed the menus for this year's event. This year's event includes more than 110 restaurants in Spokane, eastern Washington, and north Idaho. Each restaurant is offering special three-course meals with a set price of $25, $35, or $45.
This Is Washington's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism rounded up the best place to grab fried chicken in every state.
FOX 28 Spokane
SR 174 closed due to overturned semi-truck causing fuel spill
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. – SR 174 is closed near milepost 33 due to an overturned semi-truck that caused a fuel spill. According to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT), traffic is currently being detoured through local roads. If possible, you should avoid the area and use other routes. Delays...
Comments / 0