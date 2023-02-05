ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Lawmakers ready to investigate Chinese spy balloon

WASHINGTON — Lawmakers returned to Washington this week eager to tackle outstanding questions about a Chinese spy balloon’s journey across the U.S. and what it means for the broader relationship between the U.S. and China. Republicans, who have made competition with China a cornerstone of their agenda in...
WASHINGTON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

House oversight panel clashes at hearing on border security

WASHINGTON — Lawmakers on a House oversight panel traded barbs Tuesday at a hearing over the Biden administration’s policies at the U.S.-Mexico border, as Democrats accused their Republican colleagues of fueling inflammatory rhetoric against migrants. Rep. James R. Comer, R-Ky., who chairs the House Oversight and Accountability Committee,...
ARIZONA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Senate panel advances bill requiring $750 filing fee for initiative petition

OKLAHOMA CITY — Filing an initiative petition could cost $750 under a bill passed by a Senate panel on Tuesday. Senate Bill 518, by Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, also would increase the protest period to 20 days from 10 days. The bill passed 8-3 along party lines in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy