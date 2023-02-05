Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
westernherald.com
Taylor Williams of WMU women's basketball awarded MAC Player of the Week
Taylor Williams of WMU women’s basketball was named Mid-American Conference Player of the Week Monday. The Broncos went 1-1 last week playing Bowling Green and Akron, respectively. The redshirt junior shot 19-of-31 from the field and 8-11 from the line for averages of 23 PPG, 10.5 RPG and 4.5...
westernherald.com
WMU hockey completes road sweep of UMD
Western Michigan hockey defeated Minnesota Duluth 4-1 Saturday night to sweep the Bulldogs in the weekend series. WMU improves to 19-10-1 and 11-6-1 in the NCHC and UMD falls to 12-15-1 and 7-11 in the conference. Chad Hillebrand led the game with three points on two goals and an assist...
Arena Football is Back. Will the Grand Rapids Rampage Be Back?
Arena Football folded their tents in 2019, filing for bankruptcy, but just announced they are out of bankruptcy and ready to begin again in 2024. Of course, the question on everyone's mind around here is, what about the Grand Rapids Rampage? They didn't last until the end of the Arena Football League, announcing they were shutting the doors and out of business in March of 2010.
Fox17
Muskegon High School, Portage Northern among schools swatted in Michigan
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Numerous swatting reports were made at schools across the state Tuesday morning. Swatting is defined as the act of filing a false report of a crime in progress in order to draw a response from police. The Muskegon Police Department (MPD) says they investigated a false...
Growing restaurant opening multiple locations in Michigan
A rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening several new restaurant locations in Michigan. Read on to learn more. The popular restaurant chain Taco John's recently opened a new location on 28th Street in Wyoming in mid-December. However, the growing chain has at least two new restaurant locations opening in the state this month, according to local reports.
WZZM 13
West Michigan ending meteorological winter on a warm note
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After a short-lived cold snap, West Michigan returns to its unusual warm pattern for the end of the meteorological winter. The average monthly temperature for February since 1872 is approximately 36°. Despite that, we look to have more days in the 40s and 50s than in the 30s.
The Root Beer Stand in Kalamazoo Announces Opening Date for 2023 Season
Forget the Punxsutawney Phil or Michigan's Woody the Woodchuck, this is the only true sign of spring's imminent arrival in Michigan: The opening of The Root Beer Stand. It's been a long, cold winter without Kalamazoo's favorite drive-in diner but this news gives me hope. You'll soon be able to satisfy your root beer and Coney dog cravings as The Root Beer Stand has announced their opening date for the 2023 season!
earnthenecklace.com
Doug Reardon Leaving FOX 17: Where’s the Grand Rapids Anchor Going?
West Michigan residents have relied on WXMI-TV anchor Doug Reardon for the latest news coverage during the last eight years. He’s spent the longest tenure of his broadcast career at Grand Rapids and has a special connection to the local community. But now he’s heading to the next step of his career. Doug Reardon announced he is leaving FOX 17 for another position in February 2023. Naturally, FOX 17 viewers want to know where he is going next and if his new job is also taking him away from Grand Rapids. Find out what Doug Reardon said about his departure from the station here.
Tasty Taco Joint To Open 3 Spots In Grand Rapids, Flint Wants In
Foodies should be excited. A fan favorite from the Western United States is opening multiple locations around the Grand Rapids area. Let's welcome Taco John's. It's sure to give Taco Bell a run for their money. What is Taco John's?. Taco John's is a fast-food taco spot with rave reviews....
Suspect arraigned in shootout at East Kentwood High School
One of the suspects arrested in connection a shootout outside East Kentwood High School last year was formally charged Monday.
Speed humps considered for 15 Kalamazoo streets
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo is looking to slow down vehicles with multiple speed humps across town, Traffic Engineer Dennis Randolph said. The city is considering 15 streets for speed hump construction this season, though the list is still tentative, Randolph told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette on Thursday, Feb. 2.
Battle Creek Now Has 20+ Dispensaries with Opening of Pure Roots
It's no secret that SW Michigan is rich in dispensaries. In fact, at one point, Battle Creek and Kalamazoo were in the top three cities with the most recreational marijuana dispensaries in the entire state of Michigan:. And that was written in 2021. I'm positive that number has only grown...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Inside Track: Savickas travels executive path
Lindsey Savickas has always veered toward health care. Savickas, however, has not had a prototypical health care career. After spending the early part of her professional life as an oncology nurse, Savickas found her way to Infusion Associates and worked her way up the leadership ladder. Now, Savickas is the...
‘Suburban dream, urban crisis’: Redlining’s affect on Grand Rapids’ Black community
The impact of redlining and scars of segregation are still visible in the city to this day.
Did You Know Paul I. Phillips Is Father of Grand Rapids Black History?
All month long, the Grand Rapids Historical Society and I will be sharing Black History facts that have taken place right here in Grand Rapids. If you missed the last one, you can learn about Ted Rasberry, a player and team owner in the Negro Baseball Leagues. Today's Black History...
Man stabbed at Brann’s: ‘I would’ve been dead’
A father of three says he's lucky to be alive after being stabbed seven times inside Brann's restaurant in Wyoming.
Michigan Avenue losing vehicle lanes, adding bike lane in upcoming project
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A bike lane will be established on Michigan Avenue in downtown Kalamazoo as vehicle lanes are removed and the remaining car lanes are narrowed, in work scheduled to be completed this summer. The city of Kalamazoo is planning to add a bike lane, protected by a row...
Liquor tasting room in downtown Kalamazoo gets approval
KALAMAZOO, MI -- City commissioners have thrown their support behind a license for an liquor tasting room in downtown Kalamazoo. On Monday, Feb. 6, commissioners approved a resolution in support of a license for an off-premises tasting room license for Decatur Tastings LLC, which is owned by Kevin Christensen. Decateur...
2 arrested following shooting in Wyoming
Two 19-year-old men have been arrested after a Sunday evening shooting in Wyoming.
Project on busy stretch would widen M-37 to 4 lanes to ease congestion
CALEDONIA, MI – Wider lanes and reconfiguring the roadway are expected to make a portion of M-37 in the Grand Rapids area easier and safer to travel at the conclusion of a major road project. That’s the expectation of state road officials for the project, which is still a...
Comments / 0