Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-Anticipated New IKEA-Anchored Shopping Mall Opening This YearJoel EisenbergSan Francisco, CA
The Once Rich and Famous Who Would Be Homeless in Today's San FranciscoAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
NFL Superstar Makes Decision On RetirementOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Restaurant Rows: First up, LafayetteClay KallamLafayette, CA
Golden State Warriors Receive Tragic News On Superstar InjuryOnlyHomers
Related
MLB
3 big A's storylines to follow this spring
OAKLAND -- The A’s hope to take a big step forward as they enter the second year of a rebuild, and that process begins next week with the start of Spring Training. Looking to find established Major League contributors who can help the club improve now, the A’s added several free agents, including slugging first baseman Jesús Aguilar, infielders Jace Peterson and Aledmys Díaz, reliever Trevor May and starting pitchers Drew Rucinski and Shintaro Fujinami.
MLB
What to know about Giants Spring Training
Spring Training is around the corner for the Giants. Here’s a quick rundown of everything you need to know to get ready for the start of the 2023 season:. When is the first workout for pitchers and catchers?. Feb. 16. What is the date of the first full-squad workout?
MLB
Exclusive Q&A with new Astros GM Brown
HOUSTON -- Dana Brown was hired as the Astros' general manager three weeks ago, and he has since been on a crash course to get up to speed on the organization, the roster and the ins and outs of Houston. He’ll leave for West Palm Beach, Fla., on Monday for the start of Spring Training, where the crash course will continue under the Florida sun.
MLB
Giants' non-roster invitees include Piscotty, top prospects
SAN FRANCISCO -- Top pitching prospect Kyle Harrison and veteran outfielder Stephen Piscotty will be among the Giants’ 37 non-roster invitees this spring, the club announced Monday. Harrison, 21, will be in big league camp for the first time after logging a 2.71 ERA with 186 strikeouts over 113...
MLB
For Grifol, team culture all about 'respect, hard work, care, love'
CHICAGO -- Pedro Grifol acknowledged that the 2023 White Sox are a talented club that has things to work on fundamentally. In that same 25-minute conversation with MLB.com, the team’s new manager mentioned changes to come in mindset and culture. So, what is culture exactly?. It’s not a clearly...
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
MLB
Which signing will work out best? We polled execs
This year's free-agent market produced some eye-popping deals, the sum of which exceeded $3.8 billion. We know which deal featured the most guaranteed money (Aaron Judge, $360 million), the most years (Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts, 11 years) and the highest average annual value (Justin Verlander, $43.3 million), but which one is the best in terms of value, according to the game's decision makers?
MLB
Is this Rockies prospect ahead of schedule?
DENVER -- In just his third year out of Douglas County High School, right-handed pitcher Case Williams will find himself in Major League camp with his hometown team -- a sign that he’s already on the Rockies' big league radar. The attitude that has taken him this far this...
MLB
Antone (elbow) has setback, will miss first half of season
CINCINNATI -- The Reds were expecting their bullpen to be a stronger group in 2023 with Tejay Antone being back after he missed all of last season rehabilitating from Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. That is now on hold after Antone revealed Tuesday night that he has suffered...
MLB
3 White Sox storylines to watch in Spring Training
CHICAGO -- The temperature is near 40 degrees during a pleasant winter Monday in Chicago, but one week from today, my newsletter will be coming to you live from an even warmer Glendale, Ariz., as Spring Training 2023 begins for the White Sox. This will be Spring Training No. 21...
MLB
Yanks invite top 2 prospects Volpe, Domínguez to camp
The Yankees announced Tuesday that they have invited 29 players to 2023 Major League Spring Training, including infielder Anthony Volpe and outfielder Jasson Domínguez, the organization's top two prospects according to MLB Pipeline. The number of players currently scheduled to report to Spring Training is 69. Of the non-roster...
MLB
Padres spring storylines: Tatis, OF battle, World Baseball Classic
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell’s Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Padres pitchers and catchers begin reporting to Spring Training on Monday, the unofficial start of the most anticipated season in the team’s 54-year history.
MLB
This was the wildest game in MLB history
The wildest game in recorded Major League history was a mere one-run victory. It was also an absolute mess. The game featured 11 pitchers, and all 11 of them allowed at least one run -- no one made it through unscathed. Five of them suffered a blown save, to this day still tied for the most ever. Fourteen of the 18 half-innings saw a run cross the plate. The visitors hit six home runs, including three on back-to-back-to-back pitches in the second inning, had a lead with two outs in the ninth inning -- and still lost.
MLB
Why everyone is talking about Royals pitchers
KANSAS CITY -- As new Royals manager Matt Quatraro sat down to sign autographs for fans during Saturday’s Royals Rally event at Kauffman Stadium, he could sense excitement and passion about the 2023 season. Questions and opinions circulated through the line, but one topic stood out above the rest.
MLB
Bichette, Blue Jays reach 3-year deal to avoid arbitration (source)
TORONTO -- The Blue Jays have agreed to terms on a three-year deal with shortstop Bo Bichette, avoiding arbitration in 2023 and covering his three years of arbitration eligibility, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. The contract, which has not yet been made official by the club, doesn’t tie...
MLB
3 top storylines entering Marlins camp
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola’s Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Punxsutawney Phil may have seen his shadow last week, but winter is making way for spring when it comes to baseball. Marlins...
MLB
The 53-year-old who might pitch forever
The name, particularly if you're a Mets fan, might be rolling over again and again in your head. Dae-Sung Koo, that sounds familiar. Dae-Sung Koo ... he pitched, right? Dae-Sung Koo. Oh yes, of course. Dae-Sung Koo. "Yeah, when people look back on me, they kind of look back at...
MLB
Cubs invite top prospect Crow-Armstrong to spring camp
CHICAGO -- Pete Crow-Armstrong has been lauded for his work as a center fielder in the Cubs' farm system. The fleet-footed prospect picked up a Minor League Gold Glove Award for his work last year, when he dropped jaws with his incredible range and instincts. Crow-Armstrong should have a home...
MLB
3 things we know (and 3 we don't) about Padres' defense
SAN DIEGO -- In case it wasn't already clear, Saturday laid it bare: This Padres offense is loaded. That much was evident when Xander Bogaerts, Manny Machado, Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr. took the stage together at the team's FanFest. But another theme emerged during Saturday’s media availabilities: Nobody...
MLB
Young O's building strong bond with Birdland fandom
ODENTON, Md. -- Austin Hays was in a situation Sunday afternoon he never could have predicted happening at any point in his life. Not even after he became an MLB player. He was standing behind a bar, wearing his Orioles jersey and holding a baby. Considering it happened at Crooked...
Comments / 0