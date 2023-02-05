"Lake Laogai" with Joel Kim Booster | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast. Come with us… for a tranquil visit to Lake Laogai… with Joel Kim Booster! Janet and Dante are thrilled to be joined this episode by the inimitable and truly hilarious Joel, as together they dig into the Gaang’s encounter with the mercurial Jet, their further attempts to rescue Appa, and the discovery of a significant secret woven into the political and cultural fabric of Ba Sing Se itself. And speaking of discoveries, you’ll find out about Joel’s love of the Avatarverse —including love of a certain polar bear dog and, of course, what kind of bender he would be!

18 HOURS AGO