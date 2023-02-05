Read full article on original website
Padres spring storylines: Tatis, OF battle, World Baseball Classic
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell’s Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Padres pitchers and catchers begin reporting to Spring Training on Monday, the unofficial start of the most anticipated season in the team’s 54-year history.
Classic rosters to be announced Thu. at 6 ET on MLB Network
With excitement for the 2023 World Baseball Classic continuing to build, the rosters for all 20 teams will be announced Thursday in an exclusive reveal on MLB Network, starting at 6 p.m. ET. Hosted by Siera Santos with commentary from Chris Young and Jon Morosi, Thursday’s two-hour MLB Tonight program...
International impact of Negro Leagues featured on 'Undeniable'
The second episode of “Undeniable -- Stories from the Negro Leagues” debuted Wednesday, and it focuses on the influence Negro League players had in fostering a love for baseball around the world. "Undeniable," MLB’s first animated series, tells unique short stories from the historic era of the Negro...
Cards trio pumped to rep Team USA in Classic
The start of play in the World Baseball Classic is still several weeks away, but that hasn’t done anything to stop the trash talk that is already underway, especially between former longtime teammates and new rivals Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina. Wainwright and Molina, the most durable (328 starts)...
Negro Leagues legends to be featured in MLB The Show 23
Negro League legends are coming to MLB The Show. MLB The Show 23 will feature eight of the greatest Negro League players -- Satchel Paige, Jackie Robinson, Buck O'Neil, Rube Foster, Hilton Smith, Hank Thompson, John Donaldson and Martín Dihigo -- in a new game mode called "Storylines." Sony,...
3 things we know (and 3 we don't) about Padres' defense
SAN DIEGO -- In case it wasn't already clear, Saturday laid it bare: This Padres offense is loaded. That much was evident when Xander Bogaerts, Manny Machado, Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr. took the stage together at the team's FanFest. But another theme emerged during Saturday’s media availabilities: Nobody...
Alcantara, Segura take field with kids at Caravan stop
MIAMI -- "Is that the real-life Sandy?" Of the 100 children from the city of Doral attending Field Day presented by Accident Medical Group, one boy in particular couldn't believe he was sharing the field with Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara on Tuesday night at Doral Meadow Park. Alcantara, the 2022...
For Grifol, team culture all about 'respect, hard work, care, love'
CHICAGO -- Pedro Grifol acknowledged that the 2023 White Sox are a talented club that has things to work on fundamentally. In that same 25-minute conversation with MLB.com, the team’s new manager mentioned changes to come in mindset and culture. So, what is culture exactly?. It’s not a clearly...
3 Astros storylines to watch this spring
This story was excerpted from Brian McTaggart's Astros Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Considering the Astros return most of their key players from their 2022 World Series championship club -- they lost American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander in free agency and signed free-agent first baseman José Abreu -- there won’t be many position battles when camp opens next week in West Palm Beach, Fla.
3 big A's storylines to follow this spring
OAKLAND -- The A’s hope to take a big step forward as they enter the second year of a rebuild, and that process begins next week with the start of Spring Training. Looking to find established Major League contributors who can help the club improve now, the A’s added several free agents, including slugging first baseman Jesús Aguilar, infielders Jace Peterson and Aledmys Díaz, reliever Trevor May and starting pitchers Drew Rucinski and Shintaro Fujinami.
What to know about Padres Spring Training
SAN DIEGO -- "Once you get a taste of playoff baseball," said Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove, "it changes the game." Indeed, the Padres will report to Spring Training in Peoria, Ariz., next week with sky-high expectations, coming off their first trip to the National League Championship Series in 24 years. On top of that, they're welcoming Xander Bogaerts into the fold, and they're welcoming Fernando Tatis Jr. back.
How much can Sale give Red Sox in 2023?
This story was excerpted from Ian Browne’s Red Sox Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. When I arrive in Fort Myers, Fla., on Monday, it will mark the start of my 22nd season covering the Red Sox for MLB.com. Where has the time gone?
Hendriks' 'Close Out Cancer' shirts now on sale
CHICAGO -- Support across Major League Baseball and the respective fan bases has been overwhelming for Liam and Kristi Hendriks during the White Sox closer’s treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. And now, specially designed “Close Out Cancer” T-shirts are on sale for $31 at whitesox.com/TeamLiam. Net proceeds from the sale...
Cubs invite top prospect Crow-Armstrong to spring camp
CHICAGO -- Pete Crow-Armstrong has been lauded for his work as a center fielder in the Cubs' farm system. The fleet-footed prospect picked up a Minor League Gold Glove Award for his work last year, when he dropped jaws with his incredible range and instincts. Crow-Armstrong should have a home...
Why everyone is talking about Royals pitchers
KANSAS CITY -- As new Royals manager Matt Quatraro sat down to sign autographs for fans during Saturday’s Royals Rally event at Kauffman Stadium, he could sense excitement and passion about the 2023 season. Questions and opinions circulated through the line, but one topic stood out above the rest.
Giants' non-roster invitees include Piscotty, top prospects
SAN FRANCISCO -- Top pitching prospect Kyle Harrison and veteran outfielder Stephen Piscotty will be among the Giants’ 37 non-roster invitees this spring, the club announced Monday. Harrison, 21, will be in big league camp for the first time after logging a 2.71 ERA with 186 strikeouts over 113...
3 top storylines entering Marlins camp
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola’s Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Punxsutawney Phil may have seen his shadow last week, but winter is making way for spring when it comes to baseball. Marlins...
Former 1st-rounder Pint talks comeback journey
In this week's episode of the MLB Pipeline Podcast, Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo dig into 10 of the best players who just missed the newly released Top 100 Prospects list for 2023, and Rockies pitching prospect Riley Pint joins to discuss his decision to leave baseball and his remarkable comeback in progress.
Major turnarounds are (probably) coming for these 5 clubs
There were plenty of teams other than the Astros -- who won the World Series, after all -- that were happy with how their 2022 season went. The National League champion Phillies, surely; the Mets and Braves each won 101 games; and the Cardinals had a nostalgia party essentially every night out. All those teams expect more goodness in '23 as well: They think this is just getting started.
The Best Baseball Players Born on Feb. 8
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Feb. 8. 1) Willard Marshall (1921) Marshall made three All-Star teams with the New York Giants (1942, ‘47...
