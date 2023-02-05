ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

westernherald.com

Taylor Williams of WMU women's basketball awarded MAC Player of the Week

Taylor Williams of WMU women’s basketball was named Mid-American Conference Player of the Week Monday. The Broncos went 1-1 last week playing Bowling Green and Akron, respectively. The redshirt junior shot 19-of-31 from the field and 8-11 from the line for averages of 23 PPG, 10.5 RPG and 4.5...
KALAMAZOO, MI
westernherald.com

WMU hockey completes road sweep of UMD

Western Michigan hockey defeated Minnesota Duluth 4-1 Saturday night to sweep the Bulldogs in the weekend series. WMU improves to 19-10-1 and 11-6-1 in the NCHC and UMD falls to 12-15-1 and 7-11 in the conference. Chad Hillebrand led the game with three points on two goals and an assist...
KALAMAZOO, MI
97.9 WGRD

Arena Football is Back. Will the Grand Rapids Rampage Be Back?

Arena Football folded their tents in 2019, filing for bankruptcy, but just announced they are out of bankruptcy and ready to begin again in 2024. Of course, the question on everyone's mind around here is, what about the Grand Rapids Rampage? They didn't last until the end of the Arena Football League, announcing they were shutting the doors and out of business in March of 2010.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kristen Walters

Growing restaurant opening multiple locations in Michigan

A rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening several new restaurant locations in Michigan. Read on to learn more. The popular restaurant chain Taco John's recently opened a new location on 28th Street in Wyoming in mid-December. However, the growing chain has at least two new restaurant locations opening in the state this month, according to local reports.
WYOMING, MI
WZZM 13

West Michigan ending meteorological winter on a warm note

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a short-lived cold snap, West Michigan returns to its unusual warm pattern for the end of the meteorological winter. The average monthly temperature for February since 1872 is approximately 36°. Despite that, we look to have more days in the 40s and 50s than in the 30s.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

The Root Beer Stand in Kalamazoo Announces Opening Date for 2023 Season

Forget the Punxsutawney Phil or Michigan's Woody the Woodchuck, this is the only true sign of spring's imminent arrival in Michigan: The opening of The Root Beer Stand. It's been a long, cold winter without Kalamazoo's favorite drive-in diner but this news gives me hope. You'll soon be able to satisfy your root beer and Coney dog cravings as The Root Beer Stand has announced their opening date for the 2023 season!
KALAMAZOO, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Doug Reardon Leaving FOX 17: Where’s the Grand Rapids Anchor Going?

West Michigan residents have relied on WXMI-TV anchor Doug Reardon for the latest news coverage during the last eight years. He’s spent the longest tenure of his broadcast career at Grand Rapids and has a special connection to the local community. But now he’s heading to the next step of his career. Doug Reardon announced he is leaving FOX 17 for another position in February 2023. Naturally, FOX 17 viewers want to know where he is going next and if his new job is also taking him away from Grand Rapids. Find out what Doug Reardon said about his departure from the station here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Speed humps considered for 15 Kalamazoo streets

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo is looking to slow down vehicles with multiple speed humps across town, Traffic Engineer Dennis Randolph said. The city is considering 15 streets for speed hump construction this season, though the list is still tentative, Randolph told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette on Thursday, Feb. 2.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Inside Track: Savickas travels executive path

Lindsey Savickas has always veered toward health care. Savickas, however, has not had a prototypical health care career. After spending the early part of her professional life as an oncology nurse, Savickas found her way to Infusion Associates and worked her way up the leadership ladder. Now, Savickas is the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Liquor tasting room in downtown Kalamazoo gets approval

KALAMAZOO, MI -- City commissioners have thrown their support behind a license for an liquor tasting room in downtown Kalamazoo. On Monday, Feb. 6, commissioners approved a resolution in support of a license for an off-premises tasting room license for Decatur Tastings LLC, which is owned by Kevin Christensen. Decateur...
KALAMAZOO, MI

