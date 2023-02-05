Read full article on original website
Timberwolves insider Jon Krawcyznski's latest on the trade deadline
The NBA trade deadline strikes at 2 p.m. CT Thursday, Feb. 9.
theScore
Report: Jazz, Lakers discuss trade involving Conley, Beasley, Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers' future first-round picks could yet be moved for the right package. L.A. has held discussions with the Utah Jazz regarding a blockbuster swap that would send guard Mike Conley, swingman Malik Beasley, and potentially other rotation players to Los Angeles for Russell Westbrook and the Lakers' first-round selections in 2027 and 2029, sources told ESPN's Tim MacMahon.
RUMOR: Bucks showing interest in former MVP ahead of trade deadline
The Milwaukee Bucks are not resting on their laurels right now. They may be second in the East at the moment with a 37-17 record, but this isn’t stopping them from adding the necessary pieces to their team ahead of what they’re hoping will be another extended playoff run.
theScore
LeBron: I'm 'disappointed' Lakers didn't trade for Kyrie
LeBron James was anticipating a reunion. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar told ESPN's Michael Wilbon in a sit-down interview Monday that he was hoping his team would land All-Star guard Kyrie Irving, who won a championship as James' teammate with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. "Well, definitely disappointed," James said...
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
theScore
Bucks beat Trail Blazers 127-108 for 8th straight win
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Brook Lopez scored 27 points and the Milwaukee Bucks stretched their winning streak to eight games with a 127-108 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and 13 rebounds as the Bucks led the whole way, pushing their...
"Mike Budenholzer has done a really good job!”- Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups praises the Milwaukee Bucks’ much-improved defense
The Milwaukee Bucks are forcing their opponents to miss a lot of trifectas.
theScore
Murray hits eight 3-pointers as Kings beat Rockets 140-120
HOUSTON (AP) — Keegan Murray had a career-high 30 points and set a franchise rookie record with eight 3-pointers to help the Sacramento Kings snap a two-game skid with a 140-120 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday night. The fourth overall pick in last year’s NBA draft, Murray...
theScore
Knicks rally from 21 points down to topple 76ers
NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle had 24 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, Jalen Brunson scored 21 points and the New York Knicks overcame an early 21-point deficit to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 108-97 on Sunday night. Evan Fournier came off the bench to add 17 points for...
theScore
Thomas continues historic scoring run in Nets' narrow loss to Suns
NEW YORK (AP) — These aren't the Phoenix Suns that fell apart after Devin Booker was hurt. The team he came back to is surging and doesn't expect that to change. “We're going to have this thing rolling now,” Deandre Ayton said. “Suns basketball on the way for sure.”
decrypt.co
Giannis Antetokounmpo NFT Sells for Record-Breaking $187K on Sorare NBA
It can’t match the gargantuan sale price of the Bucks star’s top physical card sale, but it smashes the previous Sorare NBA record. Sorare NBA, an officially licensed and NFT-driven fantasy basketball game, set a new milestone on Sunday when a 1/1 NFT of Giannis Antetokounmpo sold for $187,000 worth of ETH—by far the highest sale for the relatively young platform.
theScore
AP Poll: Purdue remains No. 1 despite loss, Marquette enters top 10
Purdue's unquestioned grip on No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll is gone after a weekend loss. That didn't stop the Boilermakers from remaining at the top anyway. The Boilermakers earned 38 of 62 first-place votes in the poll released Monday to remain at No. 1...
theScore
Report: Heat trade Dedmon, 2nd-round pick to Spurs
The Miami Heat are sending center Dewayne Dedmon and a second-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. Miami is receiving cash considerations in exchange, which creates enough financial flexibility to add two standard contracts or one veteran player and remain under the tax line, reports Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.
theScore
Crowning The King: LeBron surpasses Kareem for NBA's scoring record
The NBA has a new scoring king. And the crown fits remarkably well after LeBron James surpassed fellow Los Angeles Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the league's all-time points record during Tuesday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Here's a breakdown of what it took for LeBron to eclipse the...
theScore
Report: Miami expected to hire Guidry as defensive coordinator
Lance Guidry is expected to be named the next defensive coordinator at Miami, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel. Guidry, 51, accepted the DC role with Tulane last month after serving in the same role at Marshall over the last two years. The Hurricanes' previous coordinator Kevin Steele took the same...
theScore
NBA probed Pacers incident reportedly involving Morant's associates
Associates of Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant aggressively confronted members of the Indiana Pacers by their team bus on Jan. 29 following the game between the two sides, sparking an NBA investigation, sources told The Athletic's Bob Kravitz and Sam Amick. Multiple men, including Morant's longtime friend Davonte Pack, reportedly...
theScore
Silas blasts Rockets' defensive effort: 'They're not getting after it'
After the Houston Rockets' 140-120 home loss to the Sacramento Kings on Monday, head coach Stephen Silas expressed his frustration with his team's lack of defensive effort. "They're not getting after it like they're supposed to," Silas said postgame. "They're not getting into their man and fighting over and helping each other. They're not doing what they're supposed to do."
theScore
Report: Nets haven't ruled out flipping Dinwiddie before deadline
Spencer Dinwiddie's second go-around with the Brooklyn Nets may be short-lived. The Nets haven't ruled out flipping the veteran guard before Thursday afternoon's trade deadline, sources told NBA insider Marc Stein. Brooklyn reportedly acquired Dinwiddie from the Dallas Mavericks as part of the Kyrie Irving blockbuster deal. He developed into...
theScore
Kyrie felt 'very disrespected' by Nets
Former Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is looking forward to a fresh start with the Dallas Mavericks. "I just know I want to be in a place where I'm celebrated and not just tolerated or dealt with in a way that doesn't make me feel respected," Irving told reporters Tuesday at his introductory press conference, including ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk.
theScore
Report: Suns president, CEO Jason Rowley resigns
Phoenix Suns president and CEO Jason Rowley resigned Monday, sources told ESPN's Baxter Holmes. Rowley had been a Suns employee since 2007 and was named team president in 2012. An ESPN report in December revealed workplace misconduct allegations against Rowley and other Suns executives. The report included allegations of verbal...
