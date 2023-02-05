Read full article on original website
Massive discount grocer closing another store in MinnesotaKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Aldi Unexpectedly Closing Longstanding LocationJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota Vikings Make Major New AdditionOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Two Best Buy Locations Merging Into a Single Outlet Store as One Permanently Closes on March 4Joel EisenbergShakopee, MN
The Story of the Iconic Hamm's Bear (1953 - 1999)The Streets of St. PaulMinneapolis, MN
One Of The 'Quietest Places In The World' Is Right Here In Minnesota
In a lab, to be specific.
Minnesota Pizza Place Just Named As One Of Best In U.S.
If you want to try some of the best pizza in the entire country, you don't even have to leave Minnesota, as one local pizza place was just included on a list of the best pizza restaurants in the US. There are a lot of lists going around the internet...
Two Minnesota Cities Make The List Of Dirtiest in America
Several years ago, I took a road trip from Minnesota to New Orleans. The farther south I went the dirtier it was. I didn’t notice much litter on the side of the road in Minnesota, Iowa, and Northern Missouri, but from St. Louis on there was a ton of trash. It seemed like every ditch on every highway was covered in trash. It was pretty gross but helped me appreciate the way we take care of our land here in Minnesota even more.
tourcounsel.com
Cray Plaza | Plaza in Saint Paul, Minnesota
Cray Plaza (formerly Galtier Plaza), located in the Lowertown neighborhood of Saint Paul, Minnesota, United States, provides space for working, living, eating, and recreating on one square city block opened in 1986. Features include 365 apartments, 121 luxury condominiums, 16 townhomes, 192,000 square feet (17,800 m2) of retail and restaurant...
This 60-Foot-Tall Magnetic Rock is Hidden in a Minnesota Forest
It's a little-known piece of geologic history, nestled in a Minnesota forest. Just be careful not to wear any magnetic apparel around it, or you might not be able to get away. Be prepared for a bit of a hike while heading to this towering rock, as it's only accessible by hiking trails.
FirstService drops noncompete agreement for workers as Legislature considers ban
FirstService Residential, the largest property management company in North America, told its employees in Minnesota on Monday it would not enforce the noncompete agreements in its contracts with caretakers, desk attendants and other hourly workers. The announcement came days after a caretaker at a Minneapolis condo building managed by FirstService went public with his story […] The post FirstService drops noncompete agreement for workers as Legislature considers ban appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Industrial Fencing, Security Cameras Surround This Hidden Lake In Minnesota
Most of Minnesota's 10,000 lakes are lovely, inviting bodies of water-- except for this hidden lake that's surrounded by warning signs, industrial fencing and security cameras. Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes for decades now. And even though we officially have 11,842 actual lakes in our fine state (which apparently isn't nearly as catchy as '10,000 Lakes'), there's one that likely isn't included in that total, even though it's close to the size of White Bear Lake.
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota leaders aim to redesign state flag
A pioneer plows a field, his rifle propped against a nearby stump, as a Native American man on horseback rides toward a setting sun against a backdrop of St. Anthony Falls and pines. A banner proclaiming "L'Etoile du Nord" waves over the scene, which is encircled in lady slippers and key dates.
Chuck and Don's to shut down multiple stores
Pet food and supplies chain Chuck and Don's will be shutting down multiple stores across the country. The news comes as the Woodbury-based chain's parent company, Independent Pet Partner Holdings, reportedly files for bankruptcy. Around 66 stores across five states under the Chuck and Don's and Kriser's Natural Pet banners...
BEST Frozen Pizza For Super Bowl Sunday Makes Minnesota Happy
Driving your cart through the grocery store aisles has become depressing. Empty shelves, short supplies, and higher prices are seen every week. It's seen from the produce department to the frozen food section. There are many ways to save on making dinner for the family including buying individual ingredients and...
Powerball $754.6 Million Jackpot Won, Minnesota Ticket Wins $50K In February 6 Drawing
On Saturday, February 4, two Powerball tickets purchased in Minnesota won $50,000 each, however, nobody won the estimated $700 million jackpot. That meant the jackpot would continue to grow. By the time the numbers were drawn on Monday, February 6, the Powerball jackpot had reached $754.6 million, which was the ninth-largest jackpot in US lottery history. That jackpot has been won.
redlakenationnews.com
Payday Friday is becoming Payday Wednesday in Minnesota
Payday Friday is increasingly coming one or two days early - on Wednesday or sometimes Thursday. So are government benefits such as Social Security payments and other direct deposits. It's not because employers or the government are moving the funds earlier. Rather, the shift is due to a growing number...
Minnesota witness describes green glowing rectangle-shaped object
A Minnesota witness at Ely reported watching a bright, glowing green, rectangle-shaped object at 7:35 p.m. on February 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Owner laments closing the last video store in the Twin Cities
ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — Just shy of 3,000,000 people live in the seven-county, Twin Cities metro area. Amongst these, Scott Prost is left standing alone. “Good morning, Video Universe,” Scott says, warmly greeting a customer on the phone. For 40 years, Scott has worked in the video rental business...
boreal.org
Minnesota couple sells home, hits the road to capture humans' stories
SUSAN-ELIZABETH LITTLEFIELD - CBS Minnesota News - February 1, 2023. "We went to the border to talk to people about immigration. We went to Mississippi to talk to people about moving Confederate monuments. We went to the Colorado River watershed to talk about drought and environmental issues," Noltner said. "We have been in Minnesota and Wisconsin talking about Indigenous sovereignty and environmental concerns. We've been on skid row in L.A. and up the west coast talking about housing security. We have been working with veterans and PTSD on suicide prevention up in Washington."
What the Inflation Reduction Act means for working families in Minnesota
Last month, the Energy Futures Initiative (EFI), a Washington, D.C.-based energy policy thinktank, released its analysis of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), Jobs, Emissions, and Economic Growth (JEEG)—What the IRA (Inflation Reduction Act) Means for Working Families. In his remarks at the National Press Club, Dr. Ernest Moniz, CEO and founder of EFI and former U.S. Secretary of Energy, emphasized, “Social equity and climate need to be addressed together and focus in on the question of jobs.”
stjohnsource.com
Breezy Conditions, Choppy Seas Expected to Impact USVI, Puerto Rico
Rough seas and windy conditions will impact the USVI and Puerto Rico early this week. The National Weather Service in San Juan, Puerto Rico, has issued multiple marine weather alerts, and swimmers and boaters are advised to monitor the situation and exercise caution. As of Sunday afternoon, a “Small Craft...
fox9.com
Fire at goat farm kills 26, totals barn in northern Minnesota
SEBEKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A fire at a goat farm in northern Minnesota ran by a nonprofit destroyed the farm and also killed 26 goats in the process. According to a press release, on Feb. 4, a fire totaled the Many Nations Goat Farm, killing all 26 goats and leveling the barn.
moderncampground.com
Five Lake Superior National Parks Set to Decarbonize in 4 Years
The National Parks of Lake Superior are making history by becoming the first in the nation to comprehensively decarbonize, eliminating carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere. Within the next four years, the five national parks along the Lake Superior shoreline will completely decarbonize their buildings and...
The only thing predictable about this winter's ice? Its unpredictability
GRANTSBURG, Wis. – The high and low temperatures are leading to some really uneven and potentially dangerous ice on Minnesota and Wisconsin lakes.Talk about a team effort. Karl Anderson Towing in Grantsburg, Wisconsin retrieved a pickup truck that sank last week to the bottom of Crooked Lake. No one was hurt, except maybe the owner's wallet. But the good news is that according to the Anderson team, this has been their only underwater truck rescue this season.The others never made it past the landing."Actual recoveries have been fewer than normal because the ice has been so poor nobody's been on...
