ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
scsuhuskies.com

John Nett earns NCBWA Central Region Player of the Week notice

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – (RV) St. Cloud State centerfielder John Nett has been named the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Central Region Player of the Week following his phenomenal Opening Weekend in Missouri. John Nett was a monster at the top of the St. Cloud State order over the...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

St. Cloud State Men's Basketball Returns Home for Two Games

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - The St. Cloud State men's basketball team is gearing up for their last full home weekend of matchups before closing the regular season with a home-and-home. The Huskies will take on Minot State Feb. 10 and UMary Feb. 11. Friday's game will tip-off at 5:30 p.m....
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

St. Cloud State Women’s Swim & Dive Set for NSIC Championships

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The St. Cloud State Women's Swim & Dive team is set to compete in the 2023 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Women's Swimming & Diving Championships, set to take place Wednesday, Feb. 8 – Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Hulbert Aquatic Center in West Fargo, N.D.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

Riley Ahern and John Nett named NSIC Players of the Week

BURNSVILLE, Minn. – (RV) St. Cloud State Baseball student-athletes Riley Ahern and John Nett have respectively been named NSIC Pitcher and Player of the Week after stellar Opening Weekends in Joplin as announced by the conference office on Tuesday. The duo each have earned their second career Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference weekly honor.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Woman Just Competed on National Game Show

Dang! I hate being late to the party on things like this! I missed my chance to live vicariously through a fellow Minnesotan who was participating on the popular TV show Wheel of Fortune last night! Kelsey Mead of Mankato didn't win the whole thing, but she made some cash and fulfilled a lifelong dream in the process of playing.
MINNESOTA STATE
scsuhuskies.com

JoJo Chobak and Dayle Ross named WCHA Players of the Week

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Two St. Cloud State Women's Hockey student-athletes have been named WCHA Players of the Week as JoJo Chobak earned Goaltender of the Week honors and Dayle Ross picked up Defender of the Week notice from the league office on Monday. The honor is the third of Chobak's career while Ross has earned her first career weekly award.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

St. Cloud State Swim & Dive Teams Earn CSCCA Scholar All-America Team Recognition

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Both St. Cloud State Swim & Dive teams earned recognition for their efforts in the classroom on Feb. 2, as the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) announced its list of Scholar All-America Teams for the Fall 2022 semester. The Huskies women posted a team GPA of 3.63 to earn the honor, while the men posted a 3.10 GPA to the honor.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
106.9 KROC

Movie Set in Minnesota is Being Made with Big Stars

The Broadway musical "Girl From the North Country" that features music from Minnesota native Bob Dylan is getting a movie adaptation. The announcement was shared via Variety, that not only was it being turned into a movie, but that some pretty big names are going to be starring in it.
MINNESOTA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Burnsville Center | Shopping mall in Burnsville, Minnesota

Burnsville Center is located in Burnsville, Minnesota. It is one of the larger enclosed malls in Minnesota with 100 stores on 3 floors and approximately 1,100,000 square feet (100,000 m2). The mall opened in 1977 with three anchor stores, Sears (closed in 2017), Dayton's (became Marshall Fields in 2001, now Macy's since 2006), and Powers Dry Goods (became Donaldson's in 1985, Carson Pirie Scott in 1987, Mervyn's in 1995, Steve & Barry's in 2004, and now split between a former Gordman's on the first level and Dick's Sporting Goods on the second level since 2009) as anchors.
BURNSVILLE, MN
B105

Powerball $754.6 Million Jackpot Won, Minnesota Ticket Wins $50K In February 6 Drawing

On Saturday, February 4, two Powerball tickets purchased in Minnesota won $50,000 each, however, nobody won the estimated $700 million jackpot. That meant the jackpot would continue to grow. By the time the numbers were drawn on Monday, February 6, the Powerball jackpot had reached $754.6 million, which was the ninth-largest jackpot in US lottery history. That jackpot has been won.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Two Minnesota Cities Make The List Of Dirtiest in America

Several years ago, I took a road trip from Minnesota to New Orleans. The farther south I went the dirtier it was. I didn’t notice much litter on the side of the road in Minnesota, Iowa, and Northern Missouri, but from St. Louis on there was a ton of trash. It seemed like every ditch on every highway was covered in trash. It was pretty gross but helped me appreciate the way we take care of our land here in Minnesota even more.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota leaders aim to redesign state flag

A pioneer plows a field, his rifle propped against a nearby stump, as a Native American man on horseback rides toward a setting sun against a backdrop of St. Anthony Falls and pines. A banner proclaiming "L'Etoile du Nord" waves over the scene, which is encircled in lady slippers and key dates.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Calling all Minnesota Students: Enter the Minnesota Fish Art Contest

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - February 4, 2023. There's still time to enter the Minnesota Fish Art Contest for a chance to win state and national honors. Submit your entry by Feb. 28. Minnesota Conservation Volunteer, in partnership with White Bear Lake-based nonprofit Wildlife Forever, is hosting this year's competition, which is open to all Minnesota students in grades K-12.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy