Rams Start 2023 Season at New Mexico State Invitational

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The Colorado State softball team is back in action and ready to kick off another season as the Rams travel to the New Mexico State Invitational for opening weekend of college softball this Friday through Sunday. The Rams will open their season against Bradley Friday...
Rams Head to California for Pair of Games

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado State will head to California this week for a pair of games at San Jose State and Fresno State. The Rams will play the Spartans, the lone games this season, on Thursday night at 7:00 p.m., MT. CSU will then travel over to Fresno State for a Saturday afternoon game at 5:00 p.m., MT against the Bulldogs.
Rams Earn Top 10 Finish to Open Spring

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Behind a pair of top 30 finishes from Pemika Arphamongkol and Andrea Bergsdottir CSU women's golf earned a top 10 team finish to open the 2023 spring season. The Rams shot their best round of the tournament with a 3-over, 291 Tuesday at the Osprey Point Golf Club in Boca Raton, Florida. Colorado tied for 10th with UTSA.
Balancing married life, school and basketball

LOGAN — On Christmas Eve 2020, Steven Ashworth pulled up to his house in a horse-drawn carriage where his then–girlfriend, Peyton Burr, was waiting. Ashworth had hatched a plot to surprise her, and he had a burning question to ask. “I told her I couldn’t make it to...
