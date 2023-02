CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. – Kaley Doyle of the Brown women's hockey team has been named the ECAC Goaltender of the Week, as announced by the conference office on Tuesday. A native of Livonia, Mich., Doyle led the Bears to a 2-0 road weekend at RPI and Union with 57 total saves and just one goal allowed, including a shutout, for a .982 save percentage.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO