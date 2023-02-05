Read full article on original website
scsuhuskies.com
John Nett earns NCBWA Central Region Player of the Week notice
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – (RV) St. Cloud State centerfielder John Nett has been named the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Central Region Player of the Week following his phenomenal Opening Weekend in Missouri. John Nett was a monster at the top of the St. Cloud State order over the...
scsuhuskies.com
St. Cloud State Men's Basketball Returns Home for Two Games
ST. CLOUD, Minn. - The St. Cloud State men's basketball team is gearing up for their last full home weekend of matchups before closing the regular season with a home-and-home. The Huskies will take on Minot State Feb. 10 and UMary Feb. 11. Friday's game will tip-off at 5:30 p.m....
scsuhuskies.com
St. Cloud State Women’s Swim & Dive Set for NSIC Championships
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The St. Cloud State Women's Swim & Dive team is set to compete in the 2023 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Women's Swimming & Diving Championships, set to take place Wednesday, Feb. 8 – Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Hulbert Aquatic Center in West Fargo, N.D.
scsuhuskies.com
Riley Ahern and John Nett named NSIC Players of the Week
BURNSVILLE, Minn. – (RV) St. Cloud State Baseball student-athletes Riley Ahern and John Nett have respectively been named NSIC Pitcher and Player of the Week after stellar Opening Weekends in Joplin as announced by the conference office on Tuesday. The duo each have earned their second career Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference weekly honor.
Minnesota Woman Just Competed on National Game Show
Dang! I hate being late to the party on things like this! I missed my chance to live vicariously through a fellow Minnesotan who was participating on the popular TV show Wheel of Fortune last night! Kelsey Mead of Mankato didn't win the whole thing, but she made some cash and fulfilled a lifelong dream in the process of playing.
scsuhuskies.com
JoJo Chobak and Dayle Ross named WCHA Players of the Week
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Two St. Cloud State Women's Hockey student-athletes have been named WCHA Players of the Week as JoJo Chobak earned Goaltender of the Week honors and Dayle Ross picked up Defender of the Week notice from the league office on Monday. The honor is the third of Chobak's career while Ross has earned her first career weekly award.
fox9.com
Minnesota Untold: An iconic story from Minnesota’s ‘Golden Age’ shows its rust
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The most telling stories may be the ones we keep telling ourselves, over, and over, again. For nearly 50 years Minnesotans of a certain generation have been embellishing and deconstructing a particular narrative that arrived on newsstands the week of August 13, 1973. That now infamous...
Watch Jared Allen’s Curling Team Upset Duluthian John Shuster’s Team At U.S. Championships
Former Minnesota Vikings star Jared Allen has dreams of becoming an Olympic curler, something he is taking very seriously. Those who thought he wouldn't have a chance are likely rethinking that now. Allen is currently competing in the U.S. Championships in Denver on a curling team skippered by Minnesota native...
scsuhuskies.com
St. Cloud State Swim & Dive Teams Earn CSCCA Scholar All-America Team Recognition
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Both St. Cloud State Swim & Dive teams earned recognition for their efforts in the classroom on Feb. 2, as the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) announced its list of Scholar All-America Teams for the Fall 2022 semester. The Huskies women posted a team GPA of 3.63 to earn the honor, while the men posted a 3.10 GPA to the honor.
Minnesota witness describes green glowing rectangle-shaped object
A Minnesota witness at Ely reported watching a bright, glowing green, rectangle-shaped object at 7:35 p.m. on February 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Minnesota Pizza Place Just Named As One Of Best In U.S.
If you want to try some of the best pizza in the entire country, you don't even have to leave Minnesota, as one local pizza place was just included on a list of the best pizza restaurants in the US. There are a lot of lists going around the internet...
Movie Set in Minnesota is Being Made with Big Stars
The Broadway musical "Girl From the North Country" that features music from Minnesota native Bob Dylan is getting a movie adaptation. The announcement was shared via Variety, that not only was it being turned into a movie, but that some pretty big names are going to be starring in it.
This Epic Bloody Mary Is Available For A Limited Time At Minnesota Bar
Road trip! A bar and restaurant with several locations in Minnesota + Wisconsin is featuring its 'Bloody Mary of The Month.' Holy cripes, I need to get there to try this. How could I forgive myself for passing this up?. This bloody mary features bacon-washed grey duck vodka, a smoked...
tourcounsel.com
Burnsville Center | Shopping mall in Burnsville, Minnesota
Burnsville Center is located in Burnsville, Minnesota. It is one of the larger enclosed malls in Minnesota with 100 stores on 3 floors and approximately 1,100,000 square feet (100,000 m2). The mall opened in 1977 with three anchor stores, Sears (closed in 2017), Dayton's (became Marshall Fields in 2001, now Macy's since 2006), and Powers Dry Goods (became Donaldson's in 1985, Carson Pirie Scott in 1987, Mervyn's in 1995, Steve & Barry's in 2004, and now split between a former Gordman's on the first level and Dick's Sporting Goods on the second level since 2009) as anchors.
Powerball $754.6 Million Jackpot Won, Minnesota Ticket Wins $50K In February 6 Drawing
On Saturday, February 4, two Powerball tickets purchased in Minnesota won $50,000 each, however, nobody won the estimated $700 million jackpot. That meant the jackpot would continue to grow. By the time the numbers were drawn on Monday, February 6, the Powerball jackpot had reached $754.6 million, which was the ninth-largest jackpot in US lottery history. That jackpot has been won.
fox9.com
Fire at goat farm kills 26, totals barn in northern Minnesota
SEBEKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A fire at a goat farm in northern Minnesota ran by a nonprofit destroyed the farm and also killed 26 goats in the process. According to a press release, on Feb. 4, a fire totaled the Many Nations Goat Farm, killing all 26 goats and leveling the barn.
Two Minnesota Cities Make The List Of Dirtiest in America
Several years ago, I took a road trip from Minnesota to New Orleans. The farther south I went the dirtier it was. I didn’t notice much litter on the side of the road in Minnesota, Iowa, and Northern Missouri, but from St. Louis on there was a ton of trash. It seemed like every ditch on every highway was covered in trash. It was pretty gross but helped me appreciate the way we take care of our land here in Minnesota even more.
The Drunkest City In No Dak, So Dak, Minnesota & Montana
I've always been a chart guy. I remember going around surveying my classmates back in middle school and asking them, "who will win the Super Bowl", "The Stanley Cup", or "The World Series", etc back in the day. I would compile the data and make my pie or bar graph charts.
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota leaders aim to redesign state flag
A pioneer plows a field, his rifle propped against a nearby stump, as a Native American man on horseback rides toward a setting sun against a backdrop of St. Anthony Falls and pines. A banner proclaiming "L'Etoile du Nord" waves over the scene, which is encircled in lady slippers and key dates.
boreal.org
Calling all Minnesota Students: Enter the Minnesota Fish Art Contest
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - February 4, 2023. There's still time to enter the Minnesota Fish Art Contest for a chance to win state and national honors. Submit your entry by Feb. 28. Minnesota Conservation Volunteer, in partnership with White Bear Lake-based nonprofit Wildlife Forever, is hosting this year's competition, which is open to all Minnesota students in grades K-12.
