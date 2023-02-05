ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

The 25 Most Popular Last Names in New Jersey

Have you ever done research on the history of your surname or last name?. A little digging will uncover some pretty interesting facts. According to American Surnames, Ryan, my last name, is pretty common in New Jersey. It's the 41st most popular surname in New Jersey. Plus, there are 516...
NJ now tracking your online betting for signs of addiction

If you think you have a gambling problem, the state of New Jersey may be on to you. And officials don't want to wait for you to seek help. Already up and running is an initiative that aims to identify and assist problem gamblers who use online betting platforms in the Garden State, the Office of the Attorney General announced on Tuesday of Super Bowl week.
Hmmm New Jersey’s Most Under the Radar Restaurant is Amazing

I guess depending on your point of view being "under the radar" can be good or bad. When it comes to restaurants around America if you are the owner you probably don't want to be "under the radar". I think it implies being unseen and maybe not as visible in the community you are in, which is not the best business model. However, if you are the consumer and you have an "under the radar" eatery you love, less traffic means more seating and quicker service, so I guess you want your "hidden gem" to remain that way. Yes, this is a bit selfish, but a "hidden gem" is just that :)
Best Dish in New Jersey Under $10 Looks Amazing

Yum! This is going to be a delicious article and yes it's going to make us all hungry! and save some money too! I have not had one of these in quite some time, but after reading about it, I think I need to head up and grab one of these or maybe you know a local shop to grab this economical dish.
NJ water alert — it could soon smell and taste different

💧New Jersey residents get a water warning- it could soon taste and smell a bit different. 💧New Jersey American Water is about to launch a water treatment maintenance program. 💧They insist the process is DEP approved and completely safe. New Jersey residents in many parts of the...
Salute! New Jersey’s best and coolest dive bars as picked by you

We all know New Jersey has some of the friendliest bars in the world, many of which you can find right here. But what about dive bars, and what exactly is a "dive bar"?. From fizzcorp.com, “According to the Oxford English Dictionary, the colloquial use of the word 'dive' to describe a 'drinking den' or 'other disreputable place of the resort' comes from the fact that these types of establishments were originally housed in cellars or basements, into which frequenters may 'dive' without observation.”
Foodie Experts Say You Can’t Miss This Amazing New Jersey Restaurant

Great restaurants are certainly one thing we definitely have an abundance of here in New Jersey, so how do we know we're not missing out on the best one?. In the Garden State, we have the luxury of choosing from some of the best restaurants in the nation. They are located everywhere from the southern tip of the state to the north, from great inland towns all the way to the Jersey Shore.
Popular grocery store chain opens new store in New Jersey

It’s a good time for bargain hunters in New Jersey. Last week, Ollie’s Bargain Market announced that it is coming to Old Bridge, the same week that another bargain-type store opened in Hazlet. Grocery Outlet, which bills itself as a “bargain market,” is now open on Route 35,...
NJ may soon allow these gorgeous $50k box homes on your property

As the most densely populated state in the nation, New Jersey is constantly updating its housing laws to try to accommodate everyone. According to current New Jersey law, each municipality needs to designate a percentage of property for affordable housing. Zoning laws vary from municipality to municipality but in some cases, a second dwelling can be built right on your property as long as it meets the requirements of that particular town.
