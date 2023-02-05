ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

allhiphop.com

Will Smith Dropped Out Of Surprise Appearance At Grammys

Will Smith was supposed to make a surprise appearance at the Grammys, but he dropped out at the last minute. Read about what happened!. Questlove has claimed Will Smith had to drop out of a surprise appearance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday because he was shooting “Bad Boys 4.”
Wendy Williams Gets Some Good News That May Change

Wendy Williams does not have to pay her ex-husband anything on the alimony side of things for the time being. But there may be a catch. Wendy Williams has had a really rough time over the last few years. Most notably, her long-running, popular talk show is gone. Her health has failed her recently as well. And she and her gangsta papi ex-spouse is apparently still trying to get her…in her pockets!
Janelle Monáe Reacts To Social Media Trolling Her Fashion Choices

The ‘Glass Onion’ star takes the jokes in stride. Janelle Monáe is best known for being an award-winning musician and actress. The Kansas City-born performer also makes waves in the fashion world. However, some people began making fun of Monáe’s history of wearing black-and-white suits. One user...
Offset Responds To J. Prince’s Threat, Refuses To Play “Internet Games”

Offset said he wants to have a conversation after J. Prince warned him “Don’t ever put me in a position where I have to defend myself.”. Offset fired back at J. Prince after the Rap-A-Lot Records founder sent him a menacing message. The platinum-selling recording artist was responding...
EXCLUSIVE: 50 Cent Working On Settling Bottle Battle With Remy Martin

Remy Martin sued 50 Cent and Sire Spirits, accusing the rapper’s company of copying a cognac bottle design. 50 Cent hopes to end a legal dispute over the design of his Branson cognac bottle. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, 50 Cent’s Sire Spirits company and Remy Martin...
Quavo Reportedly Got In Physical Fight With Offset Backstage At 2023 Grammys

Migos proves JAY-Z right … “nobody wins when the family feuds.”. Family business spilled over into the mainstream during the 2023 Grammy Awards, after Migos’ members Quavo and Offset got into fisticuffs backstage. According to TMZ, right before Quavo performed his touching tribute “Without You” during the...
Mary J. Blige Was Terrified Of Success Until She Met Diddy

Mary J. Blige was ‘afraid of success’ when she first met Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. Read more!. Mary J. Blige was “afraid of success” when she first entered the music business. The superstar, known as the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, has won nine Grammy Awards...
Smokey Robinson Addresses Freaky Song Titles For Upcoming ‘Gasms’ Album

The R&B/Soul legend has a new studio LP on the way. William “Smokey” Robinson Jr. is one of the most celebrated singer-songwriters in music history. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is preparing to release his new album, Gasms, on April 28. Gasms has already gone viral...
Nicki Minaj & Husband Kenneth Petty Sued By Ex-Security For $750K

Lawsuit reports the rapper tried to hit one security guard with a shoe. Kenneth Petty, the husband of international pop star Nicki Minaj is facing a hefty lawsuit. According to The Blast, a lawsuit has been filed by one of the former members of her security detail, claiming the Queens native and Petty attacked him while he was on duty.
DJ Khaled Meets His “Favorite” Artist, Tems: “I’m Your Biggest Fan”

DJ Khaled gushed over Tems during their meeting on the Grammys red carpet, telling the “Free Mind” singer, “I love you.”. DJ Khaled met his “favourite” artist during this weekend’s Grammy Awards ceremony, coming face-to-face with Nigerian singer, songwriter, and producer Tems. The super-producer...

