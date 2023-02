The San Diego Padres and Manny Machado have interest in a contract extension. While there’s no guarantee a deal gets done, Spring Training could be telling. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal wrote a column this morning which linked Manny Machado to a contract extension with the San Diego Padres. Rosenthal did state in his piece that “no sources are saying a deal is close, or at this point, even under discussion.”

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO