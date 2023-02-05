Read full article on original website
Pelosi says this is the real reason GOP members were heckling Biden
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacts to some GOP members heckling Biden during his State of the Union address, calling it "showbiz" to cover putting Medicare and Social Security "on the table."
‘Hot air’: Marjorie Taylor Greene in State of the Union balloon stunt
Republican extremist appears to reference Chinese surveillance dirigible by parading halls of Congress with white balloon
msn.com
George Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union Debut
(Bloomberg) -- Embattled GOP Representative George Santos showed up early to claim a coveted aisle seat that was well-placed for a chance to shake President Joe Biden’s hand at the State of the Union address, but instead he ended up sparring with Republican Senator Mitt Romney. Most Read from...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Lawmakers ready to investigate Chinese spy balloon
WASHINGTON — Lawmakers returned to Washington this week eager to tackle outstanding questions about a Chinese spy balloon’s journey across the U.S. and what it means for the broader relationship between the U.S. and China. Republicans, who have made competition with China a cornerstone of their agenda in...
KPVI Newschannel 6
House oversight panel clashes at hearing on border security
WASHINGTON — Lawmakers on a House oversight panel traded barbs Tuesday at a hearing over the Biden administration’s policies at the U.S.-Mexico border, as Democrats accused their Republican colleagues of fueling inflammatory rhetoric against migrants. Rep. James R. Comer, R-Ky., who chairs the House Oversight and Accountability Committee,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Senate panel advances bill requiring $750 filing fee for initiative petition
OKLAHOMA CITY — Filing an initiative petition could cost $750 under a bill passed by a Senate panel on Tuesday. Senate Bill 518, by Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, also would increase the protest period to 20 days from 10 days. The bill passed 8-3 along party lines in the...
