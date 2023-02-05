Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested For Rancho Cucamonga Gas Station ShootingWestmont Community NewsRancho Cucamonga, CA
I.E Food Tour: El Cerrito Mexican Restaurant, Rancho CucamongaLashaun TurnerRancho Cucamonga, CA
Victorville begins installing modular units at $28 million Wellness Center for the homelessThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Truck driver awarded $500,000 for unlawful detainment at Apple Valley WinCoThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
In 1994, a Woman Entered a Hospital Due to Trouble Breathing. Before Treatment Was Finished, All the Doctors CollapsedIngram AtkinsonRiverside, CA
wildcatsports.com
Wildcats, Gaels Set for Saturday Showdown
MORAGA, Calif. - After a hot start to their season, the Central Washington University men's rugby team is set for potentially their toughest challenge yet, the Saint Mary's Gaels. Kickoff is slated for 12:00 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 11. FIXTURE INFORMATION:. Date: Saturday, Feb. 11. Kickoff: 12:00 p.m. PST. Opponent:...
fishduck.com
Trojan, Bruin Players Will Regret the Move to the Big-10
It is my contention that the players in all sports at the LA schools have not truly thought through the movement to the B1G. Note I stated it is the actual players, not the fans or administrators who will regret the move eventually, although I have not heard of many UCLA fans who are in favor of leaving the Pac-12. I was having fun on the $5 betting sites, when I stopped to ponder this, as I do not believe the major component has been considered by the Bruin and Trojan athletes.
SBLive's 2A boys basketball coaches poll: Pullman hangs on to No. 1 spot (Feb. 7)
High school basketball in the state of Washington has returned once more. With that, so has the SBLive weekly coaches poll for Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A. In Class 2A, votes were cast for 12 teams in the latest poll. Pullman once again received every first-place vote from the voting coaches. Prosser ...
Kamiakin’s Bennett does it again, winning back-to-back WA state bowling title
Plus Kennewick High’s team earned state honors.
‘Wolves in my backyard’: Rep. Kretz wants Washington wolf hunting back in season
(The Center Square) – State Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda, has introduced a bill to the Washington Legislature to put measures in place to make the expanding wolf population in western Washington easier to cull. The title of Kretz’s bill, HB 1698, states the bill is an act to provide “flexibility for the department of fish and wildlife to collaborate with local governments to manage gray wolves.” “If you look at...
Powerball Player Wins $747 Million in Washington State
Imagine waking up to a $747 million check. Well, that is currently someone's reality in the State of Washington. On Monday night, this lucky player overcame steep odds to win an estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot.
KOMO News
Washington's average snowpack below seasonal norm despite 3rd straight La Niña winter
WASHINGTON — It's the third La Niña winter 'all in a row' for Seattle, and yet the third time doesn't "look" like a charm for an incredible snowpack in the Washington mountains. The state of California has been winning the winter season of mountain snow. Winter storms have...
The Year Tri-Cities Flooded and This Oregon Town Was Wiped Out [PHOTOS]
During the winter months of 1948 Pacific Northwest Mountains received above-average snowfall. Scientists at the University of Washington estimated there was nearly 40% more snowpack than average. An unusual weather pattern had kept temperatures very cold into late May which prevented the snowpack from melting over time - like a normal year. State agencies became very concerned about the risk of flooding - especially if temperatures warmed too quickly, and issued warnings to cities and residents throughout Eastern Washington. Their concern was soon realized as the weather pattern changed bringing heavy rain and warm temperatures heading into Memorial Day weekend of 1948. This caused a massive snowpack runoff which put enormous pressure on the Columbia River and surrounding tributaries – the Columbia reached 8 feet above flood stage in the Portland, Oregon area and caused flooding throughout Eastern Washington.
18 Things You Need To Know About Camping In Washington State
What Are Some Do's and Don'ts About Camping In Washington State?. Are you ready for a camping adventure in the Evergreen State?. From the snow-capped peaks of the Cascade Mountains to the rocky beaches of the Pacific Ocean, there’s no shortage of outdoor activities to explore and I've lined up 18 things you should know if you're going to be camping in Washington State.
OnlyInYourState
Best Places To Stay In Washington: 10 Perfect Vacation Rentals
No matter what time of year you visit, Washington is just a picture-perfect travel destination. We’ve gathered up some of our favorite places to stay in Washington, ranging from cozy studios to family-friendly houses with incredible views. From the moment you check-in, you’ll quickly fall in love with these amazing vacation rentals. We’ve included both city rentals that put you in the heart of downtown and secluded spots that offer nothing but peace and quiet, so regardless of what your idea of a perfect vacation is, there’s a rental for you in this list.
When does Daylight Saving time start in Oregon?
Daylight Saving time will begin at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Most devices these days will adjust automatically to the time change, but don’t forget to set any traditional clocks forward by one hour. While it’s true that Oregon, Washington and California have collectively agreed to abolish...
Washingtonians hope Rihanna sings this song at the Super Bowl
SPOKANE, Wash. — On Sunday, fans are getting ready to tune in to watch GRAMMY award winner Rihanna perform in the halftime show for Super Bowl LVII. This will be her first time performing at the Super Bowl. It is also her first time returning to the stage after being quiet in music for seven years.
KXRO.com
Local restaurants featured among “Best Restaurants in Washington”
Restaurant logos belong to respective businesses. Combined by KXRO. Multiple local restaurants were named among the best in Washington State. Seattle Met released their list of the Best Restaurants in Washington, and Grays Harbor and Pacific County were both included. The list is the cover story of the January edition...
Is Washington State Saying “No More” to Daylight Savings?
When Is Daylight Saving Time In 2023 For Washington State?. If you’re a resident of Washington State, you may have heard about the Sunshine Protection Act. When Do We "Spring Forward" For Daylight Saving Time In Washington State. This act seeks to keep daylight saving time all year round...
Is the Pacific Northwest prepared for an earthquake?
As the world watches the damaging effects of the 7.8 earthquake in Turkey and Syria on Monday, many are wondering if Oregon and Washington are prepared for an earthquake.
KUOW
Top cop criticizes police culture in Washington: Today So Far
Former King County Sheriff Sue Rahr says police culture has to change for progress to be made. King County and Seattle are dropping a Covid vaccine requirement. Someone in Washington has a winning Powerball ticket. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for February 7, 2023. Years...
Washington wetlands are renamed to honor Black, Indigenous history
The Washington State Board of Natural Resources approved proposals to rename wetlands in Garfield, Mason, and Okanogan counties, to honor Black, Indigenous history, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said in a news release. “The legacy of Black homesteaders is an important aspect of Washington’s history and helped shape the state we live in today,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, the elected official who oversees the WA-DNR. “I am thrilled that the contributions that Rodney White and Nathaniel Sargent made to the communities of the Kitsap Peninsula will be honored with the renaming of these features.” The Garfield County and Okanogan County proposals came after the U.S. Department of the Interior’s orders in 2021 to rename geographic features throughout the country that have derogatory names, the release said. On Jan. 17, the WA-DNR accepted nine tribal proposals to change the names of places in Washington State.
newsnationnow.com
Greater Idaho: Counties in Eastern Oregon push to secede
(NewsNation) — Conflicting views on crime and social policies are creating a bigger divide between big cities and rural America, sparking efforts to secede. Among the largest pushes across the country, counties in Eastern Oregon are looking to be annexed to Idaho as a part of the Greater Idaho movement.
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com
More returns in 2023?
Fishery managers are predicting more spring Chinook salmon will be returning to the region this year, although only 10 percent are likely to be wild fish. According to a recent report, Oregon’s and Washington’s when native returns in 2022 amounted to 15.5 percent. Historically, wild spring Chinook spawned...
OnlyInYourState
Enjoy A Scenic Train Ride And Spend The Night In A Caboose In Oregon
If you or someone you love loves trains, then we have a fantastic adventure right here for you! First, this road trip will give you the opportunity to take a scenic train ride in Oregon near Baker City. After you’re done riding the train, you’ll take a beautiful drive north and will enjoy views of the incredible, snow-capped Wallowa Mountains to Joseph, where you’ll spend the night in a renovated historic caboose. This trip is perfect for railroad enthusiasts and adventurers of all kinds. Read on to learn more.
