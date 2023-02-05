ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PC Gamer

Great moments in PC gaming: Blasting off the wall of death in Motocross Madness

By Jacob Ridley
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hsYVC_0kcyVOHO00

Great moments in PC gaming are bite-sized celebrations of some of our favorite gaming memories.

Motocross Madness

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=300GO2_0kcyVOHO00

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Developer: Rainbow Studios
Year: 1998

In the vast tundra of Motocross Madness there were few landmarks. The game map was a mostly barren wasteland, with only a small motocross track carved through it. Outside of the pre-ordained track, next to nothing. That is, until you hit The Wall.

Instead of an invisible wall preventing you from escaping the bounds of the map, which was the go-to approach for many games in the late '90s and early '00s, Motocross Madness offered a looming cliff. A cliff so large it would put off anyone thinking of trying to progress any further, in theory. But this cliff wasn't insurmountable. It was very surmountable. You just needed to be a bored kid with nothing better to do than drive full-pelt at the wall and hope that through sheer speed and a dash of luck you'd make it to the top.

I must have spent countless hours driving at that cliff, trying to figure out how best to reach the top. Direct at the face? Parallel to the cliff edge and turning in at the last second? As it turns out, the trick was to find a particularly concave bit of the wall and drive extremely fast from a good distance away at a sort of 30° angle.

And once you hit the top, that was only half of it. Dare I say one of the most enjoyable easter eggs in any game—if you can even call it that—was learning that if you kept driving away from the cliff edge and even further to the outreaches of absolutely nowhere, Motocross Madness would launch you and your bike hundreds of metres into the air.

What made it so fun is that Motocross Madness had surprisingly good ragdoll physics for the time. The bike went flying one way, your rider went off the other, both eventually tumbling back down across the featureless tundra. Then you'd just pop right back on the bike and do it all over again.

Looking at videos of others enjoying the same thing brings the memories flooding back—sitting around the home PC with a few pals as we took it in turns to launch off the cliff and come crashing down. Just hearing the tinny sound of the bike revving up makes me smile.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

GameStop Giving Away Two Popular Games for $2.50 Each

GameStop is now giving away two popular games, technically priced at $2.50 each. That said, they come together in a bundle, so you will have to fork over $5 total. This is still an outright steal though. You can't even get a dozen of eggs right now for $5, let alone two AAA video games, ...
ComicBook

New Cyberpunk 2077 Features Make Fans Want to Play Again

A new Cyberpunk 2077 update was released this week and a couple of new features have been added to the open-world role-playing game. More specifically, the game now supports NVIDIA DLSS 3 and NVIDIA Reflex on compatible hardware. Of course, this is only relevant to PC users, but it's been something many PC users have been asking for quite a while. And both are finally implemented. Unfortunately, though, the new Overdrive Ray Tracing effects in the works have not been included. Regardless, with these two features implemented, the game on PC is going to get a performance and fidelity upgrade.
ComicBook

Hogwarts Legacy Metacritic Score Revealed As Early Reviews Come In

Hogwarts Legacy isn't out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S for a few more days, but ahead of its highly-anticipated release, reviews have started to go live for the Harry Potter game. And so far, critical reception is positive for the game, which is a surprise to some who thought the controversy surrounding the ...
ComicBook

Steam Sale Makes Highly Rated RPG Just $1

Right now, Steam users can play a highly-rated RPG for just $1, no strings attached. The game in question is roughly 12 hours to beat, which means that's eight cents for every hour of content. You can't beat that deal. In fact, you can buy next to nothing for $1 in 2023, let alone a ...
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

15K+
Followers
27K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy